Lord Hall, Peddling Hate Crime…Lock Him Up!

We have already had a look at the BBC’s upcoming attempt to portray a post-Brexit Britain as akin to something that occupied Europe would have recognised in their latest piece of propaganda, SS-GB…and if you doubt that is the BBC’s intent just see what the actors think it means…
Rufus Sewell in the Sunday Times….
“I thnk reducing Nazis to werewolves and zombies and vampires and aliens, as a knd of entertainment, takes us away from the important fact that they were human beings. Germany was not populated at that time by all the evil people in the world. It happened to a lot of normal people. It could happen again. It nearly happened here. What’s vital is that you get the story of the human beings being sucked into an evil-world view without knowing it. That’s one of the things that makes it so timely that we’re doing it now.”
Maeve Dermody fellow actor…
“The rise in nationalist sentiment around the world makes this warning from an imagined history unusually pertinent….we have such a diminished sense of history.”
Brexit voters were characterised as people with “primitive, savage and evil impulses’ on ‘Book of the week’ this week and today we had yet another example of the BBC demonising and generating hate against Leave voters on the Today show.
We had a ‘door-to-door’ poet walking up to people and creating a personalised poem for them based on what is important to them in their lives. At 08:50 we had John who said what was important to him was immigration, you immediately got a negative vibe from the poet. What we didn’t get was a poem. The BBC skipped that and went on ‘a few doors down’ where they found Alan [no relation] who was having his poem delivered to him…on Prejudice. Just pure coincidence I’m sure and not staged at all by slick editing. Alan, naturally, has a German mother who was an immigrant and suffered abuse….when did she come here? Just after the war? We weren’t told. How many doors did they have to knock on to find this piece of ‘gold’?
What was the poet’s idea on ‘prejudice’? Poor old John and people with similar concerns were dismissed as drunken, spiteful Far Right Nazis who would finish off the unwelcome immigrants by gassing them in concentration camps. I kid you not. No mention of ‘gas’ of course but it was implicit and obviously intended for you to think of as the end game.
What on earth possessed the editor or whoever cobbled such a piece of offensive trash together to put that on air? Clearly the ‘BBC’ has lost all sense of proportion and integrity and is spiralling out of control as it tries to smash Brexit by vilifying those who voted for it.
I see no reason why Lord Hall, as the man in ultimate charge of the BBC, should not have a visit from the police as his organisation is deliberately setting out to generate as much hate against those who voted for Brexit and want to control immigration as possible. Lock him up!
The BBC is peddling fake news, and it’s a hate crime, just as they did, and do, with Trump as their alarmist and prejudiced reporting quite probably helped to incite a Bitish man to try and kill him.
No it didn’t. Go back to school and take some history lessons. This fake notion that British society is now and always has been on the verge of fascism is just a nasty leftist pretence – deliberately fashioned and propagated by the left as an excuse to nudge us ever leftward.
Yep..always a proud boast from the BBC et al that we ‘Brits’ don’t do ‘isms’…Nazism, Communism, Fascism, and that’s why it will never happen here…which is a paradox as they now tell us it’s heading our way and yet ignore the real ‘ism’ that threatens western democracy….Islamism. Brits may not do isms…but many immigrants do.
My thoughts exactly, AsISeeIt.
Why does no-one challenge these people when they come out with such drivel? All it takes is one question:
“When?”.
Dear Mr Rufus Sewells, actor:
What about all those people ‘sucked into the evil world view without knowing it’ of Communism?
Tumbleweeds…crickets…
And, Mr Sewell, I haven’t been sucked into anything without knowing it, thank you very much.
I used rational thought to make myself well informed enough to make up my own mind, instead of following the herd like some BBC inspired sheep.
Any time you fancy a debate, I’m sure there would be plenty of able and willing volunteers from B-BBC.
Expat John, the fact that you think you haven’t been unknowingly sucked into anything, probably proves you have, in Mr Sewell’s eyes. It’s a variation on the old argument of the Inquisition: ‘the devil has so blinded you that you do not realise you are in league with him!’
Gadzooks my dear Bishop! But it is the leftist devil that has in fact blinded Mr Sewell, methinks.
12 likes
Here`s the full episode…. http://www.dailymotion.com/video/x4qbovf
Inside Number 9 S02E03 The Trial of Elizabeth Gadge
Be nice to see the BBC interview some Brexit voters that are either.. black, brown, Muslim, Sikh, Jewish, Hindu disabled, homosexual, lesbian, ‘trasgendered’.. you know the usual diverse types the BBC so loves and fawns over, strange they can only find the lowest white common denominator usually from oop noorf innit!
Jerry Owen, This Sikh is ready and willing to tell the BBC why he voted Brexit in 2016 and this Sikh will be equally happy to tell the BBC why I voted NO to the EEC back in 1975 and it would be the same reasons in 1975 as it was in when ted heath was being blackmailed for his kiddy fiddling and took the UK into the EEC illegally from what I have been reading online
Ey thas nowt wrong wi us northern folk!
I happened to catch the ramblings of the idiot door-to-door poet this morning on today. Reminded me of this feller, except the humour was unintentional.
Oh bugger I obviously haven’t got the hang of this embedding lark, so here’s a link instead.
imay,
I think that the BBC got rid of Harry Enfield and Paul Whitehouse because they were not quite , well, Beeboid. What do you think Maxiboy ?
Grant – probably the last of the old school who had minds of their own. They later went on to do shows on Sky I believe, which to the BBC was a heinous crime I imagine.
It’s not quite correct to say the BBC got rid of Harry Enfield. I don’t know about Paul Whitehouse but Enfield appeared recently on some David Walliams programme, so it’s not like he’s been dropped down the memory hole for thought-crime, like David Bellamy or Andrew Lawrence.
However, if we don’t see much of him these days I think it’s more likely that it’s because his comedy is a little too old fashioned, in the sense that it’s actually quite funny, appeals across a wide audience and is not trying to push some sort of marxist dogma every five seconds.
BBC goes cred.
Totally looks even dafter.
And still trying to get that ‘populist’ meme to stick.
Read about Hitlers economic policies in William Shirers ” The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich ” and they were more akin to the BBC- EU than anything else .
Corporatism , abolishing small business , state control ~ what’s not to like if you are a Nazi/ BBC / EU ?
No, Nazis were not Germans-they were elite Germans…certain and well paid state stooges, ciphers of Hitlers will.
Rather like Muslims not being Islamists or Alex Dyke and Brian Matthew not being Evan Davis or James O Brien maybe?
Nazi/bbc Dogma both from Metropolitan-elite
So fascism is just around the corner is it? I don’t think that these people know what it is. Nationalism is NOT fascism. Nationalism is fully consistent with democracy & the rule of law.
