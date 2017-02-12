“Never stop speaking out, never accept the distortions, never accept the lies & never give up”
The problem with Leave voters, and there is a problem, is that they just don’t understand. It’s not their fault of course, it’s just that they haven’t the mental capacity to understand the world around them, what’s good for them, they just aren’t educated enough…they’re dumb f**ks really.
The BBC has obtained a more localised breakdown of votes from nearly half of the local authorities which counted EU referendum ballots last June.
This information provides much greater depth and detail in explaining the pattern of how the UK voted. The key findings are:
-
The data confirms previous indications that local results were strongly associated with the educational attainment of voters – populations with lower qualifications were significantly more likely to vote Leave.
-
The level of education had a higher correlation with the voting pattern than any other major demographic measure from the census
We have looked at this slur from the BBC before but Dominic Lawson in the Sunday Times quotes the author of ‘The Black Swan’, Nicholas Taleb, on the subject of useful, if intelligent, idiots…
‘The IYI [Intellectual Yet Idiot] pathologises others for things he doesn’t understand without realising it is his understanding that may be limtied. He thinks people should act according to their interests, and he knows their interests, particularly if they are…[the] English non-crisp-vowel class who voted for Brexit. When plebeians do something that makes sense to them, but not to him, the IYI uses the term ‘uneducated’.
Lawson finishes….‘Dear BBC: award that man the Reith Lectures’
Of course it was the ‘intelligentsia’ who were most attracted to the delights of communism and Fascism….and now the EU and Islam.
“The BBC has obtained a more localised breakdown of votes from nearly half of the local authorities which counted EU referendum ballots last June.”
And why might the BBC be obtaining this detailed information? Still desperately combing through every minute detail in order to find something, anything that could be used to delegitimise the referendum result? I want a licence refund.
10 likes
I voted to leave the then Common Market in 1975 – I was 19 yrs old then and had an overwhelming feeling of domination – I felt uncomfortable.
I have put up and shut up for 41 years and seen how our country has evolved into what it is today. I knew exactly what I was voting for on the 23rd of June last year. To gain control back for our country from the EU which is primarily controlled. by Germany! A country our forefathers fought against. I am not ‘educated’ in the true sense of the word so I probably fall demographically within the ‘uneducated’ region of the UK.
I still have enough lifetime knowledge to understand without doubt how the EU has destroyed our industries and taken away our independence and I am sick to death of leftie luvvies telling people like me that I don’t have a clue!
They can all eff off.
12 likes
Have they considered the possibility that the “more educated” classes are also susceptible to leftist group-think and actually aren’t thinking for them selves?
9 likes
As Milo points out, so many leave University these days, more stupid than before they entered.
1 likes