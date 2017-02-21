Praise The Lord and Pass The Ammunition

If there is a God I think he’s having a laugh as he reminds the BBC of the dangerous vanity and hubris of its ‘moral’ grandstanding. Just as the BBC broadcasts a sententious piece on a Jihadi ‘bride’ who returns to the UK a former British inmate of Guantanamo, one of those the BBC so loves to celebrate and whose cause it loves to fight, has blown himself, and several others, up in a suicide bomb attack in Iraq….let’s hope he got the chance to spend the £1 million he scammed by working the human right’s system. That’s one less ‘radical’ voice given airtme on the BBC to spread their lies….of course we still have Moazzam Begg, another BBC favourite…and how can we forget MEND…

Here is what Andrew Gilligan said about Mend and the Islam Channel..

At first glance, it looks admirable: two closely connected campaigns, called YouElect and Mend (Muslim Engagement and Development), to get British Muslims involved and voting in this year’s general election.

Both Mend and YouElect are clever fronts to win political access and influence for Islamists holding extreme and anti-democratic views.

But what of the latest BBC programme about ‘Islam’ and Islamic issues…perhaps the BBC should rename itself the ‘Islam Channel’?

‘A World Elsewhere’ is a two part series that tells the sad tale of a young Muslim girl who is radicalised, heads off to Syria and then returns to to the UK. The first part supposedly tells of how she is radicalised, the second part tells of her return to the UK.

Having listened to the first part I can perhaps save you 90 really dreary and confused minutes by saying don’t bother yourself, it’s the usual BBC pro-Islam, anti-West fare.

The programme is written by an ex-BBC producer, Clara Glynn, who some might think hilariously, produced the low kitsch programme back in the 1990’s, ‘Celebrity Mantelpiece’…the really glorious wry twist is that the last one was with Enoch Powell, a clip of which you may be able to listen to here.

Glynn obviously had a bit of atoning to do to make up for tainting herself with Enoch and so has devoted her life to shilling for Allah with programmes such as this… ‘Safe House’. Produced in 2013 it gives a taste of today’s programme as it portrays the Muslim character as a victim of prejudice and an over-reactive government. This is an interesting comment from the review...’major powers in the West have alleged that chemical weapons have been used in Syria, providing them with the justification to supply weapons. It’s the WMD syndrome all over again, with decisions being made on the basis of supposition, implication and conclusions rather than hard evidence.’ ……hmmm…except it is absolutely proven that chemical weapons were used in Syria. Then there’s this…’What the play vividly dramatized is how anti-Muslim prejudice, held by those who pretend to be otherwise, immediately brands all of those who embrace that faith. The idea that Islam embraces many different notions, just like Christianity, seemed to elude all of those charged with making the decision or whether or whether or not to clear Akmed’s name’….Again…hmmm….no-one ‘brands all those who embrace that faith’….but Islam is ‘one faith’…that’s the whole point of Islam, the reason for its ‘revelation’…as said in the Koran itself many times…one faith, one God, one mosque.

So that sets the tone for the latest Glynn production which sets out to explain how and why a Muslim girl from Glasgow can become radicalised. Or that is what we are told is the intention. What we get is something different…nothing less than a narrative that could come straight out of the mouths of the Jihadi recruiters that the programme is supposedly meant to be making so unattractive. A narrative it has to be said that the BBC is guilty of peddling itself. What we get is almost a glorification of the Jihadis…a vision that heading off to Syria is a ‘crusade’ to save Muslims abandoned by the West. We are presented with a long list of why a Muslim might join up as well as singing the praises of Islam and damning the West….Muslims invented mathematics, the computer, universities and medicine…and oh yes, thank Allah for Zayn Malik for being Muslim and for standing up to the haters…Yep, the haters….that’s a reason for Jihad…racist jokes in the playground and Islamophobia in general…Jihad..it’s your fault.

Yes, you cause Muslims to become radical because you hate all Muslims and Islam and you know what, the Islamic State is just like Britain fighting the Nazis…Assad being the Nazis of course….no doubt channelling Mark Easton who thought the Muslim radicals were indeed just like Churchill, or Mandela or Gandhi.

Sure there was a bit about how horrible the Islamic State might be…but blink and you’d miss it. The bulk of the narrative was taken up with slick anti-Western jibes and lies…you will say ‘but of course that’s included, how else can you show the process of radicalisation?’…..Except there were no qualifications, there was no challenge to the narrative and the reason why there was no challenge is because the narrative was the exact same one the BBC has been feeding the Muslim community for years now, telling them they are the victims of illegal wars that target Muslims as well as historic ‘wrongs’ such as Sykes-Picot and the Crusades, and that they are also the victims of Islamophobia in the UK. The BBC feeds the Muslim grievance industry and provides the Jihadi recruiters with an ample supply of angry and discontented potential recruits.

What’s missing from this highly dishonest and misleading programme is the real root cause of radicalisation…being Muslim…a defining characteristic of the ‘Muslim’ terrorist and something that provides the ideological and cultural background necessary to make the link between Muslims here and those in Syria….this is what the self-described ‘Muslim Parliament’ said back in the 1990s…long before the 2003 Iraq war that the BBC blames for radicalisation…

‘Jihad is a basic requirement of Islam and living in Britain or having British nationality by birth or naturalisation does not absolve the Muslim from his or her duty to participate in jihad: this participation can be active service in armed struggle abroad and/or the provision of material and moral support to those engaged in such struggle anywhere in the world.’ Muslim Parliament

Here is a BBC programme from 1993 that shows us that ‘radicalisation’ is rooted in the religion…

Young British Muslim Saqib Qureshi investigates the rise of new forms of Islamic activity in Britain. He looks at how groups who are active in “Dawaah” – calling on people to accept Islam – are growing in strength, fuelled by a sense of grievance at western hostility to their faith.

Note that ‘Dawaah’ was a crucial component of the Islamic State’s recruitment drive…

This blueprint was implemented with astonishing accuracy in the ensuing months. The plan would always begin with the same detail: The group recruited followers under the pretense of opening a Dawah office, an Islamic missionary center. Of those who came to listen to lectures and attend courses on Islamic life, one or two men were selected and instructed to spy on their village and obtain a wide range of information.

When Muslims ask non-Muslims to put on hijabs for a day, or to visit the mosque to see how friendly Muslims are, this is not an innocent action, it is Dawaah, the intent is to recruit you, not for violent Jihad but for Allah, they want converts.

Also we hear nothing on the programme of what is preached in Mosques, nor what are the likely discussions being held in Muslim households up and down the country concerning western foreign policy, Israel, Jews and ‘Islamophobia’…we know well that families have been radicalising their own children…at least one father was showing his daughter beheading videos and was himself shown to be a radical. Muslims are taught to be angry about how Muslims are treated…even by supposed anti-Radicalisation groups such as the Jan Trust which said the problem was not the anger [mothers in the group being shown ‘radicalisation’ videos said they themselves would become radical having seen them], the only issue was how that anger was expressed…so no attempt to put any issues into proper context in order to lessen the anger…the opposite in fact.

Maryam tells of her son’s anger with the situation in Gaza, where her family come from: “When they see the way things are going, it wasn’t right. It’s double standards.” ‘Grievance about Syria’ As she speaks the others nod their heads in tacit sympathy. “But now they go for Syria. My son was in a demonstration for Syria because they say something is not right,” says Maryam. All the women say their teenagers are curious and often angry about events in the countries where their families originated, as well as being keen to do something. Ms Mughal says of Maryam: “Her son has a grievance about Syria, but he has channelled it positively by attending a demonstration rather than destructively.”

This BBC programme is just another excuse to tell us how wonderful Islam is and how terrible the West is. It will do absolutely nothing to stem the flow of recruits to the Islamic State [remarkably still ongoing despite the obvious setbacks for them] and indeed might actually persuade some Muslims to join up.

Good old Aunty. Badly written, badly produced, confusing, misleading and only half the story, and peddles the Jihadist narrative.