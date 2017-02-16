Been There, Done That

Der Spiegel seems a bit behind the times as it suggests..

It’s High Time for a European Broadcasting Service Propaganda spreads faster on social media than serious information and we’ve just experienced what an election looks like in the post-factual world. The European Union should launch its own broadcasting channel to counter the lies, draw Europe together and defend democracy. The EBC would not be, and should not be perceived to be, a propaganda instrument of the European Union. Firm safeguards will need to be put in place to ensure its independence and impartiality and this should be an integral part of its governance structure.

We already have an EBS….it’s pronounced BBC…and as with much of the EU infrastructure its paid for by us Brits. Speaking of which….the Today show told us this morning that Cornish pasties are under threat #duetoBrexit…EU funding for all sorts of protections for UK products will be cut off…..’EU funding’? Hmmm…when Boris and Co said we sent £350 million per week to the EU the BBC said oh no we don’t because we get so much of that back and accused Boris of having stolen the referendum…but now the BBC uses similar book cooking accountancy to say the money we get back is from the EU when it is in fact money we have sent to the EU…the same money that the BBC told us Boris was lying about…so now the BBC is lying. Fake news, post truth? You bet.

Trump says in his latest Press conference [from 48 mins]…

“The press has become so dishonest that if we don’t talk about it we are doing a tremendous disservice to the American people. Tremendous disservice. We have to talk about it. We have to find out what’s going on because the press honestly is out of control.”

Guess he is talking about ‘The Beauty’ that is the BBC. Guess he’s right too.