WEEK END OPEN THREAD….

Here you go, a new Open Thread to see us all off into the weekend! Detail their daily stream of bias here…
Nigel is usually pretty good at predicting EU events.
“What happened in 2016 is the beginning of a great global revolution,” he said, before predicting a similar situation to the Brexit decision arising in the Netherlands, France and Germany.”
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-39095783
TBQ – As usual in such debates the defenders of what’s left of western civilisation are unconvincing, lacking knowledge or courage, usually both, overly eager to meet the invaders half way, desperate not to seem islamophobic or racist. (With a few outstanding exceptions like Douglas Murray)
I’m reminded of Yeats’ The Second Coming:
The best lack all conviction, while the worst
Are full of passionate intensity.
…
(And it ends badly)
And what rough beast, its hour come round at last,
Slouches towards Bethlehem to be born?
https://www.poets.org/poetsorg/poem/second-coming
Haven’t watched Call The Midwife since it became all diverse, namely after the series had exhausted the original book, but I thought I’d quickly skip through tonight’s episode after I’d seen the post above.
Take a look at approx 14.45 the acting is absolutely abysmal, its almost as if the actors/actresses can’t believe the sh1t they’re being asked to portray. The program content is shocking. Remembering that this is well before the watershed the subject will raise a lot of awkward questions of parents, not to mention the absolute lie (fake history) that the early 60’s was as diverse as this propaganda suggests.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/b08h7zl6/call-the-midwife-series-6-episode-6
Oscars ?
Who gives a SH-One-T ?
A bunch of actors that have never done a real day’s work in their life promoted by another bunch of actors who all come from the the same stable that think they are politicians.
I bet Trump is laughing at them living all in ‘La La land’.
PS
Trump visits this site ? 😀
taffman, Oscars?
Trump visits this site ? 😀
(OK, I’m just being daft but there is sod-all worth watching on telly!)
Captain America
Lucy Pevensey
😀 !
Is there anyone out there who thinks that Al Beeb is biased to the Right, or even dare I say it, ‘impartial’?
Over to you troll posters ……
Me ? I think that Al Beeb gives too much coverage to Trump and Farage.
😀 !
Horrific scenes from Paris and Nantes today on RT.
Le Pen barely able to get through to her party rally and so called “students”( think Islam calls them “Taliban”) setting fire to Paris for the sixteenth day in a row. Fillon says that Hollande is letting his goons on the Far Left do this, and he certainly is broken backed and unable to do anything.
So where the hell is the BBC then?
Er-bloody Trump not showing up to the Press Corps pig out in late April, and will Meryl Streep wear Gucci whilst reprising her Trump trash live on air?
Can`t wait…none of that sleep business eh?
The BBC are way beyond belief.
Since when did France turn into Beirut or Managua?
And why no peep from the fetid BBC?
And how long before these “students”(have you SEEN then?) start to take American hostages and pretend to be Iran again?
Really creepy-but poor Lily Allen eh?
Tactically stupid by the left but then the left is now deranged so what do you expect.
chrisH
“And why no peep…….
Censorship and media blackout in action.
There’s little doubt about Marine Le Penn being a classic Fascist. Her policies on the economy are about as barking as Corbyns’ and the only real difference between her and Hollande are the targets of their hate. Plus of course the EU which might be accounted for in the above.
It would appear that the attack with the pick up truck on mardi gras party goes in New Orleans by a man called Neilson Rizzuto is not all the press / police are presenting it as.
Yet again we find his facebook page blocked, but I am told by people who can access the cached pages that Rizzuto is another convert to the RoP.
Not that anyone is telling you that of course, and they probably won’t what with the President likely to be proved right yet again.
But the President will tweet it!
‘Look Out Look Out, the Bullies are out’ .
What is our Leader and our Tory MPs doing about it ?
Over to you Tory posters …..
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4262202/BBC-s-TV-licence-bullies-exposed.html
