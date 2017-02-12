“Never stop speaking out, never accept the distortions, never accept the lies & never give up”

The problem with Leave voters, and there is a problem, is that they just don’t understand. It’s not their fault of course, it’s just that they haven’t the mental capacity to understand the world around them, what’s good for them, they just aren’t educated enough…they’re dumb f**ks really.

So says the BBC…

The BBC has obtained a more localised breakdown of votes from nearly half of the local authorities which counted EU referendum ballots last June. This information provides much greater depth and detail in explaining the pattern of how the UK voted. The key findings are:

The data confirms previous indications that local results were strongly associated with the educational attainment of voters – populations with lower qualifications were significantly more likely to vote Leave.

The level of education had a higher correlation with the voting pattern than any other major demographic measure from the census

We have looked at this slur from the BBC before but Dominic Lawson in the Sunday Times quotes the author of ‘The Black Swan’, Nicholas Taleb, on the subject of useful, if intelligent, idiots…

‘The IYI [Intellectual Yet Idiot] pathologises others for things he doesn’t understand without realising it is his understanding that may be limtied. He thinks people should act according to their interests, and he knows their interests, particularly if they are…[the] English non-crisp-vowel class who voted for Brexit. When plebeians do something that makes sense to them, but not to him, the IYI uses the term ‘uneducated’.

Lawson finishes….‘Dear BBC: award that man the Reith Lectures’

Of course it was the ‘intelligentsia’ who were most attracted to the delights of communism and Fascism….and now the EU and Islam.