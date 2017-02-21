Inconvenient Post-Truth Truths

The BBC spends its time sugar-coating La-La Land, infantilising its audience and refusing to face up to reality. A classic case is Sweden and Trump’s comments for which he has been savagely attacked and mocked.

The harsh reality is that Trump will have the last laugh because the concerns he has are about events that have happened, they are all too real as Sweden implodes, and are a future that is coming to all of us, one that is here already in fact but kept out of the news as much as possible by the likes of the BBC….a future not helped by politicians who fail to take the necessary measures to stem the flow of migrants, or in the case of Merkel, actively blow apart any attempt at control. Even today Michael Fallon was ‘warning’ us that 4 million Afghan males may head towards Europe if we don’t keep troops in Afghanistan…but this is nothing less than an invitation to Afghans to come here….they’ll hear his words and start out en masse on the journey declaring they are under threat from the Taliban and quoting Fallon’s words as their ‘visa’ just as they quoted Merkel’s. Europe is committing suicide and the BBC cheers it on.

What other inconvenient facts are there?

How about NATO? Trump says it is obsolete, or so the BBC tells us without qualification in its bulletins…what he in fact said was that it’s main priorities were obsolete and that it should concentrate more on terrorism and Islamic radicalisation. He also said that the countries who benefit from its protection should pay their way and not expect America to fund them and their welfare budgets. There was great outrage at his comments and a refusal to cough up the money…which is strange…all these countries that are outraged, telling us how vital NATO is, and yet don’t want to pay for it.

Or how about Trump’s ‘racist’ wall? If he’s a racist then the deplorable Hillary Clinton must be one too…

Why Hillary Clinton voted for the anti-immigrant wall 4 October 2006 Last Friday, however, she did exactly that, joining Senate Republicans and the majority of her Democratic colleagues in voting for an ignominious piece of legislation known as the “Secure Fence Act of 2006.” “I voted numerous times when I was a senator to spend money to build a barrier to try to prevent illegal immigrants from coming in,” Clinton said “and I do think that you have to control your borders.” “As president, I will not support driver’s licenses for undocumented people and will press for comprehensive immigration reform that deals with all of the issues around illegal immigration, including border security and fixing our broken system.”

Who actually deported more migrants than any other President? The racist Obama…from ABC news..

How many people have been deported under Obama? President Barack Obama has often been referred to by immigration groups as the “Deporter in Chief.” Between 2009 and 2015 his administration has removed more than 2.5 million people through immigration orders, which doesn’t include the number of people who “self-deported” or were turned away and/or returned to their home country at the border by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). How does he compare to other presidents? According to governmental data, the Obama administration has deported more people than any other president’s administration in history. In fact, they have deported more than the sum of all the presidents of the 20th century.

What of that ‘Muslim ban’? The ‘Muslim Ban’ that the BBC continually insists was imposed on ‘Muslim majority countries’ Why do they keep mentioning that when it is irrelevant to the decision making process by Trump…and Obama…the criteria used are clear.

Is it a Muslim ban? Clearly not as most Muslim countries face no such travel restrictions. Anyway, if you look at the facts instead of broadcasting half-truths and outright lies, you’ll find the actual criteria, laid out by the Obama administration, as to why those countries were chosen…

(ii) Criteria In making a determination under clause (i), the Secretary shall consider— (I) whether the presence of an alien in the country or area increases the likelihood that the alien is a credible threat to the national security of the United States; (II) whether a foreign terrorist organization has a significant presence in the country or area; and

(III) whether the country or area is a safe haven for terrorists.

Not a mention of the crime of being ‘Muslim’…though of course most terrorists are Muslim these days.

What about Trump’s Fascist assault on the Press? Obama was like-minded…’“To treat a reporter as a criminal for doing his job — seeking out information the government doesn’t want made public — deprives Americans of the First Amendment freedom on which all other constitutional rights are based,” the Washington Post wrote at the time.’

Why It’ll Be Hard for Trump to Surpass Obama’s Record of Chilling Press Freedom Many in the mainstream media are reacting with righteous indignation over comments from a senior Trump adviser suggesting the administration views the traditional media as an opponent. But if we’re to take these apostles of press freedom seriously, they should first explain why the Trump Administration is worse than the Obama Administration. After all, the Obama Administration literally tried imprisoning an uncooperative journalist, monitored journalists’ every digital move, and “hammered” at least one challenging reporter with IRS audits. The Obama Administration began with lofty promises of being “the most transparent administration in history.” Instead it ended up setting a record, by the Associated Press’s count, for denying the most Freedom of Information Act requests. As the administration’s popularity began tumbling early into its first year, the Obama White House declared war on Fox News. The White House director of communications, Anita Dunn, warned they would henceforth treat Fox News “like an opponent,” insisting, “we don’t need to pretend that this is the way that legitimate news organizations behave.”

Just a few counters to the large scale, industrial lies that the BBC propagates against Trump…never mind the false ‘isolationist’ tag, Obama was cheered on by the BBC for his isolationsist, non-interventionist policy…and look where that got us in Syria. The BBC is also happily propagating the idea that Trump is crazy, mentally ill, in need of therapy…hardly a day goes by when someone doesn’t make that claim, either a presenter or a guest who goes unchallenged or is applauded for their wit. What a quality outfit the BBC. As much a tabloid as any of the newspapers the BBC so disdainfully dismisses as trash.