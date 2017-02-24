Here you go, a new Open Thread to see us all off into the weekend! Detail their daily stream of bias here…
Search Biased BBC
Recent Comments
- Alicia Sinclair on February 26, 2017 at 9:49 am on WEEK END OPEN THREAD….AS the BBC desperately fill their breeches in the wall of loveliness-and the likes of Corbyn and Heseltine are propped...
- Grant on February 26, 2017 at 9:48 am on WEEK END OPEN THREAD….BBC Website "Heidelberg car attacker shot by police ".
- Alicia Sinclair on February 26, 2017 at 9:42 am on WEEK END OPEN THREAD….Excellent John Gray "Point Of View" as ever earlier. If the Left refuse to the cleverest of their own tribe...
- quisquose on February 26, 2017 at 9:36 am on WEEK END OPEN THREAD….When he stood in for Jeremy Vine recently I thought it WAS the guy who was on 'Down the Line'...
- Northern Dreamer on February 26, 2017 at 9:36 am on WEEK END OPEN THREAD….Religion Of Peace.......
- EnglandExpects on February 26, 2017 at 9:33 am on WEEK END OPEN THREAD….Miller even had her I pad open on her own photo. The camera zoomed in conveniently and off she set,...
- Alicia Sinclair on February 26, 2017 at 9:33 am on WEEK END OPEN THREAD….Richard. This is as good an analysis as I`ve heard-and any church ought to reflect on this. I well remember...
- nogginator on February 26, 2017 at 9:30 am on WEEK END OPEN THREAD….#1 Stop Corbyn #2 Sneer at Nuttal. #3 Sneer at Trump… People of Hull get to hear the crucial news...
- Scroblene on February 26, 2017 at 9:28 am on WEEK END OPEN THREAD….Sorry for being thick, but what does ROP stand for please? Is it 'Rip off press' as that's all I...
- Guest Who on February 26, 2017 at 9:19 am on WEEK END OPEN THREAD….https://twitter.com/dpjhodges/status/835778800092864512 Not sure, but maybe something to do with 'unique' and 'unaccountable'?
Biased-BBC Twitter
Categoriesagw anti-American anti-conservative anti-Israel anti Israel. pro Palestinian Antisemitism BBC agenda BBC bias bbc bias and balance. bbc bias by omission BBC censorship BBC Question Time BBC selectivity bias Biased BBC climate change dhimmis general thread immigration Islam israel Mark Mardell obama obama bias Obamalove open thread pro-labour pro-palestinian pro EU pro Hamas pro Islam pro Labour bias pro Obama PRO OBAMA AT ALL COSTS. pro Obama BBC agenda question time question time live Richard Black save gordon. Uncategorized USA politics US economy US News US politics US presidential elections
http://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/772151/Sadiq-Khan-SNP-Scottish-nationalism-racism-Nicola-Sturgeon-Labour
I dont know whether this was commented on in all the Trump excitement – But I must say I do find it highly amusing. Wee Jimmy thought with her impeccable left wing credentials and left wing group hugs she obviously thought she would be immune to the “waycist” label the rest of us who care for our country get smeared with. I am sure the irony of this will be totally lost on her but it may well act as a small wake up call to some of her supporters.
We will see……
8 likes
Wonder if the Marr coven will discuss this one, or will professional courtesies preclude…?
5 likes
Not sure, but maybe something to do with ‘unique’ and ‘unaccountable’?
5 likes
Miller even had her I pad open on her own photo. The camera zoomed in conveniently and off she set, publicising her latest ‘campaign ‘ curtesy of Marr and the BBC. She utilises money and a supportive media against the wishes of the people . Unfortunately even if she fails this time and the Lords don’t impose an amendment allowing Parliament to force a renegotiation , Miller won’t go away. She’ll be campaigning about every bit of the forthcoming deal that she and her rich globalist chums don’t like. The BBC will continue to give her maximum publicity. Marr’s subsequent questions to McLaughlin showed that Miller and the BBC colluded in an ambush. No way was Miller on the programme to review the papers!
2 likes
AS the BBC desperately fill their breeches in the wall of loveliness-and the likes of Corbyn and Heseltine are propped up to show solidarity with Jodie Foster or Trayvon Juncker etc….we`ve sailed and are now on the high seas.
Ignore them EE.
As the BBC said yesterday re “business rates” on “The Week In Parliament”
There are losers and winners-but all you ever hear from are the losers these days-they`re louder”,
Nuff said m`lud.
0 likes
Excellent John Gray “Point Of View” as ever earlier.
If the Left refuse to the cleverest of their own tribe like John-they are stuffed.
He`s as good as it gets for their side.
But I digress.
Hope you`ll listen to the Jane Garvey/Mark Mardell puff piece for the World At One.
At the start of B.H a few minutes ago.
Tells you ALL you`ll need to know about BBC arrogance, cynicism and their tactics…their views on the waiters and food at the dinner that Trump is “skipping”.
And why Trump has done us a massive service by revealing the Press hierarchies, rituals and their imagined power and role.
I thank Jane Garvey fof being a woman-Mardell would NOT have been so indiscreet had it been Eddie or Paddy.
Let me just leave you with ONE nugget that he ended with.
This is a total betrayal of the media masons code-but all the better now we know it.
THIS is the Hypocritic Oaf for the liberal lying media in 2017.
“AS we know-it`s not about the answers-but being seen to ask the right questions”.
THAT is the liberal press in one sentence….and thanks to Fatty and Maggie May for revealing this.
Back to Lionel now
0 likes
BBC Website “Heidelberg car attacker shot by police “.
0 likes