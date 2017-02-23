Midweek Open Thread

Actors are mumbling and muttering their way through SS-GB as the inconceivable consequences of Brexit are brought home to them by the plot-line, and the Luvvies are shocked and angry…so much so that they can hardly speak…no, really.  Badminton has seen its Olympic funding drop from £6 million to zero #becauseofBrexit…the exchange rate you know….no, really.  It was on the BBC so must be true.  Still, the BBC can find £30 million to provide the SNP with their own ‘independent’ state propaganda station.

The BBC, never knowingly ‘free, fair and impartial’…..unlike this new open thread which is all yours…..

 

 

4 Responses to Midweek Open Thread

  1. Rick Bradford says:
    February 23, 2017 at 12:26 am

    Has it ever happened before in the world that the citizens of a nation have been forced under threat of imprisonment to pay a tithe to a broadcaster which works every day to denigrate their values and destroy their way of life?

    Future historians will never understand the madness of this.

  2. taffman says:
    February 23, 2017 at 12:44 am

    More from the mutual appreciation society………..
    http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-39055656

