Jews….Just Love ’em To Death

Just another day when the irony flows freely, no not the BBC that campaigned relentlessly for Muslim extremists to be freed from Guantanamo now attacking everyone else for doing the same, but the BBC that did so much to encourage anti-Semitism around the world with its appallingly anti-Israel [let’s call it that to be generous, very generous] reporting [again a rather generous description of what they do] which is now insinuating that Donald Trump is anti-Semitic...on what basis? On what evidence?

The BBC is promoting a story of Muslims in America rushing to support the Jewish community as Jewish graves are vandalised [no-one has been caught yet for this crime]….never mind that Mehdi Hasan has admitted that the Muslim community’s ‘dirty little secret’ is its anti-Semitism…never mind that most of these Muslims showboating for the media probably wish Israel and the Jews within it to be wiped out. Never mind that the BBC itself produced an anti-Israel ‘Elders of Zion’ type production called ‘The Honourable Woman’ which turned the Palestinian terrorists into heroes and Israelis into dirty, murderous terrorists [‘an Israeli attack dog….he always has a price….what Jew doesn’t.’]…and prominently displayed a map of ‘Palestine’…with no Israel in sight.

Ah yes, the Jewish State…‘How great would be their defeat?’ the BBC wrote.

In today’s pro-Muslim puff the BBC doubles up with an attack on Trump slyly suggesting a lack of enthusiasm to defend the Jews….

US President Donald Trump described the recent threats targeting the Jewish community in America as “horrible and painful”. His response was criticised by the Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect, which described it as “a pathetic asterisk of condescension”. In a scathing Facebook post, spokesman Steven Goldstein said: “When President Trump responds to anti-Semitism proactively and in real time, and without pleas and pressure, that’s when we’ll be able to say this president has turned a corner. “This is not that moment.”

Odd that the BBC doesn’t do what it so often does, add context, background and qualifications to its reports. In this case it might be pertinent to tell readers that Trump’s daughter married an orthodox Jew and is now Jewish herself…and that Trump has many Jewish advisers, both in business and in politics...and that he backs Israel strongly. But apparently all that is irrelevant or inconvenient if the smear is on. The BBC may want to paint Trump as anti-Semitic but the Jewish ‘Algemeiner’ seems convinced Trump is a stand-up guy…..

Something else from ‘Algemeiner’...something about US Muslims the BBC doesn’t trumpet loudly with a report all of its own, or any at all…

“‘Stuff Jews in the Oven’ Among Antisemitic Social Media Posts Flooding Pages of University of Texas-Arlington Students, Covert Campus Watchdog Finds”, by Lea Spyer, Algemeiner, February 15, 2017: “Jews only live once” and “stuff Jews in the oven” are among the offensive comments flooding the social media pages of current and former students at the University of Texas, Arlington (UTA), a dossier recently released by a covert campus watchdog group revealed.

Or how about this….

“Columbia man charged with plotting Islamic State terror attack on Kansas City,” by Tony Rizzo and Ian Cummings, Kansas City Star, February 21, 2017: A Columbia man is accused of plotting a Presidents Day jihadist terrorist attack on buses, trains and a train station in Kansas City. Robert Lorenzo Hester Jr., 25, was charged in U.S. District Court of Kansas City with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

Or this…