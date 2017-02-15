Middle of the week and the daily bias from the BBC keeps on coming. THIS is where you detail it!
Search Biased BBC
Recent Comments
- Up2snuff on February 17, 2017 at 8:54 am on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….Phew, the gloves are really off this morning! Blair calling for Anti-Democratic Revolution (Isn't that still a crime? Oh no!...
- EnglandExpects on February 17, 2017 at 8:47 am on Golden ShowerThis is not the first time that Bragg has used In Our Time to showcase the concept that Islam was...
- AsISeeIt on February 17, 2017 at 8:22 am on Incoming V EncumbantsThis new BBC idea about the religious slot no longing being religious is interesting. Perhaps once in a while Match...
- AsISeeIt on February 17, 2017 at 8:18 am on Incoming V Encumbants'...crazy set up stage names. Think David Willey was the first…' I give you Ben Bland newly minted beta male...
- SupportOurLefty on February 17, 2017 at 8:15 am on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….Friends! Dedicated to all my good friends here on B-BBC: https://twitter.com/SupportOurLefty/status/832501578057838596
- AsISeeIt on February 17, 2017 at 8:02 am on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….Jon Sopel in the role of snotty school boy refusing to accept the dressing down from the teacher after his...
- Doublethinker on February 17, 2017 at 7:50 am on Golden ShowerYou ask why the BBC is spending tax payers money proselytising on behalf of Islam. The answer is that the...
- Guest Who on February 17, 2017 at 7:49 am on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….They of course still control the edit suite and the transmitters, but the signal is diluted and easily countered by...
- Tothepoint on February 17, 2017 at 7:37 am on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….This is magical stuff Peter. The whole point of this website is to call out the lies, the deciect, the...
- Guest Who on February 17, 2017 at 7:36 am on Golden Shower"Why is the BBC spending taxpayers’ money to perpetuate the fairy tale of a golden age of Islam? Why is...
Biased-BBC Twitter
Categoriesagw anti-American anti-conservative anti-Israel anti Israel. pro Palestinian Antisemitism BBC agenda BBC bias bbc bias and balance. bbc bias by omission BBC censorship BBC Question Time BBC selectivity bias Biased BBC climate change dhimmis general thread immigration Islam israel Mark Mardell obama obama bias Obamalove open thread pro-labour pro-palestinian pro EU pro Hamas pro Islam pro Labour bias pro Obama PRO OBAMA AT ALL COSTS. pro Obama BBC agenda question time question time live Richard Black save gordon. Uncategorized USA politics US economy US News US politics US presidential elections
Jon Sopel in the role of snotty school boy refusing to accept the dressing down from the teacher after his class has been called out for their general misbehaviour.
Now that we can see the whole of these Pressers on You Tube and – crucially – make up own minds about how it went the likes of Sopel see their power over the control of the narrative drain away – like you might drain a swamp.
A specific charge against the collective liberal press corps was Trump’s assertion that the media was characterising his administration as in a state of “Chaos”.
As I pointed out hereabouts earlier in the day the BBC’s Berlin-based mouthpiece Jenny Hill had unreasonably editorialised that very word : “Chaos”. I questioned whether this was her own, her employer’s or perhaps the political opinion of those such as Frau Merkel (whose opinions Jenny Hill of the BBC tends to channel) expressed as though it were fact. Importantly it is also the opposition US Democrat Party line so admiringly favoured by the BBC. Fake News.
On another point of fact, President Trump correctly predicted how the press would charcterise the news conference in a highly negative way – and sure enough Sopel chooses the term “Tempestuous” to editorialise his take on proceedings.
Sopel really flounders when he attempts to underline his editorial take on the President as a liar. Sopel’s example is lame and unconvincing – some tosh about the degree of Donald Trump’s election victory. Politicians will hedge and hoo and ha about election results until the cows come home and Sopel knows this. His own BBC colleague John Pienaar can call the London Mayoral race of 2012 a close run thing and yet describe the French Presidential election held a week later as a landslide when the two winning results were within 100ths of a percentage point of each other – it all depends on your political point of view. Pienaar the leftist was upset by Boris the Tory winning and excited about Hollande the Socialist.
The US President made the point that the “tone” of the media was negative toward him. Sopel exemplifies the point as he sneers at Donald Trump – “I was surprised at how much TV and newspapers he reads, how does he find time?” Really, Sopel? That’s the best you’ve got? In fact it is a bugbear of mine that conservative politicians seem to fail to notice how negative the BBC is toward their point of view. Stop trying to placate the liberal media – call them out on their bias! I wish our own Tories would binge watch some BBC – it might wake them up. I used to joke hereabouts that I would like to lock David Cameron in room for eight hours with nothing but BBC Radio 4 and a few biscuits. He might grow some. I realise now that was a futile wish – Cameron is a bought and sold liberal.
Then Sopel ‘goes low’ as Hillary Clinton might have said. Our Jon Sopel tells us that the press event was unusual in that there was “heckling” of the US President. Now if I hadn’t watched the thing and I believed what Sopel was telling me I might imagine a scene sounding something like a stuttering consevative comedian braving the stage at the comedy club. In fact the film clip of a lefty journo shouting a question – really a Democrat talking point linking the old Russia smear with Trump’s tax returns occurred at the end of an extended session of questions as the President was leaving the room. We’ve seen this parting shot stuff many times at such events and Sopel knows it.
Nice try Sopel but Fake News.
11 likes
Friends! Dedicated to all my good friends here on B-BBC:
7 likes
Phew, the gloves are really off this morning!
Blair calling for Anti-Democratic Revolution (Isn’t that still a crime? Oh no! Blair made it legal when he was in government.), Peter Oborne calling out the TOADY programme over their campaigning against Trump and the TOADY prog themselves attacking another media giant, Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg.
1 likes