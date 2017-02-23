Midweek Open Thread

Actors are mumbling and muttering their way through SS-GB as the inconceivable consequences of Brexit are brought home to them by the plot-line, and the Luvvies are shocked and angry…so much so that they can hardly speak…no, really. Badminton has seen its Olympic funding drop from £6 million to zero #becauseofBrexit…the exchange rate you know….no, really. It was on the BBC so must be true. Still, the BBC can find £30 million to provide the SNP with their own ‘independent’ state propaganda station.
The BBC, never knowingly ‘free, fair and impartial’…..unlike this new open thread which is all yours…..
Has it ever happened before in the world that the citizens of a nation have been forced under threat of imprisonment to pay a tithe to a broadcaster which works every day to denigrate their values and destroy their way of life?
Future historians will never understand the madness of this.
Rick Bradford
The present so called ‘patriotic’ Tory Government are culpable and it will go down in the annals as infamy.
Any Tory supporters reading this, what say you ?
OK then try this , are there any Trolls out there that wish to comment or point out the right wing bias of Al Beeb ?
More from the mutual appreciation society………..
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-39055656
