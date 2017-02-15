MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….

Middle of the week and the daily bias from the BBC keeps on coming. THIS is where you detail it!
The media are a disgrace. At the press conference Trump is clearly focused on the job in hand: jobs; defeating ISIS; dealing with immigration; the need for strong law enforcement; deporting immigrant criminals; problems with Obamacare. All the stuff that matters to people, what leaders should deal with.
“There are big problems abroad but we will take care of it folks.”
What a leader! Calm, focused and authoritative. How can they try and make out he is unhinged or unfit to lead? He is rolling up his sleeves and applying the same skills that made him such a successful businessman to the matter of government. Most politicians have zero knowledge of the real world as they have never had a real job.
Yet the media just ask pathetic questions and innuendo about Russia. Who gives a toss? They all make these pathetic attempts to smear him. They cannot challenge his policies so they just try and attack his character. It is a disgrace. WHO GIVES A FUCK ABOUT RUSSIA, OR HIM BEING OFFENSIVE, ‘SEXIST’ OR WHATEVER? CAN HE KEEP US SAFE? WILL HE GET US A JOB? That is all that matters to people and all government should concern itself with.
How have we let these bastards run things for so long? I am reminded of a scene in Wild Swans where the author sees Mao’s dead body and is astonished that one tiny man could have caused so much misery. All these clueless, spoiled brats have had the whip hand over normal working people for so long. Trump could go down as the greatest Western leader since Churchill. It is only in forty years’ time or so, perhaps, that people will realise quite how important it is what he is doing.
BBC reporting on Trump is about as reliable as Maoist China’s reporting about the Great Famine.
Or riots in Paris.
Sopel talked about ‘Impartial, Free, and Fair’
A better advert for this website would be hard to find.
Yep, Donald Trump has made billions.
He has created countless jobs.
He has, against all odds, gone for and attained the most prestigious office of President.
He will achieve a great deal more before he’s through.
The BBC lives off the taxpayer – end of.
Chilleden,
Very well said.
In particular, “How have we let these bastards run things for so long?”
Things do need to change – we have indulged the ‘special’ people for too long.
Chilleden well said – The bottom line should be will he protect us from our enemies not how will he kiss the arse of left wing MSM and globalist elite. (I now include the MSM and especially the BBC as our enemies)!
I was listening to “The Liberal World at One” on R4 today.
It was actually quite illuminating it was full of bile, sarcasm and mocking comments all aimed at Trump. I actually wondered whether the editor had been doing a few lines of charlie or speed as it seemed so maniacal in its Trump bashing. For those of you who have seen “Apocalypse Now” it reminded me of the unhinged photographer who attended the insane Colonel Kurtz as its commentary seemed to dissolve into tangential gibbering disguised as satirical comment.
I must say I find it amusing that the BBC tries to suggest the Trump administration is chaotic or insane as most of the mouth foaming seems to currently originate from the BBC.
Like all of the BBC posturing on “fake news” I suppose this all just goes to prove just because you say you dont do something does not mean you are not party to doing it bigtime.
I guess with the BBC these days rational behavior is obviously “yesterdays news”
as reality is just sooooooooo boring!
BBC Complaints is justifiably derided and mocked in equal measure.
One imagines after several foot in mouth then shoot efforts by various BBC market rate talents like Evan, J’Ob, etc, they will be pulling a long weekend.
And I very much doubt most serious complaints will be on what the BBC says they are:
Responses to recent complaints
Radio 2 Logo16 FEBRUARY 2017
Sounds of the 60s, BBC Radio 2
We received complaints from some listeners who are unhappy that from 4 March 2017 the programme is moving in the schedule from 08.00-10.00 to 06.00-08.00 on Saturday mornings.
BBC Logo3 FEBRUARY 2017
BBC Online – Travel site
Closure of the BBC Travel site.
They really could be much sadder if they tried.
Off topic perhaps, but whatever his politics are (I dunno) I read Len Deighton’s “Billion Dollar Brain” the other night.
With the classic line from his boss “what will the socialists do about the public schools?” to which Deighton’s anti-hero (played wonderfully by Michael Caine in all the film adaptations) replied “send their sons to them?”
Class.
Did anybody else hear PM on Radio 4 this evening?
The first 25 mins of the programme was totally about Blair and his anti-Brexit speech. For 13 minutes, yes THIRTEEN minutes, as the main news headline no less, they played Blair speaking unedited and uninterrupted.
Why, just why?
That was a rhetorical question, wasn’t it?
It was real sick bucket stuff but did you have the stamina to last to the end of the programme?
For the last 15 minutes we had Eddie Socialist in subdued mood interviewing a man whose brother’s death, attributed to suicide 20+ years ago, was quite possibly a murder whitewashed by the police.
Sounds pretty serious. If true, it is. But is it so important to us it requires 15 uncritical minutes on PM?
I mean, it happened in Australia, not the UK. The Police in question were in Sydney. The surviving brother speaks with an American accent. Why is it a bBBC UK news priority?
Oh wait. The guy who died was gay, and at the public spot where he died it was the norm to strip naked, fold your clothes, and wait to acquire a partner. And the surviving brother has two daughters who both just happen to be Lesbians. What an amazing set of co- incidences.
Less news. More sucking up to Stonewall. Shock. Horror. Ozzy cops may have been homophobic in the 1980s.
The BBC. Where news is what fits the diversity narrative. Except when it comes to diversity of opinion, of course. Then only left liberal luvvie diversity is permitted.
“it was the norm to strip naked, fold your clothes, and wait to acquire a partner.”
Sounds like some sort of BBC Christmas party dance game or something!
6 likes
Pre or post Savile?
Next Friday, Nice Guy Eddie shall be interviewing the mother of one of the victims of the Muslim child-rape gangs operating in Rotherham; exploring how the police, social services and local authority obfuscated the crimes being committed and evaded their legal responsibilities due to political correctness and fears of racism accusations…
Oh no, wait..my mistake.
He’ll be talking with the mother of a family of six from Eritrea, who have been provided with a council house in Hull and since an old lady looked at them in a funny way at a bus stop, don’t feel safe going out.
They reported this to the police as a hate crime but as yet she hasn’t been tracked down and arrested, Eddie will be finding out how this sort of thing has become increasingly common since the referendum and why the police haven’t yet located this racist.
Yes, heard that item. Truely nuts. 15 minutes of prime British radio time on a possible crime from the 1980s in which an American may have been murdered in Australia. Eddie in full-on, rather sickly, empathy mode all though. The only reason the item was on at all was even admitted at the end. It was that most awful of all crimes. A crime against a gay man.
In part of the (very long) narrative we were told that the American man had gone to Australia to be with his male partner “for love”. Ah, bless, so sweet! And the cliff top where he got naked, and was maybe pushed to his death, was a place where gays would “make love” with someone they just met. Ah double sweet! So much love going around.
Can’t help but be envious as Trump motors on. While over here?
Has Theresa done anything or going to do anything – just asking.
13 likes
Things are moving in the right direction worldwide. Literally.
Lots of posts this weekend and maybe it’s been seen already BUT THIS IS IMPORTANT… https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/159140
SIGN SPREAD THE WORD AND KILL THE BBC TAX!!!
“This petition is closed” as of 29th Jan???
This is a VERY good article by Pat Buchanan, on the enemies arrayed against Trump and his administration.
http://www.vdare.com/articles/the-deep-state-targets-trump
Channel 4 are at it now (well, apart from Channel 4 news)… Coming soon, SUPERMARKETS – Brexit and your shrinking shop ! If memory serves me right, long before Brexit it was an on-going problem in supermarkets that size and weights of produce were reduced but prices remained the same or increased – there was no Brexit to blame it on then !
BBC R4 news at 10 with an interviewer twisting and turning like a snake in a forked stick as he tries – almost pleads – with Bill Gates to say something anti-Trump in an interview.
This is war.
BBC Online News:
“”Donald Trump: Unchained and unapologetic””
Anthony Zurcher North America reporter
“”Mr Trump has a habit of making statements that have, shall we say, a sometimes distant relationship with reality. He often couches the remarks in phrases like “I’ve heard”, “people are saying”, or “I guess”.””
“”President Trump, like Candidate Trump, has seemed invulnerable to fact-checkers, perhaps in part because he’s moved on to a hundred different topics before the media watchdogs can catch up.””
“”And he touted his immigration efforts – a key piece of which is currently suspended pending court review.””
“”While the Trump administration has seemed to be in a flurry of activity, legislatively there has been relatively little accomplished. Within the first four weeks of his presidency, Mr Obama had signed into law a measure increasing protection for women’s wages in the workplace and a massive economic stimulus bill that included more than $800bn in new federal spending.””
“”After four weeks, Mr Trump still has 98% of his presidency ahead of him. The start has been rocky, and less accomplished than he says, but the jury is still out.””
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-38996292
