WEEK END OPEN THREAD….

  By |

Here you go, a new Open Thread to see us all off into the weekend! Detail their daily stream of bias here…

Tweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookShare on Google+Email this to someone
Bookmark the permalink.

671 Responses to WEEK END OPEN THREAD….

Older Comments
  1. peterthegreat says:
    February 27, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    The Oscars spends the night Trump bashing and has monumental tits-up at the end.
    Bibistan spend months Trump bashing and get banned from press briefings.
    Could it be… The Curse Of The Donald?

       9 likes

  2. BRISSLES says:
    February 27, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    I cannot believe that Trump didn’t twitter after the Oscars cock-up…

    “and you call my Administration a farce !!! ”

    How sweet it must have been for him to watch.

       6 likes

  3. StewGreen says:
    February 27, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    News papers said Lily Allen has left twitter due to bullying about her stillbirth
    But she is still there.
    And is famous for trolling the entire UK via whatever she has to hand.

       7 likes

  4. peterthegreat says:
    February 27, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    Some people may not be aware that the La La Land team were well into their gushing acceptance speeches before the debacle (posh French for cock-up) was announced.
    Savour le coque-up in all its slo-mo car crash hilarity here (before it’s taken down). (All the funnier for the Producer’s sanctimonious anti-Trump allusions)
    http://www.theverge.com/2017/2/27/14725906/oscars-2017-film-moonlight-best-picture-winner

       7 likes

  5. S.J.H says:
    February 27, 2017 at 1:36 pm

    Not sure why this is on the website, looks more like a BBC staff memo

    http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/blogs-trending-39067533

       2 likes

  6. Lucy Pevensey says:
    February 27, 2017 at 1:59 pm

    islamophobe-definition.png?w=418&h=224

       7 likes

  7. gaxvil says:
    February 27, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    Voice of Justice UK ‘BBC Muslim BIAS’ Petition:-

    “Please sign our new petition to the Right Hon Karen Bradley MP, Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, calling for urgent investigation into the BBC’s governance and leadership.
    Sign here: http://www.citizengo.org/en/signit/41632/view

    “The Perfidy and Contempt of the BBC
    In November last year, following complaints of unacceptable Muslim bias and the deliberate marginalization of Christianity by its Muslim Head of Religion and Ethics, Aaqil Ahmed, the BBC announced that it was axing both the role of Head and the department of religion, bringing all religious programming and coverage under the remit of former Labour MP James Purnell, the head of radio and education.”

       5 likes

    • Grant says:
      February 27, 2017 at 2:08 pm

      gax,

      signed

         2 likes

    • gaxvil says:
      February 27, 2017 at 2:18 pm

      And I’ve only just seen the Fox News site headlines and no, I don’t think Islam is, misrepresented or misunderstood – it is a barbaric death cult in the guise of a legitimate religion. Stick it up your treasonous arse BBC.

      Christians flee IS in Egypt, German beheading video, IS kill 11 in Mosque etc., etc., etc.. It just goes on and on and they are NOT lone wolves or deranged by Gitmo so fuck off BBC.

         2 likes

  8. peterthegreat says:
    February 27, 2017 at 2:19 pm

    In his (mistaken) acceptance speech, a Producer of La La Land calls for diversity.
    And, as if by magic, he gets it about 30 seconds later in the form of… Moonlight!

    Who says the Oscars have lost their magic?

    http://www.theverge.com/2017/2/27/14725906/oscars-2017-film-moonlight-best-picture-winner

       2 likes

Older Comments

Leave a Reply