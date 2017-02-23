Fiddler goes from zero to hero as Rome burns

Atrocious interview with Blunkett this morning on Today as he was allowed to get away with whitewashing Labour’s role in the million dollar terrorist debacle and at the same time blaming it all on the Tories which the BBC pursued their own agenda of claiming Guantanamo radicalised our boy and that we were funding terrorism by handing over these vast sums of money. [No inkling that the BBC played a major role itself in freeing such extremists and creating the atmosphere that led to the human rights blackmail of government]

Might suggest that every time a BBC journo fills up their car with fuel from the Middle East they ponder on the probability that they are funding terrorism and closer to home, radicalisation of the Muslim community.