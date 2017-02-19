Northern Delights

What event was Trump referring to when he mentioned Sweden? We don’t know [Trump has confirmed that he was referring to a report on Fox about the effects of migration on Swedish society…and note he never referred to ‘an attack’, terrorist or otherwise, in his speech…and yet all his critics say he did…just who is providing the fake news as well as burying their heads in the sand about migration?].

My statement as to what’s happening in Sweden was in reference to a story that was broadcast on @FoxNews concerning immigrants & Sweden.

The BBC ignores the rape and crime statistics from these countries just as it ignored Rotherham for so long, just as it ignores the Jewish exodus from Europe and even today it ignores the reports of yet another probable ‘Trojan Horse’ plot by Muslims to hijack a British school….on the frontpage of the Times this morning and in other papers now. This remember is the BBC that told us the first Trojan Horse plot was a hoax driven by racism, paranoia and Islamophobia, the BBC that failed to mention that the ringleader was the same man who authored the MCB’s 2007 instruction manual to schools on how to ‘accomodate’ Muslim pupils and make them feel more welcome…this document was described by the official reports into the Trojan Horse plot as a blueprint for the plot.

A counter extremism expert claimed to the Sunday Times there was a “significant problem” of Islamist infiltration in Oldham.

Then again the BBC spends so much time trying to report, parse and discredit every word that comes out of Trump’s mouth that it is no surprise that they have no time for real journalism…and indeed spend much of it on Twitter telling us how clever they are…or, in the case of Jon Sopel insulting Jews….[H/T Craig at is the BBC biased?]…’oh dear’…did Sopel not spot the Jewish man in amongst the journalists before laughing about Hitler salutes?….

And probably no surprise that the banner photo on Sopel’s Twitter page is of him with Obama indicating his bias and a grand conceit.