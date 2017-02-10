LIBEL ALLOWED

I’ve noticed a regular theme with Labour MPs allowed to canter around BBC studios. Take little Owen Smith, who was on BBC Question Time last night. He stated that “Trump is a proven racist and misogynist”. He isn’t alone in repeating this libel as if it were a fact. In truth I doubt Trump is remotely bothered about what this insect thinks but if I appeared on the BBC and suggested that Diane Abbott is a “proven racist” I suggest I would be given short thrift.