MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….

For anyone who cares.
http://townhall.com/columnists/michellemalkin/2017/02/15/bumps-in-the-road-trump-vs-obama-n2286000
Thank you, Alicia Sinclair, for posting that Michelle Malkin link. It is an important reminder of the turmoil in the Obama regime – doubtless reported at the time very quietly by the BBC. I had forgotten about these conflicts of interest and semi-corruption of Obama nominees. Of course, John Sopel will not be mentioning the Obama regime’s difficulties, nor will anyone else in the BBC-Guardianistas bubble. Perhaps the Mail or Express would do a major feature?
If there isn’t any current news, just dig up the past. Paul Nuttall now the target headlines for an article written years ago that he didn’t write….. ‘but still’. A few words spoken in private by Trump when God was a boy creates worldwide protests, – (forget that American blokes in the past have called women, broads, chicks, dames, mouse,) oh and funny how there are no protesting women when black Rap music contains the word ‘bitch’ eh ?
Its become tiring and boring now when most of the news has the word ‘allegedly’ attached to it. This makes the news services nothing more than a Scandal service with the journalists pouncing like vultures on a carcass.
Yep. They’re all tabloids now.
BBc Breakfast / North West: Nuttall, Hillsborough repeat & repeat.
BBC Fake News.
This morning there is plethora of claims on “hate crime” related to Brexit.
Here in the West we have the headline 220 hate crimes in Devon and Cormwall;
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/uk-england-devon-38929338
But going to the Police website and investigating we have a FOI on hate crimes related to EU, Referendum, Brexit listing just 3 cases; one under investigation, one no follow up due to unknown identity and one resolved at community level.
https://www.devon-cornwall.police.uk/FOI/Doc/72318340-eb77-40dc-a315-b02726fa3cde
So we have 217 cases of people making unsubstantiated claims to the Police and yet the BBC present this as fact.
Of course, immigrants are well aware that the UK is a very soft touch and such stories of Brexit crimes will find eager listeners.
Such stories have replaced the, ‘Dirty Vicar’ ones of old.
Same on North West.
Fed up of BBC R4 Today gibbering over who-said-what-to-whom so thought I’d try my local BBC Radio Sussex for a change.
First news headline was: “Dorset hate crime up 100% since Brexit”.
I immediately switched off.
On the 29th of January Brussels Broadcasting informed us that the UK’s “mini-boom in living standards is over”. This was courtesy of our good friends at the entirely unbiased Resolution Foundation (Director Torsten Bell, previously Director of Policy for the Labour Party). Well the stats this morning from the Office of National Statistics suggest that this news of our economic demise is a wee bit premature. Indeed according to the ONS “Latest estimates show that average weekly earnings for employees in Great Britain in nominal terms (that is, not adjusted for price inflation) increased by 2.6%, both including and excluding bonuses, compared with a year earlier.” Bearing in mind that inflation is running at about 1.8% this means that wage increases are still outpacing inflation as indeed they have done for the past two years.
Meanwhile today Brussels informs us that ” a third of UK lives on inadequate income”. This shocking news is based on something called “Minimum Income Standards” which sounds sort of official. It is nothing of the kind. This is a survey set up by “experts from Loughborough University, and is based on what members of the public think is a reasonable income to live on.” It also happens to be based on data/opinions which were collected in 2014/15, and as noted above real wages have actually increased over the past two years. In fact average weekly earnings have risen faster than CPI inflation every month since October 2014, according to the Office for National Statistics.
This “research” comes from the entirely unbiased Joseph Roundtree Foundation led by Chief Executive Campbell Rob, once described by the Grauniad as “a New Labour insider” who Tony Blair called upon ” to make sure that the romance between charities and the government would blossom.”
Never mind Brussels, keep the bad “news” coming.
They do reckon that the inflation cycle is bound to rise Worldwide.
Good for savers, bad for debtors.
Gunner,
And even the BBC Website has to admit that UK “Wage growth outpaces inflation” and unemployment is down. It is the Brexit bonanza. How much better will it be once we are out of the EU !
15 likes
We may well miss the lucrative opportunity to supply the Euro Army with broom stales?
Nice bit of research Gunner. I keep pointing out that both the Resolution Foundation and The Joseph Rowntree Trust are NOT politically neutral, as the BBC would have us believe. Both organisations consistently get headline news on the BBC for their leftist liberal views with no opposing views given.
21 likes
Strap on your sports bras, ladies, it could be a bumpy ride…
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-38971750
‘Football headers ‘linked to brain damage’ By Smitha Mundasad Health reporter’
The BBC is today fretting about brain injury in footballers whilst simultaneously promoting female soccer, rugby and even women’s boxing.
Is that why Linklear is such a ****
33 likes
We are not alone in our views of the propaganda merchants.
http://www.hotukdeals.com/deals/3-off-bbc-store-no-min-spend-digital-download-m-alan-partridge-episodes-office-christmas-2618386
So many others wanting an end to the TV tax and a subscription model.
Manna from heaven for Bibistan: racism AND sexism AND uglyism in one go, hallelujah!!
“Female MP abuse ‘puts women off politics’ says Diane Abbott”
But I think there’s a syntactical error in the above sentence, and it should read:
“Female MP ‘puts women off politics'”
Likewise the next sentence:
Women may be deterred from entering politics because of abuse suffered by female MPs, Diane Abbott says.
Surely: Women may be deterred from entering politics because of Diane Abbott.
And how’s this for fake news: “I have had rape threats”. Relax Flabbott, they were just being polite.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-38977784
Glaringly simple answer – Gender Transition. As a man you’d have no problems and it’s soooooooooooooo trendy!
11 likes
The BBC:- Cakes, dancing, cars, historical dramas fronting soft porn, contemporary drama of the dark, squalid kind, filtered and biased news.
All that for £145. I could better spend that money on manure for the garden – at least that shit is useful.
35 likes
Did we really see a Newsround Tweet yesterday addressed to children, gay children and bisexual children?
Grooming and corrupting – ‘Your BBC’.
36 likes
gax,
LOL !!! I mean the manure comment !
The BBC sends its intrepid reporter Jonathan Beale to the Arctic Circle where, on the Norway-Russia frontier, the Norwegian border force is being supplemented by NATO. This includes British troops, but also American forces, who are being trained in winter warfare techniques by the British. If I were Norwegian, I’d be grateful for the NATO defensive umbrella and particularly appreciative that American troops were getting more involved. This policy presumably was initiated by Obama but Trump has not reversed it, threatened to or, as far as I know, said anything about it. Yet..the BBC reporter asks locals leading questions such as are you more frightened of Trump or Putin. Sure enough, some are found who opt for Trump. Yes, there are enough lefty liberal Norwegians around if you look. Lets be clear, if Putin detects any weakness of NATO and in particular America in defending the Arctic frontier, he will undoubtedly begin incursions. The pattern set by Ukraine clearly shows his methods. The stakes are high – untold mineral wealth to be illegally annexed and the chance to neutralise an important Baltic NATO member, drawing it further away from the West. So there can be no doubt that Norwegians should favour America over Russia. So obvious but not to the BBC.
25 likes
Also on that report was the line that Russia may have access to oil reserves in the Russian Arctic that are larger than those of Saudi Arabia.
Have to say I’d rather see a NATO pivot towards friendly relations with Russia than wahabbite Saudi and Qatar, perhaps there are elements
In the US and U.K. “Deep states” that see it differently.
Hence the new US presidents so called “problematic relations” with Russia.
I noticed that no mention was made in the piece for ‘Today’ of the large number (thousands) of African and Middle East migrants who have entered northern Norway from Russia, and that Norway have been forced to install high steel fencing in order to keep them out.
8 likes
No doubt the BBC will be running the fake news that ‘so called Hate Crime has increased since Brexit’.
It has been pointed out that Hate Crime has also increased since Leicester City won the league! A meaningless statistic with no correlation between the two, but proof that news can easily be manufactured to fit the leftie liberal narrative.
On top of that is this dialogue of a telephone call showing that the Political Correctness Enforcement Squad are manufacturing instances of so called hate crime.
This incident concerns a damaged fence which needed a crime number for an insurance claim:
A day later I get a call from a PC asking me about what had happened. I told him. He then said:
PC: “Now, would you describe the incident as a hate crime?”
Me: “No.”
PC: “Are you sure?”
Me: “Yes. It was probably just damaged by some kids playing football or messing around in general.
PC: “Did you see who did the damage?”
Me: “No”
PC: “So it could’ve been a hate crime?”
Me: “It wasn’t a hate crime.”
Thoughtful,
I think it almost certain that Hate Crime has increased and will continue to do so. The liberal left invented a new crime which , uniquely in British law ,and just about any other democracy’s law, requires no proof just an accusation , to be deemed true and recorded in the stats. So we can expect the rapid rise in the Hate Crime statistics to become exponential. The BBC and the disgusting Hope not Hate and Black Lives Matter mob will blame old whitey of course whilst knowing all the time that is a total fabricated stitch up.
Sooner or later someone is going to hit on the idea that the mythical victims of these mythical crimes should be paid compensation by the state. We can then sit back and watch the stats reach astronomical numbers. Even Shiner may be reinstated to deal with the ever increasing work load.
30 likes
Other than creating statistics to fit a narrative and appease SJWs, what is the point of the ‘hate’ epithet?
A crime is something that appears on the statute and I reckon we all know that a crime is a crime is a crime, when we see it regardless.
Really I suppose we require a whole new set of crimes: Dancing crime, Beer Spilling crime, Looking Funny at Someone crime, Hurt Feelings crime and of course, Treading on the Cracks in the Pavement in a Racist, Anti Islamic way crime.
The whole concept of ‘hate crime’ is affront to democracy & freedom. A special favoured victim group is selected by politicians whilst other groups are omitted.
If you are elderly you aren’t a victim group
Fat
thin
rich or poor
etc etc
And if someone sticks a knife in you is the motive for doing so really so important?
It seems also that there is a great reluctance on the part of the authorities to record any crimes by Muslims as hate crime save in the circumstances where it cannot be avoided (which are very few).
20 likes
Joking apart, this is thoroughly sinister…inventing crimes that need no proof is straight out of the totalitarian handbook. Add in enforcers who incentivised by targets and we are in a very frightening Orwellian world.
The “Hate crimes rise since Leicester won the league” is a brilliant shattering of so much agenda-based journalism.
Where, apart from Andrew Neil, are the broadcasters with common sense and logic? We need them now to take on what is actually the biggest story of our time: how the Marxists colluded to seize power in our institutions, turning right into wrong.
Next: Thought crime?
Seems to me we already have Thought Crime, gaxvil, if silly Tweets can result in prosecution.
If a Tweet is clearly libellous or slanderous, that may well be fair enough. The trouble is, definitions of offensiveness keep (deliberately) being changed. And we hear constantly that suspects have “Liked” certain people or organisations on social media, thereby presuming certain thoughts from these actions. Scary how often these tenuous links are hammered into a given narrative. A dangerous game. I “Like” the Guardian – which means I’m interested in seeing what it’s saying now, not that I usually agree with its conclusions.
3 likes
PS. Obviously, silly tweets that call for assassination attempts on President Trump are no crime at all. What is, and is not, a thought crime is entirely dependent on the political views of the tweeter.
8 likes
So basically you deny hate crime.
You are a hate crime denier.
Plod probably this thinks it should employ vast resources into tracking you down.
Why do you think Plod was so keen for you to report the incident as a Hate Crime?
Reason I ask is that in my experience the police discourage reporting of hard-to-solve crimes because it makes their clear-up stats look bad.
A few years ago I used to work at the high street bookmakers’ trade association. The industry had a problem with losing punters smashing up Fixed Odds Betting Terminals (FOBTs) in frustration, then legging it. Bookies would report such incidents of criminal damage to the police, who seldom if ever managed to finger the perpetrators even though all the shops were wired for CCTV.
Met Police’ solution? In return for Met Police agreeing not to oppose betting shop licence applications and renewals, bookies agreed to stop reporting criminal damage to FOBTs. The exception was when the perpetrator had been apprehended by betting shop staff i.e. minimal effort required by police to “solve” the crime.
When Wikileaks released Clinton’s activities and inner thoughts there was no outrage about the content, rather the means of acquisition.
General Flynn situation, no outrage about the means of acquisition, all about the content.
Simple Leftist MSM bias.
Abs-so-lutely
Apparently the Guardian headlines Paul Nuttall’s peccadillos today. Oh dear, that means about 3,000 people might take the news seriously.
18 likes
What we are seeing now is full-on war, at the cultural level.
It must be war, as nothing short of war could possibly make me side with George Galloway (who ridiculed the BBC over its way of interviewing him about Brexit), or Piers Morgan (who was howled down for suggesting that Trump was right about many things).
The BBC, CNN, the Grauniad have decided that their very existence depends on destroying Brexit and Trump, and as they say, “my enemy’s enemy is my friend.”
Interesting times.
It looks this way now. Which explains the refusal of Victor Orban to give the BBC interviews. In a war never give succour to the enemy.
I think if you watch Katya Adler’s interview with Marine Le Pen it looks suspiciouusly as if it was terminated quickly by Adler or cut. Marine was taking no prisoners.
It will be the same with President Trump. He knows that the BBC is part of the enemy and will not allow it any interviews if he is wise.
The present May government ( in my opinion a real authoritarian one in the making) is employing all it’s resources to counter RT and Breitbart . This government is a real part of the problem and we need to get this into our heads. It is not going to defend our ancient liberties. That will be up to us.
20 likes
True – our Government is trying so hard to please everyone, or rather not offend anyone.
3 likes
…demolishing the US Senate Committee (from 6:42):
…and putting a sneering Paxman in his place:
By contrast Piers Morgan is a puffed up controversialist, whose schtick is acting like an arse.
I never understand this: why do all of these militant and professional gay rights ‘protestors’ (they’re basically the same motley crew who make-up every other leftie protest) never seek the same rights for gays, transgenders and lesbians within mosques and the religion of Islam? My answer is that if they turned up to the local mosque calling for Adam and Steve instead of Adam and Eve they’d get the sh*t kicked out of them and the police wouldn’t bat an eyelid.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-38982013
Also is anyone else getting sick and tired of the snooty, chattering classes on the BBC and Sky continually criticising Trump? More and more we are getting the opinions of BBC and Sky ‘experts’…. I am forced to watch Fox News and go to Breitbart/Express/Spectator etc for news as our mainstream media is so left-wing! BBC and Lie (Sky) news no perfectly well that it is the vociferous minority who protest against Trump and yet they push the fake news that these childish hypocrites represent the majority.
42 likes
Indeed – the Great Wimmins’ March encircled a Mosque as a show of solidarity.
Just like you see cows and sheep encircling abattoirs.
20 likes
Partly true Alex, but look what happened when two topless Femen protestors DID go to a Muslim meeting to protest, and yes the evil Muslims kicked the **** out of them. After the security had subdued them of course, because they’re such brave lads.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/video/2015/sep/16/femen-protesters-women-islam-france-video
11 likes
1 likes
can anyone find this on the so called bbc
JOBS for foreigners
9 likes
That blank screen looks about right. The list of BBC QT non BDS panellists?
Is he wearing a burkha? … so he s possibly erm “transgender” no wonder the BBC are all over it 😀
According to the BBC misleading the nation, it was the “far right” that was “denigrating Islam” that made him do it.
BBC R4 – After a 9 yr old boy, gets into ISIS video s (with another 8 of his school friends)… Al BBC investigates
1hr 40 mins http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b08g0310
A clever bright boy, who wanted answers says the BBC, watched “BBC – children of the caliphate”.
This is Al BBC, so of course, he d seen a “far right” site … that “denigrated Islam” that of course made him get into ISIS … errr right!
I hope this “clever, bright boy who wanted answers” didn t erm, look in the Koran the find the real Islam? (which I m sure he must have)
… because he d find ISIS and Hezbollah (who he had already looked into), and indeed Hamas ARE the perfectly Islamic in their set up and methods.
Anyway the chocolate fireguard of Prevent, says he s no problem anymore, despite knowing all of ISISs leadership structure etc.
Sooooo! box ticked, nothing to see, move on.
… the other eight schoolkids?, relaxxxx, no one asks.
His “community” are showing him how to integrate properly so that’s alright
This is interesting, exposes both BBCs overt bias and Islamophilia, along with the abject cluelessness of Prevent.
Anyone remember violent gangs at football grounds?
Anyone heard of gang culture?
Kids huh?
Fully appreciate your point, gang culture
yep! getting into beheading, burning people alive, supremacism and world domination … I d say mafia on steroids.
6 likes
You know, boys will be boys and psychopaths are what they are.
Nice one Guest Who. Oh for a bit of humour and joy on the bBBC……the programming is overtly and subliminally ‘on message’ all the time. I have finalised details of some more new programmes coming to the bBBC and bITV schedules soon……
For the children we have..
Ja Koran Ory
Meher, Mubaraq and Mubid
Deputy Daud
Wacky Races
New cutting edge comedy and gameshows..
Indoctrination in the House
Bombs On The Buses
The Raghead Tirade
Play Your Race Cards Right
Who Wants to be a Muezzin?
New drama for Spring..
Danger UX IED
Brideshead Reradicalised
and satire..
That Was The Wajib That Was
The Arts..
Film1438
And I am just receiving news that Evan Davis, Graham Norton, Alan Carr and Julian Clary have signed up for a new series of ‘The Jump’.
You do realise you’re giving them ideas? But carry on anyway!
6 likes
Sadly I cannot lay claim to the following, but its worth a chuckle !…
“We could have solved the refugee problem on Bafta night by simply adding one to each of the goody bags given to the luvvies as they departed “
25 likes
Yes, I know the link I share below is from Lie News, but the BBC are also reporting it…. these days I find Lie News and the BBC one-and-the-same, although mercifully we are not coerced into funding Lie News. Anyway, could you imagine Lie News or the BBC reporting a story that suggests refugees are getting a sense of entitlement due to endless charities cropping up? No, of course not. But because the story concerns our troops, who the left despise, it is fair reporting. I would never stop giving to our troops and believe that they are JUSTIFIED in having a sense of entitlement due to the way we treat them; unlike the criminal chancers and economic migrants who pose as refugees and take advantage of British charity and hospitality; and the vile leftie scum do all they can to assist economic migrants in their foul designs. I hate what this country is becoming; I’ve often thought of moving, but to where? Australia, New Zealand…. Canada even? The latter was once on my list of destinations but it’s being destroyed by the Left same as here. No escape, so we must stand and fight!
http://news.sky.com/story/military-charities-risk-entitlement-culture-among-ex-servicemen-10768707
Great to see so many new posters on this site in the last few weeks and months. There must be a reason !
14 likes
Grant,
1)Folks looking for a laugh. No one tells jokes anymore for fear of the PC police.
2) People are often simply afraid to express an opinion which is not reflected on MSM.
15 likes
gax,
Good points. One of the great strengths of this site is the humour. Very few people here take themselves too seriously and enjoy taking the P when required. What a contrast with Lefties and the BBC who have had a sense of humour by-pass and take themselves so seriously. They just hate being laughed at. Keep up the good work !!
16 likes
Saul Alinskys “Rules For Radicals” does say that ridicule and comedy are to be used against the class enemy.
That these lefty clowns have not had an enemy since Thatcher was felled, only shows that they`ve had the whole culture sealed up until now.
Hence the reason that Jeremy Hardy and Sandi Toksvig get labels like “comedian”…but are not funny any more than Mark Thomas or Mark Stalin.
basically all our comedy now is a by product of lefty bed wetting and endless prat falls as we do whatever they don`t want us to. Nuttall will get a landslide if he only talks crap even more and shamelessly clocks Michael Crick-and gives the fighters fee to charity.
9 likes
One comedian I have been listening to a lot lately is American stand-up Bill Burr. He is a little foul-mouthed for my taste, but he completely ‘gets it’ about the madness of modern PC society and makes intelligent jokes about ‘sacred’ subjects like feminism, immigration etc. He has a lot of material on Youtube, but I suspect he won’t be on the BBC very often.
In this interview, he comes up against a breathless British ‘comedian’ I’ve never heard of, who seems a little flabberghasted at his heretical opinions about celebrities and Twitter storms.
The BBC love and support people who would destroy our country, and despise and belittle those who protect it.
Where’s my dictionary? I need to look up the definition of ‘treason’ again.
15 likes
Doctors has it’s fingers on the pulse as we hear about swastikas painted on the mosque wall whilst neighbour makes a plant trellis in the shape of the star of David.No I’m not making it up ..Click! Off. (“The story of the day is a somewhat bold venture into the stresses of multiculturalism. A Jewish man (Linal Haft) is constantly bickering with his Muslim neighbour (Adnan Rashed), who insists he would never cross a Jewish household’s threshold even if he were invited. The tension does nothing to help either man’s blood pressure, and there might be more to it than religious intolerance” Radio Times..
Lots of adverts on for this. http://www.bbc.co.uk/mediacentre/mediapacks/realmarigolds2 Looks like a bunch of old lovees dick around in India at licence fee payers expense. Including BBc favourite Bill Oddie http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/uknews/immigration/11172446/Bill-Oddie-says-large-British-families-need-to-be-contained.html Sadly I imagine they will all return and not decide to stay there.
Bill Oddie says large British families need to be ‘contained’, believes the answer to Britain’s over-population problem is restricting the size of British families rather than curbing immigration.
Curb large immigrant heritage families,(not a problem for most) and immigration too, … oh, and “contain” Bill Oddie hopefully for an extended period in the Marigold Hotel
22 likes
Bill Oddie, What a self-flagellating idiot! His attitude is repulsive. I suppose it doesn’t occur to him that all the immigrant Mussies with multiple wives might be contributing to over-population.
20 likes
Has he recovered from his ‘depression’ and spent all the binocular and anorak sponsorship money then?
3 likes
Oddie is a ‘personality’ almost entirely created by the BBC. As a deeply unpleasant little man – his behaviour on and off screen providing many examples – the ‘love of animals’ which currently provides an income is most likely based on a desire to heighten his attraction by association. Well, it’s an aspiration, but not one to show much success so far.
8 likes
Extracts from chapter 11, The Road to Wigan Pier.
We need Orwell more than ever, a thinker well ahead of his time. He would be having a field day with our jet-setting, bubble-dwelling, virtue-signalling, tax-avoiding, multi-mansion-owning, Islam-loving, climate change-worshipping, hypocritical, shrieking, thick as pigshit, pseudo-socialist celebrity lefties.
Whilst obviously a socialist himself, and to some degree having communist sympathies (until
his eyes were finally opened by Joe Stalin years later), he was keen to analyse why socialism didn’t appeal as much as it should do to the poor, working class masses it was designed to help.
These excerpts give the answer and it isn’t difficult to conclude what he would make of today’s violent, fascistic, priveleged Left in Britain. Sorry it’s a bit lengthy, but they are worth reading in full.
The first thing that must strike any outside observer is that
Socialism, in its developed form is a theory confined entirely to the
middle classes. The typical Socialist is not, as tremulous old ladies
imagine, a ferocious-looking working man with greasy overalls and a raucous
voice. He is either a youthful snob-Bolshevik who in five years’ time will
quite probably have made a wealthy marriage ….. and, above all, with
a social position which he has no intention of forfeiting……In addition to this
there is the horrible–the really disquieting–prevalence of cranks
wherever Socialists are gathered together. One sometimes gets the
impression that the mere words ‘Socialism’ and ‘Communism’ draw towards
them with magnetic force every fruit-juice drinker, nudist, sandal-wearer,
sex-maniac, Quaker, ‘Nature Cure’ quack, pacifist, and feminist in England…..
To this you have got to add the ugly fact that most middle-class
Socialists, while theoretically pining for a class-less society, cling like
glue to their miserable fragments of social prestige. I remember my
sensations of horror on first attending an I.L.P. branch meeting in London…
Are these mingy little beasts, I thought, the
champions of the working class? For every person there, male and female,
bore the worst stigmata of sniffish middle-class superiority. If a real
working man, a miner dirty from the pit, for instance, had suddenly walked
into their midst, they would have been embarrassed, angry, and disgusted;
some, I should think, would have fled holding their noses…..
But, so far as my experience goes, no genuine working man grasps the deeper implications
of Socialism. Often, in my opinion, he is a truer Socialist than the
orthodox Marxist, because he does remember, what the other so often
forgets, that Socialism means justice and common decency. But what he does
not grasp is that Socialism cannot be narrowed down to mere economic
justice’ and that a reform of that magnitude is bound to work immense
changes in our civilization and his own way of life…..
They belong either to the type I mentioned
in the last chapter, the type who squirms into the middle class via the
literary intelligentsia, or the type who becomes a Labour M.P. or a high-up
trade union official. This last type is one of the most desolating
spectacles the world contains. He has been picked out to fight for his
mates, and all it means to him is a soft job and the chance of ‘bettering’
himself. Not merely while but by fighting the bourgeoisie he becomes a
bourgeois himself……
Sometimes I look at a Socialist–the intellectual, tract-
writing type of Socialist, with his pullover, his fuzzy hair, and his
Marxian quotation–and wonder what the devil his motive really is. It is
often difficult to believe that it is a love of anybody, especially of the
working class, from whom he is of all people the furthest removed. The
underlying motive of many Socialists, I believe, is simply a hypertrophied
sense of order. The present state of affairs offends them not because it
causes misery, still less because it makes freedom impossible, but because
it is untidy; what they desire, basically, is to reduce the world to
something resembling a chessboard…..
The truth is that, to many people calling themselves Socialists,
revolution does not mean a movement of the masses with which they hope to
associate themselves; it means a set of reforms which ‘we’, the clever
ones, are going to impose upon ‘them’, the Lower Orders
http://www.george-orwell.org/The_Road_to_Wigan_Pier/10.html
Strangely enough, George Orwell never met Jeremy Corbyn, Dianne Abbott or John McDonnell, yet he managed to describe them to a T. What a writer he was.
2 likes
johnny,
40 years since I read that book. ” Mingy little beasts” ! LOL ! Orwell had it sussed and wrote beautiful english too.
Last nights Newsnight featured an op-ed by Graeme Wood that says that IS is merely that much-wanted Islamic Reformation that we`ve all been seeking.
Arguable, but a few points worth noting.
Evan Davis however was quick to point out that tonights show would feature an “opposing view”-that of Tariq Ramadan. Ramadan is very much Taqqiyya Merchant #1 for the BBC and the effete elite who worship him-so well worth a watch to see how the land lies.
Wood certainly made more sense that the “Age Of Anger” that I heard on the radio this morning-confused, Brexit bashing and endless lefty victimhood in a strangled accent.
Got a new word or two though-analate…think he meant annihilate but who knows?
Could it have been, ‘anal hate’?
ie: The process of excreting divisive, anti Western, anti British, Lefty, filth?
6 likes
Ahh! Brother Tariq 😀 the erm “reformer” everything from Taqiya, to doublespeak, equivocation to euphemism and lies by omission. his grandad founded the Muslim Brotherhood … one slippery snake oil salesman.
To get a straight answer out of him, is like platting fog.
If the art of duplicity, encompassing an entire repertoire of rhetorical subterfuge is what you like, give him a listen, if you re at all objective
… I recommend
“Brother Tariq: The Doublespeak of Tariq Ramadan”
Caroline Fourest
A couple of people have mentioned that unpleasant little turd, Bill Oddie. He gets an awful lot of air time and kudos from the BBC. I wonder why? Hmmm, let’s see…
He’s a member of the Green Party. He lives in lovely leafy Hampstead. Whilst he believe native Brits shouldn’t be allowed to breed this grotesque creature has three daughters. Unbelievable, isn’t it! He holds those traditional lefty views on his own people; he hates us. Apparently “The British are a loathsome race.” Cheers Bill!
I’ve heard him say that British workers are lazy and that he much prefers those hard working eastern Europeans.
Bearing in mind all Bill’s gripes and grudges I’ve got a rather succinct suggestion for this deeply unpleasant, ugly little oik.
Only two words.
The second one’s off…
Bill has 3 children
And a history of psychiatric illnesses
According to his Wikipedia page.
8 likes
“The Grammys aren’t racist, according to the head of the Grammys”
The ‘Luvvies’ are open for your opinion on HYS, get yours in know…..
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-38982994
Excliding tales of victimhood – Do Hindus, Sikhs, Poles etc., have any opinions or have I just missed them?
Dear BBC,
WHY WHY WHY can’t you just stop using that bloody ‘Eurosceptics’ phrase?
We won the argument, the majority view in this country is that we don’t like what the EU is and that’s why we voted to leave it.
The reason I’m annoyed is that you tell me climate change is the majority view. But you don’t call them pollution sceptics do you.
If you must use the word sceptic why not append it to ‘self governing’ and every time Farron, Clark, Clegg appear label them as ‘self governing sceptics’.
If you want to know what caused this request its the following article on your website today. See third paragraph, where I think you could have simply said ‘the British goverment’ or Britain.
######### extract starts######
There is a theory in politics that times of upheaval and uncertainty present opportunities as well as problems.
It’s best summed up in the saying that you should never let a good crisis go to waste – an aphorism so seductive that it has been attributed to all the usual historical suspects, from Machiavelli to Winston Churchill.
It is perhaps in this spirit that the European Parliament has been debating how the EU is going to work in future, in the looming shadow of Brexit.
The UK’s vote to leave the EU, last June, came as a seismic shock to most MEPs. And many are quite open in their view that it amounts to a self-destructive decision by the British to uncouple themselves from one of modern history’s primary drivers of peace and prosperity.
British Eurosceptics of course would cast the Brexit vote in an entirely different light, and now foresee a future in which the UK will be free to make its fortune – and make its own new global trading relationships – unfettered from the dead hand of stifling Brussels bureaucracy…………….
#######################
Link
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-38970265
10 likes
‘…one of modern history’s primary drivers of peace and prosperity.’
All work ceases in Greece as the entire population falls down to the floor in uncontrollable laughter.
6 likes
“Sceptic” implies doubt…. but there`s no doubt about being anti-EU, which is what the leave vote was an expression of.
Anti-EU….without doubt.
Love the way they also imply that the EU represents “certainty”………… Ha ha ha ha! too funny for words. Watch the next member state elections, Holland, France, Germany.
4 likes
5 likes
Wheee Haaaaaah….
Punch the air, sit down on the edge of your seat, pour a large one and enjoy five minutes of marvellous energising stuff from Fox!
http://video.foxnews.com/v/5320680525001/?#sp=show-clips
Fake News over the Big Pond ruthlessly torn apart like a paper bag!
Really uplifting reporting!
Are you listening Jon Sopel?
Scrobbie,
The Lefties are getting so paranoid and desperate that they are disappearing up their own Jacksies. It is almost painful to watch, but not quite !
Wired trying to claim the high ground like the BBC. Doing about as well.
bBBC omitting a key fact in the following report:
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-38976619
Enrique Martinez was a convert to Islam, presumably persuaded by his murderous friend Farook.
In fact I’ve just read through the report again, and the I word isn’t mentioned once. So maybe they left out that fact so that they didn’t have to mention the word ISLAM.
Jon Sopel dribbling and squeaking in a treble – even falsetto voice now, and getting faster and faster! (fake news on in the other room, so quite safe sitting here)!
Have his balls dropped?
