Weekend Open Thread

Anyone who is concerned about mass, uncontrolled immigration, those of you whom the BBC suggests might be spiteful, drunken Far Right Nazis who want to gas immigrants in concentration camps, feel free to have your say about the BBC’s world view on the new open thread….
Oh..and don’t feel that the BBC is singling you out for special treatment…oh no…Trump and his supporters get tarred with the same brush as well…H/T Craig at Is the BBC Biased?…From the BBC…
Mr Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric and policy have led to comparisons, from some quarters, with the rise of the Nazi party in Germany….The US president’s use of “enemies of the people” raises unavoidable echoes of some of history’s most murderous dictators.
The BBC really is a disgrace…this is genuine hate crime against leave voters and Trumpers, demonising them and giving licence to the alt-left thugs to attack them….let’s not forget a Brit already tried to kill Trump…did the BBC’s constant contemptuous attacks on Trump drive him to it and ‘enable’ him?
The BBC is the enemy of the people, of free speech, of a truly democratic and liberal state. It serves the ‘Liberal’ elite’s dictatorship. To the BBC ‘The People’ are the enemy, to be suppressed, censored and silenced. ‘Populism’, ie democracy, is unacceptable to the BBC.
Institutional Trumpophobia at the BBC
The newspaper review on BBC tv news this morning appears to take the theme of new technologies.
The guest, a tech commentator and personable black chap dressed like Craig Charles from Red Dwarf (dreadlocks and combat jacket – but hey, that’s cool, it’s diverse and it’s young and happening – actually a throwback to the 1980s and more like Dad’s idea of cool.. but again hey ho).
The main news report of interest is about robots doing all the menial jobs. You have to smile when our tech guy Dan explains to his hosts – two interchangable examples of the many identical BBC feisty female and beta male sofa bots – that their jobs are ok because they love doing them (and safe too presumable is his job) so overall this must be a good idea – no fear they will ever be robotised – what a laugh.
Anyway, guest what… Big State could step in and pay all the useless prols a ‘social wage’. Another smile when we learn the place where this utopian idea is being tried out. Yes you guessed – think of the very whitest place on planet earth – Finland.
As I made clear this guest named Dan was a personable enough chap but he obviously knows what’s expected when he enters an institution that has an office culture of prejudice and bias.
For his last newspaper snippet (from the left-leaning Observer) we get a slow news day magazine-type report on handshakes. “If you have a firm handshake you are more likely to have been a bully at school” – can you guess yet where this is going?
BBC newspaper review guest Dan: “I’m not saying Trump is a bully.. but this report does”
Gary Kasparov on Andrew Marr to talk about Trump and Russia. What the fuck does he know? He is a chess player who hates Putin! They keep trying to flog that dead horse of the Flynn resignation, who had some tenuous link to Russia, did he read some Dostoyevsky once or something? The BBC is a disgrace.
Kasparov is a highly intelligent man who actually knows quite a lot . He’s also very brave because Putin has not hesitated to murder his opponents whether in Moscow, London or elsewhere around the world . Putin is a vicious dictator of what, thankfully, is only a medium sized economy . However he runs a corrupt gangster society that has impoverished its ordinary citizens as well as destabilising any country that may want to become part of the West.
Yep, Kasparov is a hero who knows where all too many of the bodies are buried in Russian politics and beyond.
That`s not to say that he`s the whole package-may well be flawed, but his courage and awareness of how and why Putins Russia is going where it is, is to be respected.
Reading Russian history tells you much more though, and I still think that Yeltsin was their Trump-and we failed to back his brave efforts to create a Euro democracy. We had the chance-but we sent them Armand Hammer,cosied up to Maxwell and George Bush Snr and pissed the “peace dividend” into the Gulf sands.
Still though-we`e got a Chelsea team doing OK-so the liberals nearby will stay stupid.
“Mr Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric and policy have led to comparisons, from some quarters, with the rise of the Nazi party in Germany.”
From some quarters, or to be precise, from three quarters of our own bbc news ‘writers’.
Why do I feel sick to my stomach when I see and hear Peter Mandelshite? He really comes across as a nasty little man – even makes Uriah Heep nice!!
In their ‘Enemies of the people’ article, our fair and balanced bibistan manage to tar Trump, Brexit and the Daily Mail with the same brush as Stalin, Mao, hard labour camps and mass murder.
Thus proving Trump’s point.
They add: “Trump’s remark drew comparisons with dictators Stalin and Mao.”
By whom? Beeb journos in the pub?
The article goes on: “Steve Silberman, an award-winning writer and journalist, wondered whether the remark would prompt Trump supporters to shoot at journalists.”
You mean in the same way the hysterical anti Trump rhetoric prompted a Brit to attempt to shoot Trump during the campaign?
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-39015559
I tried to watch The Big Questions but have given up and decided on Conspiracy Files Unsealed: Secret Alien Attack. I find it has more truth in it then any of Panto Nicky’s shows
Lock13
Clearly, the Putin shtick is a pre-emptive strike to discredit all those imminent elections in Europe that could “go the wrong way” from the point of view of the BBC. If you can slur anti-EU sentiment in Europe, you can indirectly slur Brexit. The Blairs and Mandlesons of this world clearly think they can lie their way to a Brexit reversal. A le Pen or Wilders victory would be catastrophic for them as it would clearly show the EU is on the way out on many fronts.
ID – Nail on head.
“Trump has called MSM “enemies of the American people”, which – when you think about it – is a fair call when (like Clinton News Network, Al Beeb and Clinton 4 News) their coverage of the election campaign was laughably biased from start to finish.”
Hi, Tony. We mustn’t forget those elite British advertising companies as well! They are mostly run/founded by gays/lesbians and often employee gay actors to do their adds! You watch some of their adds to see an anti-Brexit campaign well at work 24/7.
I thoroughly enjoyed President Trump’s speech /rant last night. He completely out manouevres the media elite and talks straight to the public. I find it refreshing and i love the fact that they so clearly loathe him and are made absolutely redundant. You might get a few snotty talking heads after the event but they are beginning to look tired, defeated and not fit for purpose. He’s lanced the media boil. His constant reference (and others) to the bias and “fake news” must make even the most gormless BBC addict question what they are being fed on a daily basis.
Oh, and at last, the Beeb have shown us war torn, riot strewn, arson inflicted Paris. Well done BBC! How long did it take them? And, of course, it’s being presented through the pc prism of the “assault” on a young man. The endless cliches about poverty, disenfranchisement, parallel societies etc. We all knew how they would report this catastrophic breakdown a week ago. Most sane people (I don’t include most Labour voters in that assessment) will ask the question about the wisdom of mass third world immigration into our once civilised countries. And hopefully we’ll ask the question do we want further immigration from these war torn, unholy third world dung heaps. Whether you call them refugees, economic migrants, or whatever.
And most of us will say no thank you!
