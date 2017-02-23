The ‘Populist’ Revolution will not be televised

‘Join the NCCL’…as advertised in a PIE publication when Harriet Harman was in post at the NCCL.

If you use bombs, bullets and terrorism to further your political aims the BBC stands full-square behind you…if you’re Muslim, non-white or Irish. However if you want to use free-speech and the democratic process to batter your opponents the BBC will do everything in its power to crush and silence you….if you’re white, Jewish and gay and right-leaning.

Here’s the BBC’s hatchet job on Milo who may be the victim of careful editing of a video of a speech he made a year ago which we are told ‘appears to condone paedophilia’….just another example of the Left’s targeting of right-wing media in order to discredit and silence them.

A very long piece of work which remarkably doesn’t actually look at any of his political or social commentaries and thoughts but is merely a list of what the BBC portrays as his crimes…amongst them….

…comments he has made about transgender people, Muslims, Black Lives Matter activism, feminists and gay people, even though he is openly gay.

However no analysis of these comments from the BBC so that the readers can judge for themselves….for instance would you consider BLM a near terrorist organisation when you know the truth about what it does as Milo suggests? You just might as you read how it incited cop-killers and anti-Semitism.

And what of the BBC and paedophilia, wasn’t so keen to admit to Jimmy Savile’s crime was it? And several years ago it gave pride of place to John Bell of the Iona community who used it to promote forgiveness and understanding for paedophiles who were, apparently, vicitms themselves. And was the BBC so concerned about Harriet Harman and her association with PIE? The BBC did everything it could to cover up that connection….