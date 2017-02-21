Faustian Pact

Marr and Bragg sell themselves cheap as they allow their programmes to be hijacked to peddle the BBC’s political and cultural agendas.

This week Marr told us that his programme would be about national identity and generational conflict [the BBC seemingly keen to promote that] and that next week’s programme would be about the compulsion to build walls….no surprises there as to the main ‘culprits’…Trump, Israel and Brexit….

On Start the Week Kirsty Wark explores what it means to live either side of a wall, and whether barriers are built to repel or protect. Supporters of the US President urge him to ‘build a great wall’ along the Mexican border but the journalist Ed Vulliamy points out that there is already a wall and border guards, supported and funded by US Presidents for decades. And yet still drugs, guns, money and people continue to move north and south. Israel has been building its own separation barrier since the turn of the century, but Dorit Rabinyan is more interested in psychological barriers that drive Palestinians and Israelis apart. The map-maker Garrett Carr travels Ireland’s border to explore the smugglers, kings, peacemakers and terrorists who’ve criss-crossed this frontier, and asks what it will become when the United Kingdom leaves the EU.

Odd the BBC doesn’t mention the ‘peace walls’ in NI rather than the border which has no ‘wall’ at all….and look how it now admits there is a ‘wall’ already in the US…but only to tell us it doesn’t work. So how is Trump ‘racist’ for wanting to improve it?

Bragg’s programme frequently has an underlying message, a lesson or warning from history, as we are told the historical events parallel own today…..last weeks was a rehash of the usual line about the glories of the Muslim golden age of science. What a sell-out.