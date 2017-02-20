Here you go, start the week with this New Open thread!
- Jeff on February 22, 2017 at 10:19 am on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD…..You couldn't pay me enough to watch that ludicrous, pc parody, Eastenders. It attempts to depict an east end that...
- Cranmer on February 22, 2017 at 10:19 am on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD…..The Americans have Tucker Carlson. We've got Permasneer Paxman, Gollum Davis and that bearded bloke who's like a young leftie...
- Alicia Sinclair on February 22, 2017 at 10:17 am on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD…..We`ll be seeing plenty of Sunsura if Owen Jones sees this... This poppet has learned all we need to witness...
- Cranmer on February 22, 2017 at 10:15 am on Fraud EuropeOaknash I think your analysis is spot on. If you are part of the 1% international super rich (or aspiring...
- Alicia Sinclair on February 22, 2017 at 10:09 am on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD…..Just returned from taking the grandkids to school. Sarah Montague Cox is a prize to us you know. This Davos...
- DJ on February 22, 2017 at 10:05 am on Praise The Lord and Pass The AmmunitionAnd then there's the flip side of that: if Muslims are peace-loving fluffy bunnies until radicalised by reports of Islamic...
- Number 88 on February 22, 2017 at 10:05 am on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD…..The link in that third bullet point, 'tvlicensing.co.uk/noTV', implies that you have to have a TV licence if you have...
- G on February 22, 2017 at 9:59 am on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD…..Guest, Let's wait and see. I doubt very much whether support for the suggested street parties will be strong although,...
- Alicia Sinclair on February 22, 2017 at 9:57 am on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD…..After HIS 180 degree turnaround on Hillsborough( remember his Ceausescu moment at Anfield in April 2009?)-only the stupid Mancunians would.....
- Cranmer on February 22, 2017 at 9:54 am on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD…..Call me paranoid but I suspect this has a more cynical side to it - it's a means of distraction...
‘Trump and pence are using hitlers playbook’ LOL
We`ll be seeing plenty of Sunsura if Owen Jones sees this…
This poppet has learned all we need to witness re the idiot left as it exists and will be from now on.
The Americans have Tucker Carlson.
We’ve got Permasneer Paxman, Gollum Davis and that bearded bloke who’s like a young leftie version of James Whale.
Brillo is the only remotely watchable man on telly these days!
Just returned from taking the grandkids to school.
Sarah Montague Cox is a prize to us you know.
This Davos lollipop lady was on point duty this morning as the SNP fought it out with some BBC ex grandee( who Sarah was VERY reverntial about)-Lady Young of the Heathers or what have you-in regard of the BBC not giving the Scots their own news stories at 6pm.
Oh the chill-only ten minutes after the “celebrate unity in diversity” crap over Cox-now we`ve got the BBC forcing the Scots to take our ” English NHS crisis”, “Tube strikes” and the like.
Otherwise “they`d be too happy to get the price of Tunnocks in Auchtermuchty”-or some other lofty excuse to stop Sturgeon getting an hour at six every night.
Priceless car crash radio-thankfully I didn`t.
But this story has potential to screw the BBC-it`s where their “Ariel and Reith” bull meets Scottish Independence”-and the BBC do NOT like this one one bit.
Dryborough and Irn Bru down the cracks could do it…on this one I`m with the SNP.
But why are the ENGLISH having to listen to Scottish crap then?….and why,, more do ANY of us have to take the NHS, Brexit and Trump, migrant slurry-English? no…Globalist mind-massages?
Certainly.
Imagine Montague wouldn`t have been too far from the Harry Clark case in Scotland-this woman will sever the Scots from the rest of us if she keeps going…to make ME an SNP ally is some achievement…but she did it.
