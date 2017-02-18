Weekend Open Thread

Anyone who is concerned about mass, uncontrolled immigration, those of you whom the BBC suggests might be spiteful, drunken Far Right Nazis who want to gas immigrants in concentration camps, feel free to have your say about the BBC’s world view on the new open thread….
Oh..and don’t feel that the BBC is singling you out for special treatment…oh no…Trump and his supporters get tarred with the same brush as well…H/T Craig at Is the BBC Biased?…From the BBC…
Mr Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric and policy have led to comparisons, from some quarters, with the rise of the Nazi party in Germany….The US president’s use of “enemies of the people” raises unavoidable echoes of some of history’s most murderous dictators.
The BBC really is a disgrace…this is genuine hate crime against leave voters and Trumpers, demonising them and giving licence to the alt-left thugs to attack them….let’s not forget a Brit already tried to kill Trump…did the BBC’s constant contemptuous attacks on Trump drive him to it and ‘enable’ him?
The BBC is the enemy of the people, of free speech, of a truly democratic and liberal state. It serves the ‘Liberal’ elite’s dictatorship. To the BBC ‘The People’ are the enemy, to be suppressed, censored and silenced. ‘Populism’, ie democracy, is unacceptable to the BBC.
ITV idiots on Pestons show so called comedian with political drinks “White house Russian” Soooo funny NOT!
Here’s a thing.
Piers Morgan, not everyone’s cup of tea but pretty popular and sometimes says what he thinks, has pulled out of compering some tv awards after a campaign against him.
His crime? Being a friend of Donald Trump. That fact alone seems to be just too much for the likes of Bonny Greer.
Another example of the left wing luvvies obsession with diversity, except when you do not share their opinions . Then they get strangely non-diverse authoritarian.
There is a war of propaganda ongoing . We have Trump, who has the ‘intel’ of the CIA, the FBI and no doubt the ‘spooks’ of GB at hand, versus the liberal retard press ……….
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-39020962
Place your bets gentlemen – who will win?
This is going to be interesting .
Yep – it would only take the CIA to do a bit of delving into the dear old beeb. The CIA are into everything, friends and foes alike and as for the BBC – they say pride comes before a fall. They have pride in shed loads.
Forget the CIA gaxvil. They are “paper tigers” compared to the NSA.
I did hear tell that the NSA are the ones that deal with our “spooks” – but I couldn’t possibly comment. Ref. House of Cards.
:-O
“Campaign to remove John Bercow ‘undignified’ says Tory MP”
I personally think that this man should go …..
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-39020254
Far more odious people have addressed Parliament
What say the night shift trolls ?
Had Bercow argued the opposite and been overtly pro trump – I just wonder how that would be?
gaxvil
“Had Bercow argued the opposite and been overtly pro trump – I just wonder how that would be?”
Gone ! – The libtards would have called for his execution.
He should have sat on the fence . Isn’t that what he should have been doing ?
https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/183279
No confidence in the Speaker.
Number 7
Yr wyf wedi.
“Brexit: Mandelson urges Lords not to ‘throw in towel”
Do the Lords have a vested interest ?
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-39020252
Do some have EU pensions ?
When are the Trolls coming out from their ‘safe spaces’ to play again ?
Shwm Mae taffman.
They’re all over at Guido’s trying to protect Flabbot.
https://order-order.com/2017/02/19/diane-abbott-case-parliamentary-inquiry-racist-sexist-abuse/
Over 1400 comments so far! None of them very complimentary.
Flabbott still moaning about getting rape threats. Sweetie, those were compliments, they didn’t mean it, really.
Some say that this is the best news channel
http://uk.reuters.com
“Some say” that Al Beeb’s researchers get their ‘heads up’ form there?
One thing I am pretty sure of is that this blog site is pretty accurate in its predictions and a good ‘thermometer’ of the views of the people of Great Britain.
Q: Err …… just remind me who carried out the 9/11 and 7/7 attacks?
Q: Were they Alt Right or ‘populist’, Jewish or Christian extremists?
Q: What about Paris, Nice, Brussels and almost daily bombs in Turkey, Africa, Iraq, Afghanistan etc., etc., etc..?
Q: Are they Alt Right or ‘populist’, Jewish or Christian extremists??
Q: Who is it that carries out genocide, rape, torture and enslavement?
Q: Are they Alt Right or ‘populist’, Jewish or Christian extremists??
A: Those ‘Men’ .
