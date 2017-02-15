MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….

Middle of the week and the daily bias from the BBC keeps on coming. THIS is where you detail it!
BBC Europe – Woman gives birth to twins in Spain, looks like they need some more important news, maybe migrant news?, that normally gets guaranteed coverage.
From Merkel s madhouse …
http://www.express.co.uk/news/world/767521/pakistani-immigrant-sex-abuse-rape-girl-Germany-suspended-jail-sentence
AN IMMIGRANT in Germany has been given a mild 20 month suspended jail sentence for sexually abusing a little girl in an asylum seekers home in Berlin that led to her father actually being gunned down by police.
“I did it, it just happened spontaneously,” he said. “It wasn’t planned.”
The victim’s mother Zaman burst into tears when she heard the verdict and cried out in the courtroom: “How can this be? He should be locked up in a place where he cannot do this again. He destroyed my life on this day. The court heard how the 27-year-old man lured the six-year-old girl away to a quiet spot where he could assault her away from prying eyes. The attacker, Pakistani refugee Tayyab M. told the court in Germany it “didn’t’ matter” to him whether he had sex with a child or an adult – just that the act itself was completed for his gratification.
When police arrived at the migrant home in the Moabit district of Berlin to arrest the Pakistani suspect her father tried to lunge at him with a knife.
Iraqi Husam, 29, had been in Berlin with his family for four months when he died in a hail of gunfire in a bid to exact revenge on his daughter’s abuser.
13 likes
Nog – strangely, unreported on bibistan webshite.
(Don’t want to give ammo to the nasty right, do we? So let’s keep lying and burying the wrong sort of inconvenient news, to hell with facts.)
8 likes
Today’s Murder
http://www.insurancebusinessmag.com/uk/news/breaking-news/london-couple-adopts-boy-only-to-kill-him-for-insurance-money-60110.aspx
‘An Indian couple currently living in London are now being hunted down by the authorities for allegedly planning the murder of a boy that they adopted in their home country.
The Times of India reported that local Indian police have filed a complaint against Arti Loknath, 53, and her husband Kanwaljitsinh Raijada, 28. Both are non-resident Indians (NRI) who have temporarily moved to the UK.
The couple has been accused of conspiring to kill Gopal, 13, whom they adopted in 2015. They worked with a certain Nitish Mund to adopt the boy, get him insured and then kill him for the insurance money, said Ashok Tilva, a police inspector in Keshod City in the Indian state of Gujarat.
Mund, who previously lived in London before returning to India, had planned the crime along with the couple since 2015, according to Tilva.
The report said Gopal was attacked with a knife by two people hired by Mund on the night of February 8. The boy died in a hospital on Monday.
Mund was arrested on the same day. It led to the revelation of the couple’s role in the incident, according to the Times of India.
“We have initiated process to arrest the NRI couple who are at present in UK,” the report quoted the local police as saying.’
7 likes
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2017/02/china-muslim-murders-eight-in-knife-attack-in-xinjiang
China: Muslim murders eight in knife attack in Xinjiang
“This BBC article does make clear what happened, but only indirectly. The uninformed and hurried may read this account and have no idea that this was one more skirmish in a global war”.
BBC – “No motive was given, but the government often blames Muslim separatists for such attacks. Xinjiang, an autonomous region, is home to China’s Uighur ethnic minority, which is predominantly Muslim.
The region has suffered years of unrest. Rights groups say the violence is due to the tight controls by the government on the religion and culture of Uighurs”.
BBC Bias by omission, by projection, and by deflection
10 likes
Nogginator,
Well, that’s all right then. As long as its nothing to do with Islam we can all rest safely………..
3 likes
This is old but……reminds me why i like The Donald
5 likes
I wonder if the Islamic-child-sex-abuse friendly BBC will report this?
http://www.express.co.uk/news/world/767521/pakistani-immigrant-sex-abuse-rape-girl-Germany-suspended-jail-sentence
2 likes
You have only NOT noticed that Gay Paree is suffering riots, coachjacking, en masse
car burnings, anti police battles and at least 3 reporters have been attacked
… if you use the Al BBC for news
Squat from France, apart from
What makes Marine Le Pen far right?,
‘Why Marine Le Pen won’t do a Donald’
or
Viewsnight is BBC Newsnight’s new place for ideas and opinion.
Here, French-Algerian journalist Nabila Ramdani argues Marine Le Pen will not win in France.
In the real world – PARIS RIOTS: Tourists ordered to STAY AWAY/Paris Riots. (Refugees Burn Parts Of Fallen Paris)/Immigrants Riot in Paris Suburbs, Smash Store Windows and Cars in Saint-Seine-Denis)
Thanks for all of your help Francais …
7 likes
Then REAL news discussion, on France s Islam problem …
4 likes
I am still behind on Pankaj Mishra’s ‘Age of Anger’ Book of the Week but listened anyway. While the voice is still no problem, I now have to concede to and agree with Deborah on Monday’s ‘StW Thread’ @ 10.33am that it is an apologetic for Islam. The disguise slipped on Day 4 but I still haven’t heard Monday’s episode again, nor listened to parts 2 & 3.
May not bother now.
It appeared to me today that he really is trying to excuse 21st century terrorism as being ‘Nothing to do with Islam’
2 likes
Afternoon Drama BBC Radio 4 16 February 2.15pm. Part 3 out of 3 of separate stories about a Disaster Management Company. I had listened to Part 1 on 2 February. It used an obvious, trite and, frankly, boring storyline. I switched off. Thought I’d try again today but no better with some laughable scripting and – yet again – an obvious, trite and extremely boring, non-real world, conflict scenario. I switched off again.
BBC! You are losing listeners.
1 likes
My take on this week on the BBC. The stuff they are outputting on Brexit, Trump, non reporting of major incidents (e.g. Paris) if they don’t fit the narrative is driving me mad.
1 likes