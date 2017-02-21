Fraud Europe

The BBC is living in hope..it’s all a bad, bad dream soon to be over with ‘Frau Europe’ back in the driving seat….

Many Europeans eye the months ahead with foreboding. They see anti-establishment parties on the ascendancy. Angela Merkel – for so long Frau Europe – may lose power. And the financial markets are skittish over the possibility of a Marine Le Pen victory in France. Every edge up in her poll ratings sends bond yields rising. And yet an entirely different scenario may play out. It is quite possible that before the end of the year observers will declare that the Brexit-Trump tide has turned and that European integration has found new champions.

The BBC starts off telling us that the ‘anti-Establishment’ movement is one we should view with foreboding, then admits that Trump was right when he said the EU was a vehicle for the Germans, and then cheerleads quietly for a more united Europe.

An interesting article from the fair, free and impartial BBC.