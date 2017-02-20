START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD…..

  By |

Here you go, start the week with this New Open thread!

341 Responses to START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD…..

  1. Grant says:
    February 21, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    Switched on Radio 4 about 30 minutes ago. It was a play, a lady talking to a young girl. “We want to build a Caliphate”. So I switched off. It is relentless on the BBC , but why ?

  2. gaxvil says:
    February 21, 2017 at 3:31 pm

    So how do they stand at the moment? More afraid of Trump or Putin and who is the most evil?
    Maybe they’ll start calling for sanctions against the US, it’s only fare.
    Mrs.Trump could be banned from shopping in Harrods – that should work and make him mend his ways.

  4. Grant says:
    February 21, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    gax,

    The morons at the BBC seem to think Trump is a bigger threat than Islamic terrorism and Putin combined. Total insanity.

  5. gaxvil says:
    February 21, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    When the Mayflower left for America, Europe was embarked upon the Thirty Years War.
    Seen by many as presaging the end of the World.
    We’re getting there.

  6. nogginator says:
    February 21, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    BBC News View – Paul Joseph Watson, UK-based editor of far-right, conspiracy website Infowars, has donated $2,000 to one of the hundreds of reporters who took him up on his Twitter offer to pay “any journalist claiming Sweden is safe” to stay in Malmo.
    … Malmo has a large immigrant population.
    Last October, the so-called Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a fire at a Muslim community centre there, an incident cited by the White House in the list of incidents it claimed had been under-reported by the media.
    In a follow-up post, subsequently deleted, Mr Watson wrote: “All you lefty idiots accepting a ‘trip to Sweden’. Can you read? I said you’d be staying here. Good luck”.
    The post featured a number of images to illustrate his point, including a photograph of anti-Israel protesters from the 2009 Davis Cup tennis match between Sweden and Israel.
    Hundreds of people offered their services, including comedian Al Murray and journalist Laurie Penny.
    http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-39033165

    Meanwhile …
    SWEDEN RIOT: Police forced to shoot at protesters as violence erupts – yet PM is in denial
    http://www.express.co.uk-shoot-rioters-violence-erupts-no-go-zone-PM-denies-Sweden-crisis
    Sweden. Terrifying scenes took place just hours after the country’s Prime Minister, Stefan Löfven, slammed Donald Trump for claiming Sweden was in crisis as a result of its liberal refugee policy.

    Stockholm police were forced to fire a shot into the rampaging crowd in the hard-hit suburb of Rinkeby, after a mob of around 30 thugs started attacking the officers with rocks. Violence erupted after the police had tried to arrest a wanted person on the subway … while former Swedish PM Carl Bildt roared on Twitter:
    “Sweden? Terror attack? What has he been smoking? Questions abound.”

    http://www.express.co.uk/news/world/766057/Three-police-officers-injured-attacked-thugs-Stockholm-no-go-zone

  7. Justin Casey says:
    February 21, 2017 at 3:44 pm

    Afternoon guys I`ve just logged in for the first time in a week so not had time to read what i`ve missed… However, I read this earlier on and i am wondering whether or not the BBC has jumped on this `news` about Lindsay Lohan being `racially profiled` yet…
    http://www.standard.co.uk/news/london/actress-lindsay-lohan-claimed-she-was-racially-profiled-and-asked-to-remove-headscarf-at-heathrow-a3471906.html
    And yes, this actually happened according to Lindsay… and No, she wasn`t high, drunk or recovering from being high nor did she have a hangover…
    She has not as yet decided on whether to blame BREXIT, DONALD TRUMP OR CLIMATE CHANGE as she is too busy reading the Quran and appearing on Breakfast TV ATM….
    This comment caught my attention though….
    Sanitywillprevail
    I was stopped for wearing a leather coat a while back. Only drug dealers wear such things apoarently. Presumably, I should have written to the media to complain.
    and this one…
    Sponegbob
    He’s off again with the Lily Allen technique, I got a suntan once so I know how it feels to be black BS.
    Once I lost the keys to my mansion and had to wait for a locksmith so I know how it feels to be homeless.

  8. Guest Who says:
    February 21, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    Wall to wall on BBC Facebook, on every channel, of course including Newsbeat…

    BBC Radio 4

    A Muslim teacher filmed what happened after he was escorted off a flight to New York after being denied entry while on a school trip.
    Juhel Miah gave the footage to BBC.
    The US Embassy in London has been asked to comment.

    Amongst many questions commenters have posed is why Juhel headed straight for the BBC.

    The BBC has so far made no comment. Because…. ‘journalism’?

    • Guest Who says:
      February 21, 2017 at 4:14 pm

      Newsbeat is demanding answers… via Wales…

      Newsbeat shared BBC Wales News’s video.

      This Muslim teacher still doesn’t know why he was denied US entry http://bbc.in/2l3Qon2
      Check out the video he filmed while being chucked off the plane

      Context may yet be coming. Or not. Depending.

