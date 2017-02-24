WEEK END OPEN THREAD….

Here you go, a new Open Thread to see us all off into the weekend! Detail their daily stream of bias here…

521 Responses to WEEK END OPEN THREAD….

  1. taffman says:
    February 26, 2017 at 11:04 pm

    Nigel is usually pretty good at predicting EU events.
    “What happened in 2016 is the beginning of a great global revolution,” he said, before predicting a similar situation to the Brexit decision arising in the Netherlands, France and Germany.”
    http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-39095783

  2. peterthegreat says:
    February 26, 2017 at 11:04 pm

    TBQ – As usual in such debates the defenders of what’s left of western civilisation are unconvincing, lacking knowledge or courage, usually both, overly eager to meet the invaders half way, desperate not to seem islamophobic or racist. (With a few outstanding exceptions like Douglas Murray)

    I’m reminded of Yeats’ The Second Coming:

    The best lack all conviction, while the worst
    Are full of passionate intensity.

    (And it ends badly)
    And what rough beast, its hour come round at last,
    Slouches towards Bethlehem to be born?
    https://www.poets.org/poetsorg/poem/second-coming

  3. Geoff says:
    February 26, 2017 at 11:04 pm

    Haven’t watched Call The Midwife since it became all diverse, namely after the series had exhausted the original book, but I thought I’d quickly skip through tonight’s episode after I’d seen the post above.

    Take a look at approx 14.45 the acting is absolutely abysmal, its almost as if the actors/actresses can’t believe the sh1t they’re being asked to portray. The program content is shocking. Remembering that this is well before the watershed the subject will raise a lot of awkward questions of parents, not to mention the absolute lie (fake history) that the early 60’s was as diverse as this propaganda suggests.

    http://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/b08h7zl6/call-the-midwife-series-6-episode-6

  4. taffman says:
    February 26, 2017 at 11:15 pm

    Oscars ?
    Who gives a SH-One-T ?
    A bunch of actors that have never done a real day’s work in their life promoted by another bunch of actors who all come from the the same stable that think they are politicians.
    I bet Trump is laughing at them living all in ‘La La land’.
    PS
    Trump visits this site ? 😀

  5. taffman says:
    February 26, 2017 at 11:22 pm

    Is there anyone out there who thinks that Al Beeb is biased to the Right, or even dare I say it, ‘impartial’?
    Over to you troll posters ……
    Me ? I think that Al Beeb gives too much coverage to Trump and Farage.
    😀 !

  6. chrisH says:
    February 26, 2017 at 11:23 pm

    Horrific scenes from Paris and Nantes today on RT.
    Le Pen barely able to get through to her party rally and so called “students”( think Islam calls them “Taliban”) setting fire to Paris for the sixteenth day in a row. Fillon says that Hollande is letting his goons on the Far Left do this, and he certainly is broken backed and unable to do anything.
    So where the hell is the BBC then?
    Er-bloody Trump not showing up to the Press Corps pig out in late April, and will Meryl Streep wear Gucci whilst reprising her Trump trash live on air?
    Can`t wait…none of that sleep business eh?
    The BBC are way beyond belief.
    Since when did France turn into Beirut or Managua?
    And why no peep from the fetid BBC?
    And how long before these “students”(have you SEEN then?) start to take American hostages and pretend to be Iran again?
    Really creepy-but poor Lily Allen eh?

  7. Thoughtful says:
    February 26, 2017 at 11:23 pm

    It would appear that the attack with the pick up truck on mardi gras party goes in New Orleans by a man called Neilson Rizzuto is not all the press / police are presenting it as.

    Yet again we find his facebook page blocked, but I am told by people who can access the cached pages that Rizzuto is another convert to the RoP.

    Not that anyone is telling you that of course, and they probably won’t what with the President likely to be proved right yet again.

  8. taffman says:
    February 26, 2017 at 11:39 pm

    ‘Look Out Look Out, the Bullies are out’ .
    What is our Leader and our Tory MPs doing about it ?
    Over to you Tory posters …..
    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4262202/BBC-s-TV-licence-bullies-exposed.html

