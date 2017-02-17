Incoming V Encumbants

As with Donald T. Trump anyone coming in to drain the swamp had better watch out…the inhabitants of the swamp won’t take it lying down.
There’s going to be a new editor for the Today programme and already she’s shaking things up and disturbing the entrenched orthodox…
BBC slaps down new Today programme editor over pledge to open Thought for the Day to humanists
The new editor of the Today programme has been rebuked by the BBC before taking up her post over a pledge to open up Thought for the Day to humanists.
Sarah Sands, who will join the show later this year, said that the religious slot, which airs at around 7.45am, should surely “also include humanists”, because religion was “robust enough to have challengers”.
But a BBC spokesman said that Ms Sands, the current editor of the Evening Standard, would not have any say over the daily broadcast, which is overseen by the corporation’s religion department, and that there were “no plans” to change its format.
In a piece in the Financial Times Ms Sands wrote: “This slot, it seems to me, is about the meaning of life, so the title hardly does it justice. It is much, much more than platitudes about Jesus and Brexit, balanced now and then with a view from another faith.
“And if this is about profound faith, surely we should also include humanists? I admire religion and believe it is robust enough to have challengers. I wonder what the listeners think of this.”
To me the interesting comment is not on Thought for the Day but is the one about Brexit…is this a hint that she may change the Today show approach to Brexit…and actually introduce more balanced reporting on the subject?
Shifty Sands!
Whispering Sands?
Let me count the nicknames…yet MORE comedy gold given to us by the liberal left and their insistence on these crazy set up stage names.
Think David Willey was the first….
As to the “Draining The Swamp” stuff.
Good old Dynorod Donald has made a spiffing start…to witness the Bear Pit, the Pig Pen of Pulchritude as the reptiles slithered over each other to catch Trumps tiddlers at the Press call today was an eye opener.
Talk about “dignity” and “demeaning the office”…the Press hounds were on heat and Trump hosed them down something good….
The likes of Gorka, Malloch and the gorgeous Kelly Ann Coulter-Conways will surely get even BETTER in torturing the likes of poor Evan Davis and his CNN placemats…hugely enjoyed Gorka get Davis`s sad scalp tonight but didn`t think it worth the empty feather…so he stitched it back on before he squelched over to Steve Richards lap for a cry and a cuddle.
Nuttall surely will blast them into orbit next week-if anything, hope he goes even MORE offensive that Trump-THIS will ensure his victory.
Gloves off lads…Crick and Snow are hog tied scum in need of a bike parked up their jacksies…
10 likes
‘…crazy set up stage names. Think David Willey was the first…’
I give you Ben Bland newly minted beta male of BBC Business Live. Oh for the days of Roger Melly – now there was a man on the telly
2 likes
Is there a chance that the BBC might be steered back to sanity ?
In the same way it got into the insanity it is now.
It’d be like correcting the course of an oil tanker.
9 likes
One swallow maketh not a summer!
3 likes
This new BBC idea about the religious slot no longing being religious is interesting. Perhaps once in a while Match of the Day could feature teams of people sitting on sofas watching telly for 90 minutes. I respect Football and it is surely strong enough to sustain a bit of competition.
2 likes