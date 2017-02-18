Weekend Open Thread

Anyone who is concerned about mass, uncontrolled immigration, those of you whom the BBC suggests might be spiteful, drunken Far Right Nazis who want to gas immigrants in concentration camps, feel free to have your say about the BBC’s world view on the new open thread….
Oh..and don’t feel that the BBC is singling you out for special treatment…oh no…Trump and his supporters get tarred with the same brush as well…H/T Craig at Is the BBC Biased?…From the BBC…
Mr Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric and policy have led to comparisons, from some quarters, with the rise of the Nazi party in Germany….The US president’s use of “enemies of the people” raises unavoidable echoes of some of history’s most murderous dictators.
The BBC really is a disgrace…this is genuine hate crime against leave voters and Trumpers, demonising them and giving licence to the alt-left thugs to attack them….let’s not forget a Brit already tried to kill Trump…did the BBC’s constant contemptuous attacks on Trump drive him to it and ‘enable’ him?
The BBC is the enemy of the people, of free speech, of a truly democratic and liberal state. It serves the ‘Liberal’ elite’s dictatorship. To the BBC ‘The People’ are the enemy, to be suppressed, censored and silenced. ‘Populism’, ie democracy, is unacceptable to the BBC.
The BBC have declared war against Donald Trump although why they are getting so involved in a foreign country’s politics is beyond me (actually, it’s not, they can’t help themselves). They are sailing very close to the wind and the article Alan refers to is inflammatory and verging on incitement.
The BBC see themselves as having reached the level of gods – all knowing, all powerful. They yearn to meet out their justice in the ways of old. Not too great a leap, therefore, for their wrath to approve beheading and burning alive of those that displease it.
I think the ‘gods’ are making the BBC crazy. That’s the first part done, we know (hope) what comes next.
Being one of the bigots, mysoginists, racist nazis etc I would like to stick up for the BBC.
They are forever criticising places like Saudi Arabia and Islam in between the blanket coverage of the Paris riots in the non existent no go areas (and now into Paris as well)
You can bet your life they would have reported any riots in Paris Texas if they had been anti-Trump ones.
Trump has called MSM “enemies of the American people”, which – when you think about it – is a fair call when (like Clinton News Network, Al Beeb and Clinton 4 News) their coverage of the election campaign was laughably biased from start to finish.
R4 Today’s angle this morning was: “Where does this rhetoric lead?”
Just as it sought to frame Brexiteers en masse for the murder of Jo Cox, Al Beeb is now seeking to foster a climate of opinion in which Trump can be held responsible for the actions of the first right wing nut-job to have a pop at a journalist / islamist.
What really enrages MSM is that having dis-intermediated the media itself, Trump is now thumbing his nose at them. Trump knows, and is showing the world, that MSM is not as important as it used to be.
I think it also says pretty much everything we need to know about the mettle of our “Leaderene” in that she seems content to let the “world class broadcaster” projectile vomit in all directions in an attempt to destroy international relations with our closest ally and smear over half of her own electorate all at the same time.
The silence from Downing street as usual is deafening
She really is a class act!
The Government, may not direct or in any way exert influence on the BBC – says so in the Charter.
My MP and the Minister concerned, told me it is vital that the BBC remains independent. But it’s not and that is the Diane Abbott, Tony Blair and Bill Oddie in the room!
Where is she … in hiding again, like the EU Ref?
Isn t there an important by election for the political landscape on in Stoke?
It is complete manipulation by the political establishment, where is the scrutiny of the Tory party, the clueless, feet dragging, they are simply an empty vessel, an echo chamber, kind of riding on any available coat tail to spin with their control on the MSM … yesterday T May campaigned in Cumbria where she spent 2 minutes answering a question from 1 reporter
The BBC is working to an agenda.
Destroy Trump..Destroy Brexit.
Who is the BBC? Who controls the BBC?
Who pays for the BBC?
Obviously not the licence payers..
Turn off the BBC!
Sopel had his tongue firmly in his cheek and struggled not to collapse into laughter – ‘free, fare, impartial’.
To all rational, objective minds, they clearly are none of those things.
Trump’s crimes against humanity so far:
1) Proposes to keep illegal immigrants and drug dealers out.
2) Takes steps to keep islamic terrorists out.
3) Tells the msm they’re biased, leftist and mendacious.
4) Attempts to improve relations with Russia.
5) Asks the European nations of NATO to pull their weight, instead of depending on the US while simultaneously criticising them at every turn.
6) Proposes to relaunch the US economy.
7) Proposes to rebuild the crumbling infrastructure.
8) Is not black which proves how racist he is, or female which shows his misogyny. Or gay/bi/trans/. Not even Questioning.
9) Isn’t cool. Doesn’t play the sax. Has never written a single book with a pompous title like the Audacity of Dope. Has never won the Nobel Peace Prize for being black, and probably never will.
10) Doesn’t much like the EUSSR.
11) Proposes to stop American jobs and profits being outsourced.
12) Refuses to pander to the gods of political correctness and liberal-leftism in academia, the media, Hollywood.
13) Tells Meryl the Peril she’s crap.
14) Puts UK at the front of the queue for trading partnerships.
15) Refuses to bend the knee to the bibistan after they systematically reviled him for months. Mocks Sopel.
16) Most heinous of all, loves his country and proposes to make it great again.
For these and similar unpardonable crimes there is only one suitable punishment according to al-bibistan: release the lynch mob and hang him!
Indeed if you weren’t utterly spot on, one might think it was from a very far fetched movie.
ptg – solid post.
Shared to Facebook.
I read on Breitbart that President Orban of Hungary said last week that the EU elite had decided that the people of Europe represented a threat to democracy and must be stopped from using their votes to instal populist governments. Tony Blair obviously sides with the elite and is doing his bit for the liberal left cause but seems to be being treated with disdain, thank goodness. The MSM have also put their shoulders to the wheel and are working hard to prevent the people from being ruled by those they democratically elect.
President Trump is the voice of the people , not just of America , but of people right across the West who have had enough of the liberal left consensus that has held power for the past 30 years , but they are finding that the elite ignore democracy and try to hold onto power. The MSM is a powerful weapon for the elite and until the arrival of DT few politicians had used the digital platforms to communicate directly with the people so bypassing the MSM . Suddenly the elite find their great propaganda weapon is losing its power to control the news agenda and they are desperate. They know that once the truth is available to all , the liberal left globalist consensus will collapse. Consequently they attack President Trump non stop and are also trying to gain control of digital platforms. DT must stop them from achieving this . In fact he must massively increase the range and scope of news services available on the internet so the people at last know the truth
That’s how it starts – them thinking we’re too stupid to be allowed a vote.
All this could so easily be avoided with a one party state like China perhaps?
Example, Its used by all the remoaners – “all the thickos voted for Brexit” – Lets have another vote until they get it right.
19 likes
Someone put a link up to Jon Gaunt on a previous thread here very recently.
An archetypal Florida Blowhard lefty Professor alright…but still worth the listen.
Why so?
Because when Gaunt says that Trump is only draining the swamp as he was elected to do-our Professor sees “The Swamp” as being the white trash, the workers, the Main St shills-as well as the very People that Trump has “tasked” with doing the drainage like Tilletson and De Vos etc.
And Trumps doing nothing about THEM-so no, he`s not draining anything but talent, migrants, environmentalists, media and all those lovely good people and democrasts like himself-THESE are the sunlit uplands, the fertile ground of self sustaining fruity goodness. And bloody Trump is putting it all at risk.
Our Prof sees Bibi as the swamp needing draining-but multibillionaire arch hater of Britain, Malcolm Turnbull as not an everglades crock, but a gentle pilot fish to lead us all to liberal heaven.
The lack of awareness, comedy and self-reflection clearly shows too many Obamacare books ( Fear It , Do It Love It c/o Brian Griffin)-and too much time in Florida State Uni for too long.
It`s as if the Pulse massacre never even entered his head.
But at least we now see how inverted and perverted, how deviant and dopey the New Left have been now since 1984.
Weekend Woman’s Hour.
Item 1. Women’s hearing loss. Said at least 3 times at the end of the piece that hearing aids are free on the NHS and how marvellous the NHS is.
Items 2. Adam de Bouton and a female comedian discuss looking for love. Mrs Garvey finishes the discussion by asking the comedian if she is looking for a man which I suppose in this day and age cannot be assumed, especially at the BBC.
Item 3. Some woman from Blackburn who has gone to fight against IS. There has always to be an Islamic related item.
Item 4. A story about the success of the family and drug courts. Sorry I’m sure I have the name slightly wrong. The success highlighted of a woman who appeared to have’fallen pregnant’ three times. We were not told if these were immaculate conceptions, although baby 2 did have a father because that was where baby is living. These courts may lose their funding but the costs must be sky high as the judges see their clients every two weeks. The woman who appeared on WH used every social service cliche there ever was, so was well coached. These courts ‘support’ her; she is ‘well supported ‘, they improve her ‘self worth’ etc etc. The social worker then explained that all these drug abusers have had a bad childhood but we were not told how many people who have had a difficult childhood don’t go on to use drugs or indeed what the success rate of these courts is.
Well, I had finished the ironing by time the programme had finished but it did seemed to have ticked every box it could have without mentioning Trump or Brexit.
” ‘fallen pregnant’ three times”
Yeah, trip on the rug, land on some erect member – easily done.
13 likes
I’ve always hated that phrase – ‘fallen pregnant’. It’s as if the female in question has had absolutely no input whatsoever in creating the situation, and as for some male being partially responsible, well, how could that be possible, since the female in question clearly wasn’t involved, so how could anyone else have been. It’s the ‘You know, there I was, walking down the street one Saturday last month when….oops – I must have fallen pregnant. Who would have thought it, eh ? Never mind, it’s only my first, and at least I’ll get some more benefits.
We have been introducing sex education for kids in primary school upwards, before the onset of puberty even, and still these precious little flowers think it’s all just a little mystery to them how all this happened. But never mind, it makes them the centre of attention for now as well.
And as for ‘falling pregnant’ for the third time – well, just how mind-blowingly against the odds that must be, eh ?
Gaxvil, wasn’t that the case of some Muslim a few months ago where he was accused of ra pe but managed to get away with it saying something like she fell onto his knob which accidentally went up her (and I expect did a few times more)
Exactly – easily done.
As a recently divorced father of two, I spat out my Cornflakes when I heard a senior female solicitor on R4 telling us that the Family Courts are working well.
All that this Court does well is provide a stream of interesting, highly paid work for m’learned friends.
The system is glacially slow, ruinously expensive, manifestly unfair to fathers and harmful to many children. It rewards mothers for being unscrupulous, which their lawyers therefore encourage them to be, and thereby fosters acrimony.
A massive part of the problem is the lawyers’ collective insistence that every divorce settlement needs to be “made to measure”, when most people’s needs could be catered for perfectly adequately “off the peg”.
Before I got divorced I used to hold lawyers in quite high regard. Now I put them on a par with estate agents.
Tom, you have my complete…..empathy.
It WILL pass, eventually, but you must let it.
Surely they are lower than that; more like on a par with the bbc’s self-described journalists.
This is satire about history repeating itself every 78 years. It will not appear in the Pro-Establishment “Private Eye” because Ian Hislop wants to continue working for the BBC and hopes Lord Hall will recommend him for an appointment to the House of Lords.
At the end of March, Teresa May returns from Brussels waving a signed copy of Article 50, and says “Brexit in our time”
In September, the newly formed German lead EU Army invades Poland because of the Polish Constitutional Court crisis.
In May 2018, Teresa the appeaser resigns as Prime Minister after the EU tears up its copy of Article 50 and invades Holland because of Geert Wilders. She is replaced by Nigel Farage after he was appointed to the House of Lords in the 2018 new year honours list. Farage immediately declares unilateral independence from the European Union, Remainiacs mourn the end of our membership by wearing Black, including Black shirts.
The Black shirts march on Brexit areas, inflicting violence and destruction. Bob Geldof screams “Power to the Black Shirts” as he throws a clenched fisted Black Power salute. Geldof is taken away after being arrested for treason. Max Mosley who is also arrested for treason, defiantly shouts that, “Trump’s sexual perversions are all talk, no action”
The EU Army then invades France because of Marine Le Pen, then they fail to invade Britain because of the failure to form a European Navy or Air Force.
In June 2019, the EU Army invades Russia because of Putin.
In December 2019, the European Union declares war against the United States because of Donald Trump. But they lose because Farage, Trump and Putin inevitably win the war on the 8th May 2023, which is already the 78th Victory in Europe day.
Steady on. We should have learned by now not to dismiss the apparently far fetched quite so quickly.
The Al BBC misleading the news
BBC News Main Page – Dutch populist calls Moroccans ‘scum’ ie racist.
That s the link
On the Page header – Dutch populist Geert Wilders calls SOME Moroccans ‘scum’
diluted but he s still racist
As you read down this, “so called” journalism
“There is a lot of Moroccan scum in Holland who make the streets unsafe,”
he said. “If you want to regain your country, make the Netherlands for the people of the Netherlands again, then you can only vote for one party.”
With a Al BBC addition of … He emphasised that he thought “not all are scum”.
So now we have … not all are “scum” pretty much like people would talk about any youth gangs terrorising an area.
“Mr Wilders addressed his supporters on Saturday amid tight security in his party’s stronghold of Spijkenisse, an ethnically-diverse area near Rotterdam”.
Why BBC? no one asks.
The BBC’s Anna Holligan, in The Hague, said Mr Wilders’ championing of US President Donald Trump’s policies appears to be backfiring, as many Dutch voters believe Mr Trump is bad for global stability”.
and … many who support Trumps style, and are sick and tired of detrimental immigration, and weak neo liberal leadership will support him,
…But hey, why say that eh? “free and impartial BBC”
BBC reporting this afternoon (Saturday), that the polls are showing Geert Wilders lead closing. Not least, the polls have not been very reliable recently. But that is the trouble with a BBC with an agenda; I don’t know whether I believe their report.
18 likes
Holland must be like Stoke. “FEAR”
If I was in Stoke, I would not tell a pollster that I was going to vote UKIP, if I felt that it would mean that left-wing thugs could turn up and bash my head in. Especially when I heard of what has happened to Nuttall.
I would say that I was going to vote Labour, and then take advantage of the secret ballot.
Really don’t think I will be voting UKIP at all, Nigel was always going to be a hard act to follow but I just don’t know what to make of his successor.
I think a bit like you Oldspeaker; but until we get FULL Brexit I will be voting for them all the way because anything else is a vote against Brexit, the UK, freedom and democracy. Once our powers are fully repatriated to this country, as they should be, I will go back to looking at the other parties.
I would still continue to vote UKIP if, after Brexit, they make a promise to drain the BBC swamp, as well as the CofE and other government organisations infested with lefties. These need to be politically neutral, or at least even-handed.
Also if UKIP promise to make an English Parliament with the same rights and powers as the Scottish one then I will vote for them. Alternatively they can tell the SNP that as they don’t believe that one ballot result is enough to be enacted upon, the Scottish and Welsh parliaments will be abolished as they were established as a result of one referendum each. UKIP should stand for unity and equality for all UK citizens.
Bibistan: “Mr Wilders’ three-week trial last year was triggered when police received 6,400 complaints about remarks he had made during a municipal election campaign in The Hague.”
Mmm, I wonder where they were from.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-39016179
BBC1 News – Auntie Lyse is given time to present a lengthy report from the Munich conference. She whines on about Trump’s commitment to NATO. A snippet from Pence brings up the American’s position of wanting the Europeans to fulfill their commitments to the organisation. Doucet fails to explain that his comments relate to the Europeans reneging on their undertaking to provide 2% of GDP for defence, or more significantly that some European leaders have effectively told Trump to get stuffed.
15 likes
Ann Coulter rightly pastes those Republicans who delight in leaving Trump to do all the heavy lifting whilst they bitch on to the Washington Bugle or the New York Sentinel.
Thanks to the friend who put up Peter Obornes trashing of Sopel, Blair and Today yesterday on Today at 8.20 or so-following on from Gorka peerless ripping the nipple rings from Evan Davis the night before( he must think they were war medals. We ought to award a Fake News Breaker Award to Gorka this week…and hoping that Gorgeous Ted Malloch will take the hint.
18 likes
I fear it is naïve to believe that our government intends to do anything positive on Brexit. They are happy to give the impression of diligence but, like all good public servants, their skill is in appearing to be busy while doing the crossword behind the paperwork. And while we wait in hope, across the channel others hope for the success of Wilders and Le Pen, but again I fear their Fat Controllers will do all they can to ensure disappointment.
Of course, what such machinations might achieve in the long run is not a happy prospect – but the current French crisis is a fair indication.
Another day, another Anti-Trump hit piece from the supposedly impartial BBC.
This time they’ve struck a new low, in this piece they have compared Trump to every evil dictator from Emperor Nero to Joseph Stalin. Despicable, and highly disrespectful to those who suffered under those regimes.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-39015559
Radio 4 News at 17:00 finally mentions the riots that have been going on for two weeks in France. Are they concerned about the owners of the damaged property and cars? Are they concerned about the poor citizens unable to go about their lawful business?
Don’t be silly! They need to talk to the friends and family of the poor Muslim lad who, it is alleged, was assaulted by a policeman, leading to all the other poor Muslims who normally hang around in the streets having to give up that pleasure and go on the riot!
25 likes
Non BBC
Tory f-ckwit, M Fabricant will be erm simply terrified the next time he attends
mass. (hand -forehead – slap)
“Former vice-chair of the Conservative party has compared some conservative Christians to the militant jihadist group ISIS in an article calling on the Church of England to ‘fully embrace the 21st century”
http://www.christiantoday.com/article/tory.mp.some.conservative.anglicans.are.the.same.as.isis/104804.htm
The CofE! I was walking down the road the other day, and I thought what would Jesus do etc … or
At Tony Bliar’s Lazarus speech (rise up, rise up), apparently there were some privately invited on-lookers. Including Cherie Bliar (why invited? aren’t they living together?), and one Anjie Hunter.
Hmmmmmm…….. Anjie Hunter is none other than the wife of Sky’s Adam ‘Fatty’ Bolton ! All in the trough together then !
25 likes
Interesting but not entirely surprising. Boulton was always thick as thieves with ZaNu Labour.
Sky is every bit as bad as the BBC.
According to the Express Patrick Stewart has apologised to Europe on behalf of Britain for our decision to leave the EU. Has this noble act on his behalf been extensively reported by the bbc? To me it seems like the kind of story that would be right up their…. street.
14 likes
So WTF died and made him spokesman from his LA home. Shut TF up – make it so.
3 likes
So WTF died and made him spokesman from his LA home. Shut TF up – make it so.
2 likes
What right does Patrick Stewart feel he has to speak for all of us. These Megalomaniac, low intellect actors with Messiah complexes seem to be all over the place. Good actor, but that’s all one can say positively about him. Dear dear.
3 likes
They have this though,
BBC News Europe – Hundreds of migrants storm fence to reach Spanish enclave of Ceuta
with a helpful video clip, of them celebrating after scaling the fence.
… Unless of course, it was the BBC film crew!
14 likes
Hope they run into these lads…..
…..and lasses!
I’ve been watching video clips on YouTube and there are hundreds of invaders smashing up buildings and vehicles. They all appear to be speaking French rather than foreign languages. Also in one report it was stated that half of France’s armed forces are deployed on the streets of France. That’s how bad it is.
I was thinking the other day about how the alt-left media and a certain US political party have become so obsessed with so-called ‘interference in sovereign elections from foreign parts’ (i.e. supposedly from Russia) but without much evidence to show that direct interference took place in the recent US presidential election. Our own BBC has not been behind the gate in supporting the view that interference took place, and is to be condemned.
Hmmmmm. if I recall correctly, the Guardian newspaper from the UK interfered absolutely directly in 2004 in the US presidential election, attempting (ultimately unsuccessfully) to browbeat voters in Clark County, Ohio, to cast their votes against George Bush.
I don’t remember any great brouhaha and outright condemnation at the time against the behaviour of the Guardian by any alt-left media… and absolutely NOT from our gloriously unbiased BBC – in fact IIRC, the BBC was more concerned that the Guardian had actually won Ohio for Bush.
Typical BBC hypocrisy.
You’re correct and why haven’t the sodding bbc bothered to investigate George Soros’ meddling in the US election process, in the Ukraine and other Eastern European countries, as well as in our own country?
That’s a very good point. The role Soros has played in UK politics would make for a fascinating programme.
Which, no doubt, is why the BBC hasn’t made it.
Not reported on the bBBC, or anywhere else.
You know HS2 is set to cost £50bn+.
Apparently an enormous chunk of that is driven by EU directives about every conceivable environmental, wildlife habitat protection scheme.
Bat protection, newt protection, centipede protection. Tunnels, bridges, mass re-location. Some of the costs are absolutely eye watering and totally disproportionate to any benefit. But the will of the EU must be upheld.
But after Brexit, we will not be governed by this nonsense, so the economics of Brexit are several billion £ better than almost every commentator from either side has ever mentioned.
HS2 is the biggest white elephant going, 10 years too late
and for what, a fast train for fat cats?
Where s the provision of that greater clarity on the policy context, the assessment of alternatives, the REAL financial and economic case,
Basically, HS2 will mean putting in a massive subsidy to run something which will only benefit the richest in society.
The whole thing is an abomination
HS2 the Concorde for the 21st Century.
4 likes
Before they start work on it, they better sort out who gets to close the doors!
So, has the BBC been up to any of its usual tricks while I have been out?
That would suggest a ‘yes’.
‘More infantile by the day – Your BBC’
Dear BBC
Please grow up for goodness sake because at this rate your most eloquent statement will be to fill your nappies.
The bbc are the enema of the people.
“The two enemies of the people are criminals and the government, so let us tie the second down with the chains of the Constitution so it does not become a legalized version of the first.” Thomas Jefferson
Time to start planning another image on Mount Rushmore?
We need to remember that in the US nobody is interested in what the BBc thinks or says.
Perhaps a few progressive snowflakes but that is all.
The President is hardly putting a foot wrong. The MSM ( now the main opposition) has no idea what is coming next so it can only react and fight on his terms.
Take the case of the resignation of the adviser Mike Flynn who allegedly had contact with the Russians. Now President Trump can go for those in the security service who leaked it. With no opposition from anyone . His terms on his ground. He is gradually flushing out the opposition. That said the BBC’s article was disgraceful. The only explanation is that the BBC has been told it is persona non grata and is effectively excluded from any of the special favours it thinks are it’s right.
I hope Marine Le Pen does the same
Good evening comrades and happy weekend. For your cultural enrichment let’s have a little Islamic dancing. Here is the more ‘mystical’ side of Islam. The Sufis. Wahhabists, Salafists & hard line Shias frown on these guys. Far too progressive! If you’ve ever thought Catholic Latin mass looked mind-numbingly boring this here might make you want to run & kiss the Pope’s ring. It’s the perfect religious order for our brainwashed libtard friends.
3 likes
Saudi’s Got Talent.
Beats Billy Bragg.
2 likes
The myth of BBC independence from Government might be sustained should the BBC uncover some dirty deals by the Government, which it does, without fear of Government intervention. But the outpourings of lies and distortion about Trump, the repeated assertion of his racism, is something the Government might mention to the independent state broadcaster. Not good broadcasting old chums.
Stand up Front Benchers let us hear your whispers of protest.
Yes, with freedom comes responsibility. Someone really should mention that to the BBC.
This makes me wonder if the May regime is really as close to the new US government as it would have us believe
Dave S
I sometimes have the opinion that she is not close and belongs with Merkel and Europe, far away from the US
