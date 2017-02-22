Praise Allah and Pass The Compensation

Rather sickening juxtaposition today as the BBC gives Jo Cox’s husband airtime to publicise his street party memorial for his wife, the killer of whom, Thomas Mair, was described as a Far-Right neo-Nazi extremist. No mention of his well documented mental health problems whilst the BBC’s first reaction for a Muslim terrorist is to loudly blame ‘mental health’, and no interviews with any of his family or friends to inform us of all the terrible problems he suffered in life that may have ‘driven’ him to murder Jo Cox.

In contrast we have a Muslim terrorist who set out to kill as many people as possible and who has done God knows what during his time with the Islamic State, mass murder, rape, torture?, and the BBC are feeding us stories from his family and his lawyers that are intended to help us understand his life, to explain his ‘radicalisation’, to help us sympathise with the poor fellow. The BBC has always been a backer of these Guantanamo detainees, Begg’s father practically lived at the BBC, no doubt sharing a dressing room with Phil Shiner. The BBC, always keen to see British troops locked up, always ready to smooth the way for Jihadi terrorists.

A Far-Right terrorist is an evil bastard. A Muslim terrorist is a victim of the British State and society…and is in fact someone to be looked up to and admired…like Churchill, Mandela or Gandhi [Mark Easton ©]….and if they kill Jews…well what’s the problem?…look at what Israel is doing in Gaza [Tom Wilcox ©].