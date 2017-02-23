Midweek Open Thread

Actors are mumbling and muttering their way through SS-GB as the inconceivable consequences of Brexit are brought home to them by the plot-line, and the Luvvies are shocked and angry…so much so that they can hardly speak…no, really. Badminton has seen its Olympic funding drop from £6 million to zero #becauseofBrexit…the exchange rate you know….no, really. It was on the BBC so must be true. Still, the BBC can find £30 million to provide the SNP with their own ‘independent’ state propaganda station.

The BBC, never knowingly ‘free, fair and impartial’…..unlike this new open thread which is all yours…..