WEEKEND OPEN THREAD…..

Here you go, a new thread to see us all off into the weekend! Detail their obnoxious bias here!
Hello hello What’s going on here then ?
“Woman, 81, raped after getting off bus in Balham”
“I would urge him to come forward and contact police.”
“A man from Tooting was charged with two counts of rape and one count of kidnap/false imprisonment on Sunday. The 41-year-old is due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Monday.”
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-london-38952124
The Papers, cont’d: giggly mocking of Trump over N. Korea.
More bBBC local news http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-london-38952124.
Woman, 81, raped after getting off bus in Balham
A ‘man’ from Tooting has been charged with two counts of rape.
Its time for this ‘speaker’ to go.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-38947257
The common working people are losing confidence in the political elite. They are completely out of touch with us . They are are a ‘bunch of actors’, just like the BAFTA elite think that they are politicians.
Vote UKIP to drain our media swamp.
“Church of England ‘not listening to gay Christians’, say retired bishops”
The C of E has many empty churches, the simple answer is for gay “Christians” to break away, form a new branch or church and fill them. Problem solved .
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-38940915
‘Populism’ the new ‘IN’ word. The Libtards do not like it but here is what DM thinks…..
‘It’s democracy’
Let’s conclude by returning to that fuzzy concept of populism.
Douglas Murray, an associate editor at The Spectator magazine, says the word is so debased in reality it only conveys one impression.
“When I see the term ‘populism’ used, I know the author is referring to a movement the author he or she doesn’t like. That is what it does. It signals to the listener that the thing they are deprecating is to be deprecated.”
But, he argues, whether you think the term has any value or not, what it is attempting to describe does matter and must be celebrated.
“We had in Britain, for years, a mounting problem about this issue about our relationship with the European Union.
“I am amazed that so many people have chosen to interpret the most legitimate expression of dislike that you can do – ie voting – and interpreting that as some awful, rabble-like, unwashed monstrosity. It is the only thing we have to stop something, far, far worse.”
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-38443035
