Here you go, start the week with this New Open thread!
ObiWan on February 20, 2017 at 11:16 am on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD
Aerfen on February 20, 2017 at 11:06 am on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD
gaxvil on February 20, 2017 at 11:06 am on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD
BRISSLES on February 20, 2017 at 11:04 am on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD
peterthegreat on February 20, 2017 at 10:58 am on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD
gaxvil on February 20, 2017 at 10:56 am on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD
Rob in Cheshire on February 20, 2017 at 10:42 am on Weekend Open Thread
Grant on February 20, 2017 at 10:41 am on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD
Alicia Sinclair on February 20, 2017 at 10:40 am on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD
Guest Who on February 20, 2017 at 10:38 am on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD
Is this a false dawn?
Just listened to TODAY from 07:00 to 07:30 and the words Trump and BREXIT were not uttered by the guests and presenters.
There were opportunities: an article about Europe’s leading wall covering company setting up an R&D facility in Northumbria inevitably drew in the weak pound as a factor in rising prices, but is was explained as “post European Referendum”.
There was also an article about Iran’s anger at renewed sanctions, but that drew no mention of Trump. I suspect that the interview with an Iranian foreign minister was pre-recorded and the questions and responses had been heavily edited.
What is going on? Is it just that an edict been issued to hide the bias, or is there a genuine change of heart?
Got a feeling over the weekend that the MSM had trying to reduce their coverage of Trump.That may be because they are re-evaluating how they cover Trump or that viewers may be getting bored of MSM wall-to wall coverage of him and MSM are wiseing upto that.
Dreadful BBC programmes like Dateline and Newsnight have massively overdone coverage of Trump vis-vis other issues either domestic or the rest of Europe
BBC London News, usually home to agitprop, community reporting and socialistic campaigning, shows us this morning that corporate commercial priorities will win out by promoting to their top headline an advertisement for a football match to be aired on BBC One this evening. I call foul, BBC. I note your Newswatch programme admitted there were viewer concerns about BBC national news bulletin headlines acting as trailers for upcomming editions of Panorama. Apparently you know what you are doing and know viewers don’t like it yet you carry on regardless. Bad show.
Think we`re already seeing it AISI.
The Mark Zuckenberg “Manifesto” the other day was a call to globalised consensual brain massage and lockdown for free thinking. Merkels Mediation announced.
We`ve seen this crap over anything Bill Gates says, Branson and Michale O Leary(as long as its Remoaning anyway).
Less so Tim Martin.
Blair is a classic mouthpiece-stuff his chops with stolen gold, and he`ll say anything that enhances the pension from Brussels.
Very sinister-when Zuckenberg gets such fawning, whereas Farage and Le Pen get such roastings…we vote for one option they`d rather give us their nice and gilded mock up of a technological fix.
Davos Man is Dead says Ted Malloch-anybody told Zuckenberg,Blair and the BBC?
We need that stake through their hearts and minds don`t we?
Please let the BBC pick up on this genius PR stunt…
It is going really well.
I’m supporting #1oYearsWithoutThem. Pixies should stay at the bottom of the garden.
JimS
Talking of pixies, I think Caroline Lucas, MP for Gaza and Brighton, is a pixie.
Some would say that. I just made two independent statements. A lesson I learnt from the BBC!
Amazingly perfect clones of one-another. The mad pixie, Caroline Lucas at the top in her stripey trousers and a talking-doll pixie at the bottom. As with all talking-dolls it is restricted to repeating and repeating the same meaningless words over and over again and again and again and ag….
To be fair though Guest Who.
I have long told the girls at church and at work that we “beige Christian types” that run hospital shops, feed the old and raise money etc ought to do what the Greens are highlighting.
If all Christians simply pulled the plug on Easter Saturday and nobody did all those jobs for the State and the shops that they take so much for granted-no flip flops on Exmouth beach for the drunks, no safe spaces for the druggies to come down in(let the NHS and the social workers do it all)-then people might see all those charity shop workers in a new light.
But no church will do it-so we`ll do it ourselves i`m sure.
Well the Remoaners are mounting yet another offensive against the democratic referendum decision , this time spearheaded by Blair and Mandelson. The BBC and the Remoaner Times are firing off a full supporting barrage. On Marr yesterday Mandelson was given free ten minute advert for Open Britain and was even allowed to beg for donations. Marr predictably didn’t ask him about the £40k pa EU pension he receives . Imagine if the roles were reversed , would the BBC have avoided this embarrassing question of Nigel Farage. You can be certain that Marr would have flogged the question to death.
This new offensive will have been done in full consultation with the EU. I wouldn’t be surprised if Brussels made an offer in the next week or so involving some concession designed to reinforce Blairs ‘ think again’ message. The HoL will attempt to slow things down, water things down, anything to buy time for the scheme cooked up by Remoaners and Brussels to take effect. We can be sure that BBC will be key in publicising the offer and in lying on its behalf. They may even stop calling Leavers facist, racist , thick knuckledraggers, at least for a while.
Of course whatever the concession is it will not result in us regaining our full sovereignty nor will it free us from the clutches of the ECJ, which I think are the only two things which matter. We must stick to our guns and if we win through and Brexit delivers the two key objectives above , all Leavers must remember that the BBC believes that we are all racist, thick etc etc, but are still happy to take our money. We should consider if we want to go on paying for this appalling service, I think not.l
Can’t see any report on the BBC about the latest Trojan Horse school scandal, strangely enough its all over the newspapers.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/02/19/second-islamist-trojan-horse-scandal-feared-oldham-headteacher/
Th bBC having a go about Trump and his Sweden comments; with the aim of making him look a fool. This will backfire big time for anyone who looks at what is going on in Sweden with the immigrants. BBC = far left socialist = stupid idiots.
Fred – Worse than stupid idiots: wilful idiots. Knowing idiots. Useful idiots.
At least LBC Ferrari, had a discussion this morning about it. An ex Swede said their are big problems. Then a Brit living in Malmo said there were no problems. I googled the Rosengard district, where he said he lived and there were riots there in 2013. I can only conclude that the second caller is a big liar.
No Cassandra, nothing on Oldham ‘Trojan horse’ school on bibistan, despite it being a hugely important and topical news item with alleged abuse, harassment and death threats to the head by muslim parents.
But thank goodness they are covering another crucial topic: “How do you do a wee when it is -40C?”
What would we do without Al beeb?
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/england
I’m a Speccie subscriber and although I certainly can’t identify with Taki’s lifestyle, I can certainly identify with most of his commonse attitude to today’s reporting of Nazi/racist/fascist activity, i.e. that it doesn’t exist to any significant degree but is rather the product of Leftoid indoctrination of our extremely bright, over-performing (but really thick as shit and twice as ignorant) students. There is a link on Guido to Taki’s magazine which I have never seen referenced before and I have found reading some of its contributions to be a real joy. I’ve bookmarked it and will certainly go back to it.
Just a taste here –
http://takimag.com/article/le_grand_remplacement_steve_sailer#axzz4ZD72xMas
Couldn’t agree more PG, much of the mag could have been written by contributors to this site, and certainly the underlying messages are the same. The only dissenting voice is the menopausal spite of Matthew Paris but he plays a useful role in illustrating the significance of freedom of speech – an attribute lost from the Guardian and BBC.
It will be interesting to follow the Oldham school story as it develops , not on the BBC of course. I could never believe that Trojan Horse tactics were going to be confined to Muslim ghettos in Birmingham. Inevitably Muslims in ghetto area such as those the former mill towns of the North must be working on similar lines. Exposing their children to a traditional British education and to liberal Westen values must be a huge threat to those who want to drive non Muslims from their areas, see the rule of Sharia law established and, as their population grows, take over more and more of England.
Incidentally I am surprised at how limited the powers are that Ofsted has to permanently close down private Muslim schools that are reinforcing medieval Muslim values . Something needs to be done about this too. Our governments are so slow to act in matters that are crying out for attention if the corrosive effect of Islam on
our country is to be countered .
Another area in which the BBC is demonstrating its incompetence:
SS-GB: BBC Nazi drama criticised for ‘mumbling’ as viewers say it is the ‘worst since Jamaica Inn’
Not confined to the BBC though. Many movies are the same. Actors, or rather celebrities, who can’t act.
What a silly thing to complain about. It’s almost as though all these people with hearing difficulties were unaware of the fact that the BBC produces its carefully crafted programmes after lengthy and diligent research. The next thing these people will be suggesting is that our BBC doesn’t know best!
I have the subtitles on permanently now for all the dramas, and agree about the movies. The latest Bourne picture and the awful LaLa Land were the same, crashing music but the dialogue was as though they were talking through a sieve. I’ll have to wait for the DVD or re-run on the box to see what they were on about !!
Another view on the conspiracy surrounding Michael Flynn’s resignation last week –
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2017/02/former-obama-officials-loyalists-waged-secret-campaign-to-oust-flynn-to-preserve-iran-deal
Who first coined the phrase “dumbed down” university education? We have living proof now surely. With so-called students demonstrating against Fascism by er…behaving like Fascists.
The BBC usually likes competing petitions.
BBC Website “The people v Trump . Do Brits back him ? “. No comment required !
Despite the systematic 24/7 demonization of Trump on every single broadcast channel and most msm, I suspect a lot of people in Britain do support him and that proportion will grow.
Haven’t seen any polls yet, but the Chatham House survey on attitudes to muslim immigration show a large majority back policies similar to Trump’s.
A question for anyone?
A question for everyone?
Who carried out the 9/11 and 7/7 attacks?
What about Paris, Nice, Brussels and almost daily bombs in Turkey, Pakistan, Africa, Iraq, Afghanistan etc., etc., etc..?
Who is it that carries out genocide, rape, torture and enslavement?
I hear the, ‘Coalition to Stop Trump’ will be in action today, outside Parliament and all fired up.
We still don’t have a coalition to stop ISIS do we? Or a coalition to stop Islamic, sexism, racism and homophobia – do we?
Donald Trump doesn’t like John McCain and I wondered why?
We watching an 80s documentary and there he was implicated with four other Senators in a massive fake and junk bond selling scam.
He was so involved and so corrupt and so got away with it.
Recently we see him Trump bashing in Germany and defending MSM.
Radio Four Open Book, invited guest, Britains second most famous cake maker Nadia Hussain.
Now why is she, alone among the many winners of the bake off, propelled into celebrity status and wealth while others are allowed to sink into obscurity?
Anyone remember the 2016 winner? No thought not!
http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b08fdp3t
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nadiya_Hussain
Seems she is also a columnist for the Times!
The only other comparable amateur cook to receive a similar (though smaller) leg up is Jack Monroe, and she is a lesbian single mother with a Greek mother so also part immigrant.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-39021496
According to the BBC, Angelina Jolie is making a movie for Netflix about ‘the genocide’ in Cambodia. One assumes by this the BBC actually means the period (roughly 1975-79) during which the fiercely communist Khmer Rouge ran riot through Cambodia (they re-named it ‘Kampuchea’), arresting and executing anyone it deemed ‘intellectual’, whilst burning books and terrorising and and enslaving the rest of the population at gunpoint, to be marched back out into the fields.
Pol Pot – yet another insane genocidal communist murderer – emptied the cities and towns and embarked on what he saw as a grand communist agrarian utopia based on a feudal, medieval system of society in which everyone was to become ‘equal’ – by force, if necessary. (Hint: force was very necessary).
“Angelina Jolie has spoken about how Cambodia was her “awakening”, as she premiered her new film in the country.The actress was speaking exclusively to the BBC before the screening of ‘First They Killed My Father’, a true-life account of the Khmer Rouge genocide through the eyes of a child. She said she hoped the film, which she directed, would help Cambodians to speak more openly about the trauma of the period. Two million people died. Jolie, now a UN refugee agency special envoy, first visited Cambodia for the filming of 2001 hit Lara Croft: Tomb Raider. She later adopted Maddox, her oldest son, from Cambodia.”
The fragrant Ms Jolie will doubtless explain to all her liberal friends how the resulting genocide – estimated by some to be perhaps as many as 2 million lives lost (men, women and children) – can be directly blamed on yet another failed communist experiment. Then again…
“…I came to this country and I fell in love with its people and learned its history, and in doing so learned, how little I actually knew about the world,” she told the BBC’s Yalda Hakim. “This country, for me was my awakening. “I’ll always be very grateful to this country. I don’t think I ever could give back as much as this country has given me.”
…Okay. But what about the communists, Angelina? You do know that the terrible crimes committed against the country and its people were undeniably the direct result of an insane communist regime..?
‘Not properly understood’
‘First They Killed My Father’ is based on a book of the same name by Loung Ung. Ms Ung was five when she and her family were forced to leave their home in the capital, Phnom Penh, by the Khmer Rouge, the regime which ran the country between 1975 and 1979, under Pol Pot. It is estimated that about two million people, around a quarter of the population, were either murdered by the regime or died from starvation and overwork.
Angelina Jolie says her first trip to Cambodia was an “awakening”, and later adopted her son Maddox (pictured together) from the country “I thought that this war that happened 40 years ago, and what happened to these people, was not properly understood,” said Jolie.
…Has anyone spotted yet that so far the BBC hasn’t mentioned ‘communism’ once? It’s as if Cambodia back in the 70s went collectively mad for no particular reason (can’t even blame it on the Nazis). Who knew why? Just can’t figure it out.
I can’t wait to see how Jolie confronts the Big C in the room on this one. There is no other explanation for the miserable terror and destruction Cambodia and its people were subjected to for five terrible years than ideological totalitarian communism forced upon a weak and defenceless population.
What worries me here is the sly way in which certain historical facts are carefully rewritten by regressives – inconvenient truths which might compromise their dreams of a happy-clappy socialist utopia. Communism, which failed continuously and catastrophically through the last century, exacted a terrible price on humanity. Regressives do not want to ever have to admit this (they disassociate ‘socialism’ from communism as often as possible even though they know the far left these days would have us all back in the gulags in a heartbeat).
What Pol Pot did in Cambodia was a gigantic stain on humanity – a mass-killing so enormous in ambition that to this day the true extent of his genocide is not known. No discussion of what happened in Cambodia’s killing fields can ever be had that does not place ideological communism as the only culprit front and centre from the very start.
