Here you go, a new Open Thread to see us all off into the weekend! Detail their daily stream of bias here…
Search Biased BBC
Recent Comments
- Grant on February 27, 2017 at 2:21 pm on WEEK END OPEN THREAD….gax, I can never work out the psyche of Beeboids. Are they really not aware or are they aware and...
- BRISSLES on February 27, 2017 at 2:20 pm on Oh No! Not Sir MO!!??Doesn't it appear that gaining a Knighthood is the kiss of death to its recipient ? no sooner has the...
- peterthegreat on February 27, 2017 at 2:19 pm on WEEK END OPEN THREAD….In his (mistaken) acceptance speech, a Producer of La La Land calls for diversity. And, as if by magic, he...
- gaxvil on February 27, 2017 at 2:18 pm on WEEK END OPEN THREAD….And I've only just seen the Fox News site headlines and no, I don't think Islam is, misrepresented or misunderstood...
- gb123 on February 27, 2017 at 2:16 pm on WEEK END OPEN THREAD….Re: BBC Website’s main headline ” How did the epic Oscars blunder happen ? “ I am waiting for them...
- Grant on February 27, 2017 at 2:14 pm on WEEK END OPEN THREAD….Iain, I hope so. But I gave up.
- Lucy Pevensey on February 27, 2017 at 2:11 pm on WEEK END OPEN THREAD….I moved from "Greater" Southeast London about 4 years ago. I escaped to the other side of the M25. I...
- Grant on February 27, 2017 at 2:08 pm on WEEK END OPEN THREAD….gax, signed
- gaxvil on February 27, 2017 at 2:06 pm on WEEK END OPEN THREAD….Voice of Justice UK 'BBC Muslim BIAS' Petition:- "Please sign our new petition to the Right Hon Karen Bradley MP,...
- Peter Grimes on February 27, 2017 at 2:04 pm on WEEK END OPEN THREAD….If the EU/€ lasts that long! http://www.centralbanking.com/central-banking-journal/interview/2473842/otmar-issing-on-why-the-euro-house-of-c...
Biased-BBC Twitter
Categoriesagw anti-American anti-conservative anti-Israel anti Israel. pro Palestinian Antisemitism BBC agenda BBC bias bbc bias and balance. bbc bias by omission BBC censorship BBC Question Time BBC selectivity bias Biased BBC climate change dhimmis general thread immigration Islam israel Mark Mardell obama obama bias Obamalove open thread pro-labour pro-palestinian pro EU pro Hamas pro Islam pro Labour bias pro Obama PRO OBAMA AT ALL COSTS. pro Obama BBC agenda question time question time live Richard Black save gordon. Uncategorized USA politics US economy US News US politics US presidential elections
The Oscars spends the night Trump bashing and has monumental tits-up at the end.
Bibistan spend months Trump bashing and get banned from press briefings.
Could it be… The Curse Of The Donald?
9 likes
I cannot believe that Trump didn’t twitter after the Oscars cock-up…
“and you call my Administration a farce !!! ”
How sweet it must have been for him to watch.
6 likes
News papers said Lily Allen has left twitter due to bullying about her stillbirth
But she is still there.
And is famous for trolling the entire UK via whatever she has to hand.
7 likes
Some people may not be aware that the La La Land team were well into their gushing acceptance speeches before the debacle (posh French for cock-up) was announced.
Savour le coque-up in all its slo-mo car crash hilarity here (before it’s taken down). (All the funnier for the Producer’s sanctimonious anti-Trump allusions)
http://www.theverge.com/2017/2/27/14725906/oscars-2017-film-moonlight-best-picture-winner
7 likes
Not sure why this is on the website, looks more like a BBC staff memo
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/blogs-trending-39067533
2 likes
Also it does say it is about honesty.
0 likes
7 likes
Voice of Justice UK ‘BBC Muslim BIAS’ Petition:-
“Please sign our new petition to the Right Hon Karen Bradley MP, Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, calling for urgent investigation into the BBC’s governance and leadership.
Sign here: http://www.citizengo.org/en/signit/41632/view
“The Perfidy and Contempt of the BBC
In November last year, following complaints of unacceptable Muslim bias and the deliberate marginalization of Christianity by its Muslim Head of Religion and Ethics, Aaqil Ahmed, the BBC announced that it was axing both the role of Head and the department of religion, bringing all religious programming and coverage under the remit of former Labour MP James Purnell, the head of radio and education.”
5 likes
gax,
signed
2 likes
And I’ve only just seen the Fox News site headlines and no, I don’t think Islam is, misrepresented or misunderstood – it is a barbaric death cult in the guise of a legitimate religion. Stick it up your treasonous arse BBC.
Christians flee IS in Egypt, German beheading video, IS kill 11 in Mosque etc., etc., etc.. It just goes on and on and they are NOT lone wolves or deranged by Gitmo so fuck off BBC.
2 likes
gax,
I can never work out the psyche of Beeboids. Are they really not aware or are they aware and glorify it ? Strange mentality .
0 likes
In his (mistaken) acceptance speech, a Producer of La La Land calls for diversity.
And, as if by magic, he gets it about 30 seconds later in the form of… Moonlight!
Who says the Oscars have lost their magic?
http://www.theverge.com/2017/2/27/14725906/oscars-2017-film-moonlight-best-picture-winner
2 likes