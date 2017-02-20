START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD…..

Here you go, start the week with this New Open thread!

  1. Deltic says:
    February 20, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    I am not a member of any political party but I see that the BBC anti UKIP bias has gone into overdrive ahead of Thursdays By-election at Stoke.Two officials from Liverpool resign from the party mainly over comments made by the party’s financial supporter Aaron Banks and in the opinion of the BBC it is so important that it could have an impact on the result of the by-election (or so they believe). In an interview with one of the officials who resigned he was asked by the BBC News Channel reporter how he was going to vote in the by-election notwithstanding the fact that he lived in Liverpool many miles away from the Stoke Constituency. Surely in the last few days before any election the BBC should maintain a neutral stance but I suppose I am asking too much of such a biased organisation.

    • taffman says:
      February 20, 2017 at 6:49 pm

      Deltic
      Al Beeb is about as impartial as ‘Berco the boiler’ get rid of both.
      As I posted earlier, Al Beeb have a long track record of backing the wrong horse.

    • Dystopian says:
      February 20, 2017 at 7:01 pm

      Time to put your money on UKIP then seeing as they said Donald Trump had no chance.
      Wish I’d put a few quid on him well before he got elected.

    • RJ says:
      February 20, 2017 at 7:42 pm

      “In an interview with one of the officials who resigned he was asked by the BBC News Channel reporter how he was going to vote in the by-election notwithstanding the fact that he lived in Liverpool many miles away from the Stoke Constituency.”

      If he said he was going to vote Labour the BBC reporter would have given him a spare postal vote.

  2. Dystopian says:
    February 20, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    I realise this is 3 minutes of your lives you’ll never get back but I found the lyrics to this new Katy Perry song rather interesting. I doubt she wrote them anyway but maybe whoever did is waking up!
    I might rename it the snowflake song or the elitist song!

    The only trouble is the lyrics will go unnoticed by the typical audience.

  3. Alex says:
    February 20, 2017 at 7:05 pm

    Check out this utterly pathetic and puerile garbage from the toilet roll of a rag, the Independent; I mean, people actually get payed to write this poorly-written shit? No wonder the paper had to fold its prin edition. Anyway, I’m banned for life on their comments section so can no longer take the p@ss out of their scummy, self-important and sanctimonious readers.

    http://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/fashion/donald-trump-suits-fit-badly-three-reasons-us-president-tailored-clothes-dress-politicians-a7589316.html

    What a despicable, vile, childish and pathetic bunch lefties are. These scum DO NOT speak for Britain. They only speak for the noisy, unruly, spoiled and affluent left-wing middle classes.

  4. taffman says:
    February 20, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    The draining of the swamp continues
    Trump v media .
    We often see the media lampooning politicians as Al Beeb does now with President Trump but can anyone remember St Obama ever being lampooned by Al Beeb in all the years he was in office ?
    Bias, what bias ?

    • Grant says:
      February 20, 2017 at 7:34 pm

      taffy,

      Obama had a free ride but, after 8 years, it was as if he never existed. Trump does exist and the Lefties and Beeboids don’t like it !

      • taffman says:
        February 20, 2017 at 7:42 pm

        Grant
        Perhaps our Beeboid Trolls can tell us why when they come out of their “safe space”?

      • RJ says:
        February 20, 2017 at 7:51 pm

        The BBC has 8 years of fawning to make up for, but in Trump they face a President who’s happy to take the fight to them. They don’t think that’s fair and we just sit here and laugh at their stupidity, malice and incompetence.

  5. BRISSLES says:
    February 20, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    So, the expected 20,000 protesters didn’t materialise in London, just a thousand or so – enough for a bun fight in McDonalds apparently. Of course the journos decided to ‘interview’ some of the participants, and, as usual, a couple of mixed race ladies were chosen, neither of whom could articulate, so when asked why they were marching, it was “cos he’s racist aint ‘ee, and sexist ‘as to ‘ow ‘ee treats wimmen”.

    Dear God, I don’t know about the claims that the poor and uneducated voted Brexit, but they sure as hell are turning out to protest against Trump – and probably have trouble spelling his name. What a bunch.

    If nothing else, I do wish the educators in our schools, (all over the country), would teach their pupils to speak the Queen’s English properly. Articulation is everything – even with an accent, and puts you ahead of the queue for a job !

    • taffman says:
      February 20, 2017 at 7:35 pm

      BRISSLES
      “and puts you ahead of the queue for a job”
      Do they work ? How did they get the time off?

    • Grant says:
      February 20, 2017 at 7:38 pm

      Brissles,

      I agree. To take 2 rather disparate individuals who articulate in the English Language, I would suggest Milo and Paul Joseph Watson.

    • Stella2 says:
      February 20, 2017 at 8:15 pm

      Brissles, that whole “Sexism”,”Racism” schick is hardly more (in most cases) than a measure of how far the brainwashing has taken hold.

      Classic example from BBC South East that I was unfortunate enough to catch this lunchtime. Presenter’s first words to introduce a story (intones in serious mode): “Kelly xxxx has experienced sexism and racism” (or that’s what I thought he said, though as Kelly looked white to me, maybe I misheard ‘ageism’) “in her chosen career.”

      This turned out to be rather a jolly story about a sassy young woman who is forging a career as a classic car expert, dealer and restorer. She was laughing as she said that she loved how she wasn’t at all what customers and dealers expected, and relished the challenge of confounding the norm. She was obviously sensible and fun, and absolutely did not say anything about being the victim of sexism.

      The BBC bods just cannot help themselves. Do they have a Marxist checklist they have to sign off with every item?

  6. Thoughtful says:
    February 20, 2017 at 7:34 pm

    Have a watch of this, yes I know it’s long but it is worthwhile, and even the introduction by David Horovitz explaining why the US media is so biased is well worth watching.

  7. Mice Height says:
    February 20, 2017 at 7:35 pm

    A genuine, assimilated refugee to Sweden speaks about the country’s many problems –

  8. Pullyourselftogether says:
    February 20, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    Well the Labour Party are truly stuffed now. John McDonnell at the anti Trump demonstration tonight stating that he will not welcome Donald Trump to a State visit, invited by the Queen no less. Minor Fart was also there – both absolutely idiots. Both anti Queen I think?
    Couple of twats.

  9. Alex says:
    February 20, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    A great summing up of the snooty, metro-trendy snowflakes who aim to convey their self-righteousness through noisy and childish protests…

    http://blogs.spectator.co.uk/2017/02/stop-trump-protests-ultimate-virtue-signal/

    I do enjoy the Spectator.

  10. taffman says:
    February 20, 2017 at 8:09 pm

    “Winter pressure ‘busts NHS budget”
    http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-39029265
    HYS running now ! Top comment……
    “When will someone in government wake up and realise the main issue is immigration. 300,000 more people a year is killing hospitals, roads, schools, housing and pretty much every other public service. Councils are cutting back but more and more people arrive daily. We are going to end up a 3rd world country before long if this continues.”

