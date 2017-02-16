Lord Hall, Peddling Hate Crime…Lock Him Up!

We have already had a look at the BBC’s upcoming attempt to portray a post-Brexit Britain as akin to something that occupied Europe would have recognised in their latest piece of propaganda, SS-GB…and if you doubt that is the BBC’s intent just see what the actors think it means…

Rufus Sewell in the Sunday Times….

“I thnk reducing Nazis to werewolves and zombies and vampires and aliens, as a knd of entertainment, takes us away from the important fact that they were human beings. Germany was not populated at that time by all the evil people in the world. It happened to a lot of normal people. It could happen again. It nearly happened here. What’s vital is that you get the story of the human beings being sucked into an evil-world view without knowing it. That’s one of the things that makes it so timely that we’re doing it now.”

Maeve Dermody fellow actor…

“The rise in nationalist sentiment around the world makes this warning from an imagined history unusually pertinent….we have such a diminished sense of history.”

Brexit voters were characterised as people with “primitive, savage and evil impulses’ on ‘Book of the week’ this week and today we had yet another example of the BBC demonising and generating hate against Leave voters on the Today show.

We had a ‘door-to-door’ poet walking up to people and creating a personalised poem for them based on what is important to them in their lives. At 08:50 we had John who said what was important to him was immigration, you immediately got a negative vibe from the poet. What we didn’t get was a poem. The BBC skipped that and went on ‘a few doors down’ where they found Alan [no relation] who was having his poem delivered to him…on Prejudice. Just pure coincidence I’m sure and not staged at all by slick editing. Alan, naturally, has a German mother who was an immigrant and suffered abuse….when did she come here? Just after the war? We weren’t told. How many doors did they have to knock on to find this piece of ‘gold’?

What was the poet’s idea on ‘prejudice’? Poor old John and people with similar concerns were dismissed as drunken, spiteful Far Right Nazis who would finish off the unwelcome immigrants by gassing them in concentration camps. I kid you not. No mention of ‘gas’ of course but it was implicit and obviously intended for you to think of as the end game.

What on earth possessed the editor or whoever cobbled such a piece of offensive trash together to put that on air? Clearly the ‘BBC’ has lost all sense of proportion and integrity and is spiralling out of control as it tries to smash Brexit by vilifying those who voted for it.

I see no reason why Lord Hall, as the man in ultimate charge of the BBC, should not have a visit from the police as his organisation is deliberately setting out to generate as much hate against those who voted for Brexit and want to control immigration as possible. Lock him up!

The BBC is peddling fake news, and it’s a hate crime, just as they did, and do, with Trump as their alarmist and prejudiced reporting quite probably helped to incite a Bitish man to try and kill him.