A massive vote of confidence in May’s Brexit policy in Copeland? I don’t know because curiously the BBC report doesn’t even mention Brexit in the Copeland …a 51.3% turnout in Copeland, a mere 36.7% in Labour held Stoke.

The only mention of Brexit was in relation to Stoke in a dig at UKIP [who of course were targeted hard by the media and a bit of Hillsborough fall-out]…

The questions facing Labour in Copeland are tumbling UKIP’s way here in Stoke. A party whose very success in achieving the thing they were set up to achieve, Brexit, brought with it a blunt question – what is the point of them now?

You might have thought Copeland was significant for Brexit, the BBC made a huge noise about Richmond, but none here….this is the BBC’s analysis of Copeland…

This is a significant political moment for Theresa May – the first time in decades a sitting government has ousted an opposition party from one of its seats in a by-election. But the real fallout will be for Jeremy Corbyn, who has promised to reconnect with voters. He may be left trying to do so while facing further opposition from his own MPs.

Just why might Copeland be significant other than the technical one of a sitting government ousting an encumbent?

Guess the BBC aren’t too keen to suggest a proper Brexit is the preferred route.