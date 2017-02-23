The ‘Populist’ Revolution will not be televised

‘Join the NCCL’…as advertised in a PIE publication when Harriet Harman was in post at the NCCL.
If you use bombs, bullets and terrorism to further your political aims the BBC stands full-square behind you…if you’re Muslim, non-white or Irish. However if you want to use free-speech and the democratic process to batter your opponents the BBC will do everything in its power to crush and silence you….if you’re white, Jewish and gay and right-leaning.
Here’s the BBC’s hatchet job on Milo who may be the victim of careful editing of a video of a speech he made a year ago which we are told ‘appears to condone paedophilia’….just another example of the Left’s targeting of right-wing media in order to discredit and silence them.
A very long piece of work which remarkably doesn’t actually look at any of his political or social commentaries and thoughts but is merely a list of what the BBC portrays as his crimes…amongst them….
…comments he has made about transgender people, Muslims, Black Lives Matter activism, feminists and gay people, even though he is openly gay.
However no analysis of these comments from the BBC so that the readers can judge for themselves….for instance would you consider BLM a near terrorist organisation when you know the truth about what it does as Milo suggests? You just might as you read how it incited cop-killers and anti-Semitism.
And what of the BBC and paedophilia, wasn’t so keen to admit to Jimmy Savile’s crime was it? And several years ago it gave pride of place to John Bell of the Iona community who used it to promote forgiveness and understanding for paedophiles who were, apparently, vicitms themselves. And was the BBC so concerned about Harriet Harman and her association with PIE? The BBC did everything it could to cover up that connection….
As the Labour supporting blog ‘Labour Uncut’ says:
Just because its in the Mail doesn’t make it wrong. Harman, Hewitt and Dromey need to provide some answers
Of course to get the answers you need to ask the questions in the first place…take note BBC [Laura Kuennsberg aside].
On a side story itv news at. 10 just did a clip about the latest immigration figures..they showed ‘2 romanians changing a bed’ in a hotel..had to laugh……where did the pull them 2 from…
4 likes
We don`t expect the Populist revolution to be televised.
By the time they get round to doing so-we`ll long have moved on.
Surely now we`re all wise to what the liberal elite are doing using their pliant media outlets…language, images, framings, boundaries, who`s in the dock. who`s paying for this, how does this suit Soros or Savile etc.
A delight to use our learned lefty tools in order to skewer them, and begin OUR somewhat-shorter march through the institutions. God knows we were all marinaded in this liberal slurry and brainwashings as students and public sector shills.
This is our golden age. We`ll not waste it.
Evan Sayet put it well-the media were supposed to be our Intel, our diplomats, ambassadors and secret services-intended to serve “We the people”.
But look at them now-bought up lefty attached suckups for the EU, UN and Davos Man…but spitting their little fags over the school wall as we walk by-to show their rebellion, and before Islam cuts their pinkies off.
Despicable scum.
Come on Trumpy-where`s our Ted Malloch?
0 likes