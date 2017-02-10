Here you go, a new thread to see us all off into the weekend! Detail their obnoxious bias here!
- chrisH on February 11, 2017 at 2:44 pm on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD…..Oh dear. Poor Sarah Montague was given the shit stick on Today yesterday morning in the "Flagship 8.10 Interview" wasn`t...
- NCBBC on February 11, 2017 at 2:39 pm on LIBEL ALLOWED, we have no authority from the past to give it away. But the EU has the authority that it...
- RJ on February 11, 2017 at 2:32 pm on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD…..It's not a good idea to go to Switzerland and annoy the Swiss. I might have linked to this one...
- Ricks Assessment on February 11, 2017 at 2:31 pm on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD…..Quote Lobby - "Naturally, the person who disapproves reads the Guardian. He must be the only one who does in...
- Framer on February 11, 2017 at 2:29 pm on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD…..Great viewing. Coulter on top form. At least C4 News, which is totally biased, allows opposition voices on occasionally. The...
- AsISeeIt on February 11, 2017 at 2:27 pm on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD…..Save something for later "Ha ha ha, you said it!" enthuses female BBC anchor on the News Channel as an...
- RJ on February 11, 2017 at 2:18 pm on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD…..Throughout the interview the volume setting on her microphone was much lower than on his. This enabled him to talk...
- GCooper on February 11, 2017 at 2:16 pm on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD…..Well said, Old Goat! BTW, thank you very much for the tip about Swiss Classic radio the other week. I...
- gaxvil on February 11, 2017 at 2:16 pm on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD…..While the, 'mainly Muslim' countries don't do concessions or accommodations and that is just accepted - headscarves and arms, legs...
- gaxvil on February 11, 2017 at 2:12 pm on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD…..Both programmes are like what you see when you lift a damp rock.
Annual national holiday on Article 50 day – INDEPENDANCE DAY.
At least you know where you are with Newsshite.
Interview with Geert Wilders. The Beard starts with usual relativisation of Islamic terror. Nothing asked about Islam as an ideology.
In the studio Dateless asks the Three Stooges questions based solely on her bizarre ideological idees fixes and ingrained BBC prejudices.
“Would a victory for Wilders be a threat?”
A threat to whom or what?
Why would a legitimate, democratic party with the support of a quarter of the Dutch people be a threat? Would she ever ask whether electing the Labour party was a threat?
Of course, the only threat is that a European parliament might actually represent the views of the electorate. Pre-referendum the BBC was always whining that parliament was unrepresentative because, compared to the country as a whole, there were too few women, lesbian foot-fetishists, etc. Now it does not matter that the majority view on Brexit is underrepresented. If you have to look like the people you represent, it might also be a good idea to share the views of your constituents, not oppose them.
A list of ten questions from Lord Hall about the threat to the BBC Licence fee.
(1) “Would a victory for Wilders be a threat?”
(2) “Would a victory for Le Pen be a threat?”
(3) “Would a victory for Beppe Grillo be a threat?”
(4) “Would a victory for Nikolaos Michaloliakos be a threat?”
(5) “Would a victory for Putin be a threat?”
(6) “Would a victory for Trump be a threat?”
(7) “Would a victory for Farage be a threat?”
(8) “Would a victory for Nuttall be a threat?”
(9) “Would a victory for Brexit be a threat?”
(10) “Would a victory for Freedom be a threat?”
No, only a victory of a mass boycott of the licence fee, as predicted by
http://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/764386/Ukip-Douglas-Carswell-BBC-bias-licence-fee-boycott
would threaten the BBC Licence fee.
Newsnights interview with Geert Wilders really was bizarre.
This man, an elected politician was asked “how long has it been since you last went for a walk on your own?” he then described the security regime that he has to live with.
The beeboids then managed to fail to name the threat to his safety and made him out to be the risk to the safety of Holland…..,this was full on appeasement verging on sympathising with the enemy, the enemy being Islamic anti democrats and their lefty, liberal allies who have already murdered Pim Fortuyn.
As for Krishnan Gurumurthys lamentable “interview” with Ann Coulter on C4 s part public funded “news”….delays on the line were used to his full advantage to talk over everything she said in answer to his aggressively biased questioning. He even claimed to be speaking for his nation at one point, oh yeah Krishnan…..elected by who?
Have either the BBC or C4 covered the planned vote of no confidence in speaker Bercow yet?
Krishnan and Laura could get a room. All talk and no…
If all these people are all speaking for the nation, it is indeed fortunate they are as in step as they are uniquely funded to avoid the nation backing them by choice rather than compulsion.
Yes, it was like watching a Guardian column. Reminded me why I don’t watch Newsnight much anymore, it was very bubble-oriented.
Maitliss and her 3 stooges kept referring to populism as through it is a well-known, well-understood threat to democracy.
No, you clowns, populism is just the name you have given to democracy when it delivers results you don’t agree with.
The BBC has become a GBP 4 billion “social services” for left liberal, middle class, Londoners.
This illustrates the problems that the Trump Administration face in the U.S. The new Secretary for Education is prevented by a mob from visiting a school in D.C. and the police just stand there and let it happen; the article includes footage of the incident.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/02/10/education-secretary-betsy-devos-assaulted-by-black-lives-matter-protesters-during-dc-school-visit/
We see the same here, where the likes of Hope Not Hate or their alter egos Unite Against Fascism seem to get free reign to agitate and intimidate without police reaction. In the end the silent majority see what is happening, who is allowing it to happen and vote accordingly. No matter what the MSM tries to tell them.
27 likes
What Trump needs to do is what the BBC persuaded Treezer to do.
When a bunch of thugs in house can’t be controlled, and threaten to trash the place even more if they don’t get their way, you cave in over and over and ban free speakers to appease them. Works every time, which is why it keeps getting repeated.
Trickier with a national all ready in country, but BLM have learned from Cameron’s Black Balaclavas here.
It appears criticism of the Beeb is gathering momentum in the Press. It started as a drip by the odd columnist, but I see its a daily occurrence by those who know their punctuation to vent their feelings on the bias reporting. TV critic Christopher Stevens in the D/Mail wrote a cracking piece on the ‘After Brexit; The Battle for Europe’ programme. This is just his opening few lines…….
“Talk about sore losers. Some people (and the BBC is full of them) are tying themselves in knots to prove that Brexit is, as the Corporation’s own Europe Editor – Katya Adler, puts it, ‘an irrelevance’……..
“The BBC insists, of course, that its Europe editor is strictly impartial, but since she boasted in her online CV, before she took the TV post three years ago, that she had chaired debates “including for the EU Commission and the Austrian government during its EU Presidency” we can judge her impartiality for ourselves. ”
Do those at the Beeb not chew their knuckles every time they read reporting like that?
No. Hence their unrequited love for ‘La La Land’.
There’s also the block order of 20,000 for the new iCanthearu Apple wireless earbuds tuned solely to Radio 4… just in case.
These people should be deported after their jail term is completed ……..
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-beds-bucks-herts-38933581
Too PC taffman, not like your normal comments.
IMHO, several shotguns and a wall might be an interesting combination.
Please be upstanding, ladies and gents., to mark the Death of Irony. According to the BBC’s in-house journal (Bafta awards: BBC braced for podium protests against Trump), concerns are being raised that winners at the BAFTAs this Sunday may reflect on recent events in the US. The following snippet from the article is breathtaking:
There is no specific mention of live events in the BBC’s impartiality rules, and a press officer refused to speculate on whether a large number of speeches that all sided with a particular stance would be problematic for the corporation.
They added: ‘We’ve been broadcasting the Baftas for years and years and years. There’s always something going on in the world and we’ve always got it right.’
I think you have just defined a definition of the word plonker. – or should that be plonquers?
🙂
So it will be a racist hate fest of hatred for Americans, Russians, Israelis and the majority of the British people.
But a love fest for Lords and Lovvies, Islam and terrorists, Immoral European Commissioners and violent perverts who live in the Thames water area.
Also a possible announcement that Bob Geldof is to buy a British Isle, to house thousands of refuges, at his own cost.
Or more likely, the morally dysfunctional Bob Geldof, is to angrily demand that the Tories spend taxpayers money to buy up houses in white working class areas of England, that do not want to be culturally and criminally destroyed by Islamic refugees, and a long way from Geldofs Battersea home in the Thames water area, which I believe is a soft water area, unlike Yorkshire which is a hard Brexit water area.
The anonymous drone really said ‘got it right’? Bless.
It is possible this may backfire. Luvvies are not notoriously great when unscripted, and an uncoordinated gaggle of virtue signallers in the UK trying to outworthy one another over a recently democratically elected leader elsewhere during a mutual millionaire back patting outing about make believe may not play as well outside the bubble.
Hope the first few hundred rows were reserved for the BBC.
The Guardian speculated about a pay rise for BBC deputy director Anne Bulford back in July,
https://www.theguardian.com/media/2016/jul/15/bbc-chiefs-get-100000-in-pay-rises-as-staff-deal-is-delayed
It is reported to have deen awarded in November by the Mail,
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-4213936/SEBASTIAN-SHAKESPEARE.html
£395,000 to £435,000, not bad for a job with deputy in the title, no cause for concern though because “Through Anne’s work, the BBC has already saved hundreds of millions of pounds”
Really, well I can think of at least one way to save a few more.
Well, they are unique.
http://tradingaswdr.blogspot.co.uk/2017/02/onwards-and-upwards.html
Now that is what I call ‘getting about right’.
http://tradingaswdr.blogspot.co.uk/2017/02/extra-for-anne.html
Heaven forfend a dip in the markets sees the need for money being diverted from programming to, worse, the new fact checking unit, to prop up their meagre pensions.
http://tradingaswdr.blogspot.co.uk/2017/02/am-i-blue.html
Red, red, everywhere, and not a drop of thought.
It’s like the BBC is locked in a world inhabited by a trot version of Johnny from the Fast Show.
“If liberty means anything, it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear.”
Today’s news bulletin on Five Live leads with . . . under-funded parks! You stick it to the man, BBC! It’s not like there’s much else going on we should be worried about. You are just like Winston Smith – daring to take on the rottenid tn establishment with your request for more park wardens! Just pray the Thought Police do not track you down and torture you into no longer being such a rebel!
Please help.
I am looking for the outrage, the protests, the petitions , the endless hype from the BBC, Bercows bile, the luvvies laments but none can I find. Mad cow Merkel is proposing to deport hundreds of thousands of Muslim migrants, sorry refugees , fleeing persecution and war back where they came from only a year or so after inviting them all to Germany. But do we hear a squeak of protest from the BBC? No we do not. The contrast with their extreme over reaction when President Trump proposes to ban people from a few countries entering the USA , says all you need to know about the bias of the BBC. Merkel is one of their own and they suppressed the news about the dire consequences of her disasterous open door policy in the first place. Now they are covering up for her and trying not to admit that her U turn confirms what we all knew, it was madness to invite Muslims into your country.
Even the most stupid of the snowflakes must be able to work this out. But come on get out on the streets , waving your silly placards, shouting you dumb slogans. Where is your solidarity with these victims? Where is your Hope Not Hate ? Where is your virtue signalling. You really are a useless bunch of fools.
BBC sport headline: “Wales are plotting to end England’s winning run”
This is what puts me off the BBC’s rugby coverage – the constant framing of an anti-English, pro-regions narrative. The sporting rivalry is there already. The BBC is supposed to be even-handed, not condescendingly and tokenistically anti-metropolitan.
What are the chances, do you think, of the warm and unbiased tones of commentator Eddie Butler, helping us to understand the weaknesses of England and the strengths of Wales?
Interesting article in which the BBC supports the, “work” of the Muslim Council of Britain. Can the old saying, “The Devil finds work for idle hands” fit the MCB like a glove……
https://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/9889/muslim-council-britain-miqdaad-versi
Sorry if this has been posted before but interesting link to a story in the Daily Express today regarding John Bercow
http://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/765991/John-Bercow-Keith-Vaz-Andrew-Bridgen-police-investigation-donations-select-committee
quote from this article which might wet your appetites ” Mr Vaz said members of the Asian community financially supported MPs, including Mr Bercow, due to admiration for their commitment to diversity.”
Drain the swamp!
As usual, I log on to the BBC Website and ,as usual, the first word is “Trump”. What would Beeboids do without him ?
Rotherham : “more than 100 active investigations into child sexual exploitation (CSE) in the town.”
– But lead councillor says keep quiet cos “far-right extremists’ continuing attempts to stir up racial divisions, ”
– Move along all healed now “Coun Read, the leader of Rotherham Council, has spoken of how the town has recovered in the wake of the scandal that thrust it into the headlines.”
Read more at: http://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/news/crime/wounds-of-scandal-hit-rotherham-finally-healing-says-council-leader-1-8383468
These days pointing out facts is stirring up racial divisions. However we all know what happens if you try to hold the lid on boiling liquid
Spiked magazine is doing its annual campaign about restriction of freedom of speech at universities
94% have some restrictions.
but the Times just focus on fancy dress party bans eg No vicars and tarts.
Best read Spiked itself as it explains restrictions have gone up
63.5% now code Red, up from 40%
http://www.spiked-online.com/newsite/article/revealed-how-censorship-on-campus-is-getting-worse/19438#.WJ7p29_FLqA
Pg10 Bercow helped coverup for Vaz by denying FOI requests
Vaz associates donated to Bercow
That the BBC are totally thick and unthinking in terms of efforts to indoctrinate us is only to our benefit, yet we pay for this wilful show of ignorance and cliche.
1. The BBC laid a daisy chain of anti-Brexit stories on Today yesterday morning.
a) We might not get our NHS drugs as quickly as Muslims in Mollenbeeck-so says an ex Drugs Czar who will be well padded by the EU I`m certain
b) The City may no longer be gateway to financial services-so says the German EBU chief.
Vested interests?…tsk, you cynics!
This was sandwiched by some advert for yet ANOTHER BBC excuse to trash Brexit- a series coming up, who KNOWS what the BBC might be saying?
AS yet-not ONE programme has ever been made by the BBC to show either why Brexit got the vote and why it might be good.
But,as I say-they`re thick.
Because PM daisy chained their stories on child “refugees” not getting funneled into the country with those four Pakistanis who may well be deported having fucked “Rochdales kids in care” some time back.
Did they MEAN to link these back to back-or has somebody already been sacked for not finding a Shami. Emily or Imran, Anyat to tell us why we`re so much BETTER than deporting vulnerable businessmen who were only taking drugged and bound schoolgirls halfway to paradise with themselves?
Have been to London quite a bit recently-truly frightening just how thick and captive their young people now are re Brexit and Trump etc
So maybe the BBC are going over our heads and straight into their laundry baskets…tomorrow belonging to them an` all.
Five jailed for terrorism offences, Luton
….noticed any bbc coverage ?
“Extremists jailed for boosting Isis support”
” An officer infiltrated the Luton branch of the banned group Al- Muhajiroun (ALM) and recorded speeches ”
14 likes
Jail them and who pays the price the British tax payer-why should this tax payer have said money collected by the government shoved into keeping this load of filth out of circulation and not be deported? Are we still so weak and feeble, are we still ruled by the softy liberal establishment? America is seeing someone in its president showing some guts-but for the United Kingdom, where it appears post WW2 after about 1960 we seemed to lose the patriotism we so genuinely held onto during WW2. The British people as we now know were conned by Edward Heath et al into believing we were entering an inter trading mixed with some military involvement with another 6-7 european countries-but through stealth over the next twenty years we were all fooled and bamboozled into entering the most devious, enslaving & subjugating project imaginable-encased in a financial cleft of debt especially designed by the banking elites to hold us all in place. This elitist group are desperate to ensure that they are able to continue the financial agression uponn us-so lets bring in our own money as we did in 1914, Bradbury Pound. Without debt the Banks will fall and so will the controllers of the money.
There were some interesting stats on Guido a few weeks ago regarding the prison population. There was a breakdown of those in prison by religion and this was compared to the wider population. The percentage in prison compared very closely with the population outside for all religions, except one. Yes, you’ve guessed it, Islam.
The figures were from 2015 and were for those aged 15+. Apparently the Muslim population in this country is 4% but Muslims in prison account for 15% of the total. Religion of peace?
Noticed how pathetically short the sentences are.
To say they are considered dangerous men, they won’t be inside long and once released they will be even more determined to get “vengeance”.
No doubt whilst in prison they will be able to “radicalise” some of the other inmates.
They should be deported. Really wish Donald Trump was in charge here he wouldn’t mess about!
GreenPea Rar
“Stunning spring carpets of bluebells under threat because of global warming”
http://www.mirror.co.uk/science/stunning-spring-carpets-bluebells-under-9794778
It’s too early you muppets our woods will have them in 4-6 weeks
I’m in Kent now & it’s snowing. There were no bluebell shortages last year.
(Kent woods are famous for them) I’m not predicting any problems this year either.
6 likes
writes Emma Duncan pg23 romantic and totally uncritical half page article.
http://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/what-every-home-needs-a-smiling-refugee-kbl6zqhc6
#DespiteBrexit
”
Construction of a new subsea power link to France that was thrown into doubt by the Brexit vote will begin in September, National Grid has said.
The £590 million IFA2 interconnector is due to run 127 miles between the Normandy and Hampshire coasts, enabling 1 gigawatt of electricity to be imported and helping to bolster security of supply”
9 likes
There are no depths to which this lying, treacherous organisation will not stoop.
11 likes
GC,
I do not think that anyone takes the BBC seriously any more. Even friends of mine who were not aware of the bias and the Fake News, are now noticing it. The BBC have gone too far and are just an expensive joke now.
I agree that the BBC’s behaviour over Brexit, the EU generally and now President Trump has alienated a lot of people who would previously have supported it, Grant.
Sadly, I find there are still many who take its output unquestioningly – even members of my own family – though I feel the tide is certainly turning. They’ve overplayed their hand.
GC,
Yes. They have gone to far and, for them , it is like a drug. They cannot stop now !
After suffering a ‘we know best’ barrage from bbc news about how to eat healthily, sermons about sugar, the cost to the beloved NHS from obesity and diabetes, Saturday Morning Kitchen gives us every dish cooked in butter and a some rather suspect fried strawberry scones served up with crusted clotted cream.
Get your story straight.
seismicboy it’s what the BBC do best – hypocrisy!
7 likes
12 likes
tarien- maybe they are starting to realise that they are clinging onto a sinking ship.
6 likes
Murthy looked hunted, racing round to quote Pillitzer prize websites on air, looked winded and seeking help at various points as Coulter destroyed his presumptions, pretensions, his lies on air and slithering failure to do anything but roll his marbles round the empty room.
Great telly.
So many highlights-but for me there were two.
1. “I don`t know if you`re a lawyer or not like me etc”…and Ann said “Yes I am”…a balloon went up, Ann was merciful and let him seek out his laptop at that point.
2 “You`e not going to wheel out that St Cloud” story again are you? Well yes, because I was involved in generating this story in the first place-don`t know that YOU did”
AND she quoted Brexit…AND she repeatedly mocked his “Fake News” meme-him being THE Fake News before her-AND she scorned laughed waved goodbye having told him that he CERTAINLY was in no position to “speak for the British people”, and that the views of Bercow might be HIS-but the British People sure as hell were with Trump!
Oh I love Ann-and rather hoping that a Katie Hopkins might see a future here.
cH – Here’s the clip.
Ta Al!
An endless loop of love!
Yet Krish will STILL pop up to work on Monday…shameless, spineless and an Islamic carpet rug with cowardy custard where a brain might once have been expected.
And having heard Emma Barnett get flattened by Ted Malloch, it`s pretty clear that the lefty media oafs who presume to interview “the Right”-really have no idea about argument, reason.
Too many years in the liberal hen house I guess.
This is likely to be a golden age for comedy and a search for irony, unintended comedy and sheer stupidity.
Krishnan being a Silver Medallist thus far…hope Snow “trumps” this sterling first effort from Cathy Newmans empty gourd, dressed as a chihuahua.
Or shitzu?…shitzu poo?…WGAF?
Throughout the interview the volume setting on her microphone was much lower than on his. This enabled him to talk over her whenever she was making an important point, and continually to disrupt the flow of her arguments. Almost every one of her answers was interupted by a snide comment. He’s wasted on Ch4 – his natural home is the BBC.
“Snotty and sarcastic” sums up that twat, to a tee.
Well said, Old Goat!
BTW, thank you very much for the tip about Swiss Classic radio the other week. I have been tuning in regularly and it is a real treat not to have to suffer the mindless adverts on Classic FM – not to mention the endless film and TV theme tunes being passed off as serious music!
Great viewing. Coulter on top form.
At least C4 News, which is totally biased, allows opposition voices on occasionally.
The BBC would never permit such an interview being biased and unbalanced.
And at the first hint of an attack on the Beeb, their interviewers are trained to go into shout and screech mode and close down the discussion.
From being a Bosnian-Muslim refugee to becoming a Lord via being a friend of the wife of Conservative cabinet minister John Nott
Baroness Helic 2 page story
Title: ‘Britain isn’t Farage. It’s normal people doing amazing things’
(“Normal people” having the right friends is what she means, surely?)
http://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/britain-isnt-farage-its-normal-people-doing-amazing-things-vtmkvdwmp
The following is something I received on email. To check it wasn’t Fake News, it apparently was mentioned last year on the BBC website but cant remember it being on the air time news!
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-35967349
Switzerland – What’s in a handshake?
Sometimes it’s the little things that are most telling. At first glance this may seem like a trivial story but what lies hidden beneath it could have serious consequences for our children
and grandchildren.
In Switzerland it has long been customary for students to shake the hands of their teachers at the beginning and end of the school day. It’s a sign of solidarity and mutual respect between teacher and pupil, one that is thought to encourage the right classroom atmosphere. Justice Minister Simonetta Sommaruga recently felt compelled to further explain that shaking hands was part of Swiss culture and daily life. And the reason she felt compelled to speak out about the handshake is that two Muslim brothers, aged 14 and 15, who have lived in Switzerland for several years (and thus are familiar with its mores), in the town of Therwil, near Basel, refused to shake the hands of their teacher, a woman, because, they claimed, this would violate Muslim teachings that contact with the opposite sex is allowed only with family members.
At first the school authorities decided to avoid trouble, and initially granted the boys an exemption from having to shake the hand of any female teacher. But an uproar followed, as Mayor Reto Wolf explained to the BBC: “the community was unhappy with the decision taken by the school. In our culture and in our way of communication a handshake is normal and sends out respect for the other person, and this has to be brought home to the children in school.” Therwil’s Educational Department reversed the school’s decision, explaining in a statement on May 25 that the school’s exemption was lifted because “the public interest with respect to equality between men and women and the integration of foreigners significantly outweighs the freedom of religion.” It added that a teacher has the right to demand a handshake.
Furthermore, if the students refused to shake hands again “the sanctions called for by law will be applied,” which included a possible fine of up to 5,000 dollars. This uproar in Switzerland, where many people were enraged at the original exemption granted to the Muslim boys, did not end after that exemption was itself overturned by the local Educational Department. The Swiss understood quite clearly that this was more than a little quarrel over handshakes; it was a fight over whether the Swiss would be masters in their own house, or whether they would be forced to yield, by the granting of special treatment, to the Islamic view of the proper relations between the sexes. It is one battle – small but to the Swiss significant – between overweening Muslim immigrants and the indigenous Swiss. Naturally, once the exemption was withdrawn, all hell broke loose among Muslims in Switzerland.
The Islamic Central Council of Switzerland, instead of yielding quietly to the Swiss decision to uphold the handshaking custom, criticized the ruling in hysterical terms, claiming that the enforcement of the handshaking is “totalitarian” (!) because its intent is to “forbid religious people from meeting their obligations to God.” That, of course, was never the “intent” of the long-standing handshaking custom, which was a nearly-universal custom in Switzerland, and in schools had to do only with encouraging the
right classroom atmosphere of mutual respect between instructor and pupil, of which the handshake was one aspect. The Swiss formulation of the problem – weighing competing claims — will be familiar to Americans versed in Constitutional adjudication. In this case “the public interest with respect to equality” of the sexes and the “integration of foreigners” (who are expected to adopt Swiss ways, not force the Swiss to exempt them from some of those ways) were weighed against the “religious obligations to God” of Muslims, and the former interests found to outweigh the latter.
What this case shows is that even at the smallest and seemingly inconsequential level, Muslims are challenging the laws and customs of the Infidels among whom they have been allowed
to settle [i.e., stealth jihad toward sharia dominance]. Each little victory, or defeat, will determine whether Muslims will truly integrate into a Western society or, instead, refashion that society to meet Muslim requirements.
The handshake has been upheld and, what’s more, a stiff fine now will be imposed on those who continue to refuse to shake hands with a female teacher. This is a heartening sign of non-surrender by the Swiss. But the challenges of the Muslims within Europe to the laws and customs of the indigents have no logical end and will not stop. And the greater the number of Muslims allowed to settle in Europe, the stronger and more frequent their challenges will be. They are attempting not to integrate, but rather to create, for now, a second, parallel society, and eventually, through sheer force of numbers from both migration and by out breeding the Infidels, to fashion not a parallel society but one society — now dominated by Muslim sharia.
The Swiss handshaking dispute has received some, but not enough, press attention. Presumably, it’s deemed too inconsequential a matter to bother with. But the Swiss know better. And so should we.
There’s an old Scottish saying that in one variant reads: “Many a little makes a mickle.” That is, the accumulation of many little things leads to one big thing. That’s what’s happening in Europe today. This was one victory for the side of sanity. There will need to be a great many more.
Great post Brissles. It illustrates the conclusion that an increasing number of people in the West have reached: Islam and its adherents are toxic to European societies and their presence serves absolutely no beneficial purpose within them.
What have Muslim immigrants brought with them to the UK for example, apart from food poisoning and sex crimes that is?
13 likes
Great post Brissels.
Your write up knocks spots off the BBCs mealy mouthed dancing around the chick pea.
But-having read the BBCs report itself as you`ve linked it- it`s hard not to disagree with the Fundis of Islam who say
“One minute we`re told to get away from contact with women (as in Cologne)-the next we`re getting forced to get even closer to them as we`re made to shake hands with them”.
What`s a liberal BBC eejit to do?….
And I liked the union oaf in Basel saying that the Islam refusal to shake the hand of a female is “sexual discrimination”.
Guess that`ll bring in a campaign for more hand amputations now.
Glad I`m no loner a liberal idiot-my head would spin and I`d spout shit all day and forever.
As opposed to the BBC, Guardian, EU, Lib Dems, Welby……
8 likes
While the, ‘mainly Muslim’ countries don’t do concessions or accommodations and that is just accepted – headscarves and arms, legs covered = OK.
It’s not a good idea to go to Switzerland and annoy the Swiss.
I might have linked to this one before:
http://www.badassoftheweek.com/index.cgi?id=31684493594
As a taster: “The reason the Swiss have had the luxury of being neutral through two World Wars and a Franco-Prussian conflict is because these guys are so over-the-top hardcore badass as hell that nobody would dare screw with them. They’re a tough-as-shit, patriotic population with one simple rule of war – if you come into Swiss territory, we will show you No Quarter, take no prisoners, and kill every last motherhumping invader who would dare set foot on our soil. Every single man in Switzerland has been given hardcore professional militia training, been handed a government-issued SiG-550 assault rifle, taught how to use it in live-fire exercises, and keeps it in his home just in case anyone ever decides to step to his country’s Badass Neutrality clause. The idea is simple – don’t step to us, and we won’t bash your head in with a magazine full of 5.56mm NATO ammunition.”
I see the BBC has decided not to report the story in today’s Times, exposing those two charmers Vaz and Bercow.
Why do I get the feeling that their silence isn’t because they fear a law suit from the bombastic twerp and his rentboy hiring chum?
Still though.
Let`s pity the BBC at such times as these.
Clearly bombing Yemen as they do is bad-but the Saudis ARE the font of Islamic terror in 90% of cases-and have sharp swords for Charles to wave with?
So let`s send Lyse Doucett over to giggle with the Saudi young women under their black hessian sacks in the mid-day sun in Jeddah, with the whirring of hairdryers or oil derricks nearby( no visuals on radio-and would YOU trust the BBC not to make it all up anyway?). Lyse does her bit-can`t really make her out under all that echoing abaya garb she`s made to wear. But this is a “conservative country”-so don`t vote for may will ya?
Utter crap from Lyse and Eddie Mairs sisters on PM-FGM, can`t drive, can`t vote, no jobs and Friday stonings…but Lyse has met Kim-Jong Al Joanna who`s the one female engineer allowed to speak to Lyse…and Saudi is grand, great nail bars etc.
Have a listen from yesterdays PM-think Lyse thinks it`s now OK to sell them warplanes once more, because the Corniche has strolling Pakistanis eating Saudi toe jam before getting packed off to die for FIFA in 2022.
The BBC…truly inconsequential, mad and incoherent.
Lyse Doucett part Minnie Ha Ha and the rest is Lady Haw Haw.
Kate Adie was a stooge-but NOT on this scale.
Every time al-bibistan report tut-tuttingly about the ban on ‘mainly muslim countries’, the wording is obviously meant to send a shiver of disapproval (or blind rage) down the backs of the bien-pensants. And maybe it does, throughout vast swathes of Islington. But I wonder what people think in normal parts of once Great Britain, Rotherham, say, or Rochdale? (Not to mention Nice, Paris, Brussels, Cologne or Berlin.)
And I wonder if the bibistan isn’t thereby unwittingly promoting Trump to millions.
Wouldn’t that be a delicious irony?
Peter – In my part of the world (the Black Country) I think I’ve only met one person who disapproves of what President Trump is doing – the rest think he’s doing an impressive job.
Naturally, the person who disapproves reads the Guardian. He must be the only one who does in a 25 mile radius.
That’s a big 10-4!
Quote Lobby – “Naturally, the person who disapproves reads the Guardian. He must be the only one who does in a 25 mile radius” – He works in a Travel-Binn & got it for free and used it to pick up some dog shit near the foyer.
Is the News Quiz more distasteful than the Now Show ?
I switched off after the Line Up Landlords And Shoot Them quip .
I suppose it’s because workers and retired workers are now landlords rather than university professors , TV journalist , approved celebrities and all the other lefties Gramscians aren’t .
Both programmes are like what you see when you lift a damp rock.
Save something for later
“Ha ha ha, you said it!” enthuses female BBC anchor on the News Channel as an obviously anti-Trump US academic (introduced as a ‘political analyst’) quips:
“Many people around the world roll their eyes when confronted by Donald Trump”.
That clearly amused her and summed up the short interview nicely. BBC editors no doubt making a note to book that guy again.
His joke came about as our BBC gal tried, at the close of a boring BBC interview about the travel ban, to get a response to her petty observation that the Japanese PM had apparently rolled his eyes when shaking hands with the US President. Leading question, you Honour! But it would make sense to try to make something of it if your news organisation was somewhat… anti-Trump.
Give it a rest BBC. We’ve got Trump coming out of our ears now. Enough, already!
Even the clearly pro-Democrat guest who referred to Impeachment should Trump keep challenging Judges (a tactic which Obama was perfectly comfortable in using when it suited him) at least said “That will be something for later”
Oh dear.
Poor Sarah Montague was given the shit stick on Today yesterday morning in the “Flagship 8.10 Interview” wasn`t she?
No NHS to squauk about?…no Trump Tweets, No Despite/Because of Brexit ship to tow around the liberal millpond?
So the poor preppy Montessori moaning mum got the “Spesh Kids” not getting enough anti-dyslexia multivitamins in their CoCo pops at Breakfast Clubs ( Cleggs Konditoreis formerly.
A BBC surefire this one. But no-the twist in the twirl was that Private School Kids were getting all the extra help, counselling and laptops to read Obamas windsocks.
As opposed to Bog Standard Comps who can`t be arsed to pick up and phone and tell OFSTED that their kids are no thicker than the teachers these days!
So Sarah had to confect something about the toffs getting all the abuse, thick sticks and Ritalin…which only shows they`re MORE needy than the rest of the population…and, er…need even MORE resourcings, given that many Private schools are aimed at the “Special Ones”-who simply CAN`T defend themselves against Labour Union headteachers like Mr Gripper Stebson and Prof Scrufward Mc Guff up in the Scottish Parliament!
Oh poor Sarah didn` know a Dunces Cap from a Dutch one-and our clueless Labour love bird and our Selsdon Prep School Snake Oil Merchant couldn`t help the Bluestockinged Private School user out of her hole of pointlessness.
Thought I heard an “Abandon Ship” call to the top deck boulevardiers as they gaily sailed into the parked car nose first…but I might have been making it all up, as the BBC do.
My mind now wanders that they`re lying all the time now-got to be be good for the songs and poetry eh?
