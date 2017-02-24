WEEK END OPEN THREAD….

Here you go, a new Open Thread to see us all off into the weekend! Detail their daily stream of bias here…

351 Responses to WEEK END OPEN THREAD….

  1. Oaknash says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:00 am

    http://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/772151/Sadiq-Khan-SNP-Scottish-nationalism-racism-Nicola-Sturgeon-Labour

    I dont know whether this was commented on in all the Trump excitement – But I must say I do find it highly amusing. Wee Jimmy thought with her impeccable left wing credentials and left wing group hugs she obviously thought she would be immune to the “waycist” label the rest of us who care for our country get smeared with. I am sure the irony of this will be totally lost on her but it may well act as a small wake up call to some of her supporters.

    We will see……

  2. EnglandExpects says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:33 am

    Miller even had her I pad open on her own photo. The camera zoomed in conveniently and off she set, publicising her latest ‘campaign ‘ curtesy of Marr and the BBC. She utilises money and a supportive media against the wishes of the people . Unfortunately even if she fails this time and the Lords don’t impose an amendment allowing Parliament to force a renegotiation , Miller won’t go away. She’ll be campaigning about every bit of the forthcoming deal that she and her rich globalist chums don’t like. The BBC will continue to give her maximum publicity. Marr’s subsequent questions to McLaughlin showed that Miller and the BBC colluded in an ambush. No way was Miller on the programme to review the papers!

    • Alicia Sinclair says:
      February 26, 2017 at 9:49 am

      AS the BBC desperately fill their breeches in the wall of loveliness-and the likes of Corbyn and Heseltine are propped up to show solidarity with Jodie Foster or Trayvon Juncker etc….we`ve sailed and are now on the high seas.
      Ignore them EE.
      As the BBC said yesterday re “business rates” on “The Week In Parliament”
      There are losers and winners-but all you ever hear from are the losers these days-they`re louder”,
      Nuff said m`lud.

  3. Alicia Sinclair says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:42 am

    Excellent John Gray “Point Of View” as ever earlier.
    If the Left refuse to the cleverest of their own tribe like John-they are stuffed.
    He`s as good as it gets for their side.

    But I digress.
    Hope you`ll listen to the Jane Garvey/Mark Mardell puff piece for the World At One.
    At the start of B.H a few minutes ago.
    Tells you ALL you`ll need to know about BBC arrogance, cynicism and their tactics…their views on the waiters and food at the dinner that Trump is “skipping”.
    And why Trump has done us a massive service by revealing the Press hierarchies, rituals and their imagined power and role.
    I thank Jane Garvey fof being a woman-Mardell would NOT have been so indiscreet had it been Eddie or Paddy.
    Let me just leave you with ONE nugget that he ended with.
    This is a total betrayal of the media masons code-but all the better now we know it.

    THIS is the Hypocritic Oaf for the liberal lying media in 2017.

    “AS we know-it`s not about the answers-but being seen to ask the right questions”.

    THAT is the liberal press in one sentence….and thanks to Fatty and Maggie May for revealing this.
    Back to Lionel now

  4. Grant says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:48 am

    BBC Website “Heidelberg car attacker shot by police “.

       0 likes

