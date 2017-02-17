Golden Shower

Why is the BBC spending taxpayers’ money to perpetuate the fairy tale of a golden age of Islam? Why is the Beeb peddling a PC myth that is skewed and reductionist at best and ideologically freighted and erroneous at worst?
The BBC’s re-creation of the Middle Ages depicts Cordoba in Muslim Spain with ‘street lighting and running water.’ In contrast Londoners ‘lived in timber-framed houses and used the river as their sewer.’ ‘Muslims were going to beauty parlours, using deodorants and drinking from glasses, at a time when English books of behaviour were still telling page-boys not to pick their nose over their food, spit on the table, or throw uneaten food onto the floor,’ says Auntie, brainwashing school children in her history lessons.
The West was in the gutter while the Muslim world was bathing in perfume. That’s right, says the BBC. Islamic civilisation extricated Europe from the Dark Ages and brought her kicking and screaming into the Enlightenment. Is the Beeb telling us the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth? From Conservative Woman
Ever think the BBC would piss on you from on high and tell you it’s raining? Well they may not be giving you golden showers but they are showering us with a load of old bull with their narrative about the ‘Golden Age of Islamic Science’…yet again.
Melvyn Bragg was pushing the narrative on ‘In Our Time’ which has become very political with subjects so often chosen to be lessons or warnings from history paralleling events today from which we must learn.
Bragg introduced the programme with the thought that Islam and the Koran were the driving forces behind the urge to learn during the ‘Golden Age’. However, Jim Al Khalili, not a Muslim, disagreed and put a spanner in the works as he said that actually until the Abbasid rule there was no rush to learn and that it was in fact the Abbasid’s obsession with the Persians and their long tradition of learning and scholarship that influenced Muslim era scholars. Amused to hear Bragg immediately jump in and suggest to Al Khalili that surely Islam and the Koran demanded Muslims learn…I can imagine Bragg silently urging Al Khalili to keep to the narrative….which he then obediently reverted to before going back and saying no, really it was the Persian thing which did it.
Bragg tells us that the Koran and Hadith impress upon Muslims the need to learn….and indeed they do but not in the way Bragg is claiming…as an intellectual knowledge of the world. It is religious knowledge of the Koran and its commands that is necessary for Muslims to learn….that is why non-Muslims are described as ‘ignorant cattle’ because they have no knowledge of Allah.
When the Koran commands you to read it means read the Koran not the Encyclopedia Brittanica…
The Holy Quran is a divine book in which Allah (s.w.t) has blessed us with a complete code of conduct. Quran includes every aspect of life which a person needs to know about. The best of all education in this world is Qur’an and acquiring it is mandatory for every human being. It is the primary and highly signified learning which is solution to all problems and issues of our life. Learning Quran is a full time benefiting and comforting work which is worth doing.
Quran learning is a very noble act, which should be performed by every Muslim man and woman. It gives him/her knowledge about all aspects of life, brings near to the Creator, and will be a proof of the rewards of his/her good deeds on the Day of Judgment.
Quran learning is equally mandatory on Muslim men and women.
The benefits of Quran learning are unlimited with primary benefit of guidance towards the straight path.
Read! In the Name of your Lord Who has created (all that exists).He has created man from a clot (a piece of thick coagulated blood). Read! And your Lord is the Most Generous. Who has taught (the writing) by the pen. He has taught man that which he knew not” [al-‘Alaq 96:1-5]
We learn this from a Hadith that best of all are those who are associated with Quran(by learning it and imparting its beneficial knowledge) as RasulUllah(s.a.w) said:
“The best of you is he who learnt the Holy Quran and taught it to others.” (Bukhari)
Just the usual pro-Islam propaganda from the BBC. More post-truth ignorance and fake news.
That would be propaganda.
Tucking away the French riots after delaying as long as possible?
That would be censorship.
“Could some might say that the BBC has lost its marbles? Sources close to Who Towers suggest so”.
You ask why the BBC is spending tax payers money proselytising on behalf of Islam. The answer is that the BBC, in common with all liberal left globalists , live in cloud cuckoo land where everyone is a warm hearted , peace loving citizen of the world with no religious or national divides , no hate , only love. A child’s fairy tale in which the evil witch is anyone who points out that this is indeed a fairy tale and a highly dangerous one at that. Perversely if you want to play the BBC evil witch in panto , you have to white, POCs need not apply.
The BBC et al believe in this fairy tale with the zeal of religious fanatics. This allows them to disregard the overwhelming evidence that Islam is the antithesis of their fairy tale , indeed one need look further than this perversion of a religion to find the true witch in the story.
If these childish adults don’t wake up soon they will discover that the sequel to their fairy tale is a real horror story that we are all condemned to live.
This is not the first time that Bragg has used In Our Time to showcase the concept that Islam was a civilising force in the early Middle Ages . Why the BBC should hammer away at this theme can only be explained as pro Islam propaganda. Yes the Arabs did make advances in mathematics but the reasons for this and their generally higher standard of civilisation than the West for some centuries, was essentially that they took over bulk of the eastern Roman Empire in the seventh century. The Eastern Empire was much more prosperous than the West and was more culturally advanced. However the Arabs dissipated this inheritance, examples being the disruption of trade in the Mediterranean and the desertification of previously fertile agricultural areas. There is evidence that the post Roman west stayed recognisably classical for a while and it’s civilisation would have recovered much more quickly had links with The Eastern Mediterranean been preserved. The Arab invasions put a stop to this.
