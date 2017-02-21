Sympathy for the Devil

This is on today at 14:15 on R4….

A World Elsewhere: The Return Rida, a Glasgow Asian teenager, was radicalised on the internet and travelled to Syria. Now eighteen months later she has returned and been arrested at Glasgow Airport. This drama explores what happens to Rida next. Will she be charged? Will she receive a custodial sentence? Whatever happens how will she deal with the past and what kind of future can she expect?

Let’s think about our ‘fictional’ terrorist and how this may run in the BBC’s mind…so radicalised on the internet and nothing to do with her being inspired by her Islamic faith, nothing to do with anything taught in the Mosque and nothing to do with what her parents tell her about how Muslims are supposedly treated? She is a victim. And when she returns she should be treated with sympathy and understanding never mind that she knew exactly what ISIS stood for and the acts committed in its name…she just didn’t like the conditions out there so came back to the comforts of home…she woud still be out there if she could live a nice life.

More pro-Muslim propaganda from the BBC excusing terror and hiding its roots.