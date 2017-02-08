MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….

Wednesday arrives and so does a new Open Thread. Is the relentless BBC bias getting to you? Detail what annoys you most here!
“Brexit vote: Clive Lewis quits shadow cabinet as MPs back bill”
Note the headline , no Rejoicing there . Rule Britannia! 😀
Their propaganda did not work again. How’s about that then Maxicony ?
There is a HYS running – some interesting comments .
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-38902484
Interesting call out feature on Diane Abbott.
Clearly the BBC remains smitten.
“Senate confirms Trump attorney general pick Jeff Sessions”
The swamp is beginning to drain.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-38915273
You can just imagine the twisted spittle-drenched lips of a raving petulant little typist, spurting bile as they have to conjure up such a negative article, can’t you, Taffman!
Luckily for us, and sadly for the lefties, ‘dig the dirt’ equates well with ‘drain the swamp’, and isn’t President Trump doing so well! I love to hear the beeb in dribbling turmoil as every new name appears, and of course, the new arrivals ‘have no experience in their job’.
The body language of little chaps like Jon Sopel betray their personal emotions so quickly, I even have time to get up, stroll over and turn off the news using the switch on the TV and not even bother with the remote control!
Plenty more fun to look forward to as well! This is going to be a great time for the United States!
There is just so much wrong with that article but it’s what we expect from al beebus reporting on anything that President Trump does, fortunately they have no influence over events in the U.S. so they rage impotently on screen and over the air.
Al Shubtill, the article doesn’t clarify that, from what I understand from other sources, the accusations of racism were shut down because they are the equivalent of ‘unparliamentary language’, not because the accuser was being gagged in some way.
The USA civil servants have now got encrypted phones, anonymous websites and an organization like the French Resistance, so they can resist the tyrannical, Donald Trump. It’s that bad but I guess they like their paycheque or are so noble they stay in order to topple the tyrant!
2 subjects that completely sum up the Islamic Al Shabeeb’s lobbying platforms for the last 12 months, and more crucially, their magnificent failures…Brexit and King Trump
Al Qabeeba have gone balls out to influence and win both of their highly divisive and politicised campaigns. Losing wasn’t an option for them, which is why the lunatics are still pathetically and embarrassingly fighting to influence both. Like Hiroo Onoda fighting 29 years after the Japanese surrender in WW2, cult leftlam just cannot except defeat.
Islamic State of Iraq, the Levant and Beebistan’s (ISILB) fanatical support for the 4th Reich (EU) and team Killary has exposed them for what they are….devious, British hating bastards! The fact President Trump is embarrassing these pathetic deviants every single day, and he isn’t even British, makes it even more sweet!
One can see why the BBC is coy when sources are clarified.
I am being told by the populist BBC Radio4 that the TODAY programme on the BBC is more popular than ever before in this era of FakeNews. (Take that whichever way you will.)
Meanwhile, the NHS bashing still remains popular on the populist BBC Radio but asking sensible, serious fact-finding questions is … well, … not so popular. The obvious question that most people (whether they have University degrees or not) would ask is “How many A&E Departments have been closed by the Department of Health in England in the last twenty years?” Sophie Long is not bright or sharp enough to ask this. A great shame because it impacts greatly on patient waiting times. Nick Robinson does not ask about A&E closures, either, despite being the former Politics Editor as well as presenting the NHS segments in today’s programme.
Of course, increasing UK population – mostly in England – is never attributed as a cause of increased A&E waits, despite the fairly obvious fact that three to five years net immigration requires the building of at least two new hospitals with A&E Departments.
This lack of enquiring minds at the populist BBC in general, and the TODAY programme in particular, may be due to populism. They obviously think lots of taxpayer funded research has it all done for them and is popular for the programme’s listeners.
They present us with some from Serge Wich, a professor(!) at Liverpool John Moores University and co-author of the study published in Nature Human Behaviour. In an item that seemed like the TODAY programme getting spoofed again by FakeScience, apparently OrangUtan noises are too complex for Professors to study overall, so they have to specialise either in vowels or consonants. In their attempts to make monkeys out of us all (and change us from being descended from OrangUtans instead of chimpanzees or gorillas – I wish this particular strain of Evolutionists would make their minds up!) the populist BBC did not ask many penetrating questions of the Professor. Which is a shame. We – the listeners – might have learned something in return for our taxpayer money.
Unfortunately, asking serious fact-finding questions is too much for the bananas (please refer to Prof Steve Jones at UCL) at the populist BBC TODAY programme.
Did someone mention ‘fake news’?
I love the sound of a circular firing squad (H/T: Jimbo) in the morning.
The Media Show
16:30 BBC Radio 4 Wednesday 8 February 2016
http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b08cqqms
Towards the end of this programme (26:17) the presenter Andrea Catherwood was discussing Twitter’s plans to curb abuse with Nick Thomas, Practice Leader for Digital Media at Ovum, when she said:
“I wonder if Twitter is taking this more seriously now because of the high profile that it’s getting from the president of the United States using this as a primary form of communication, on the one sense it’s very good to have this high profile, but could it put advertisers off if there is too much of a thought that there’s too much hate around Twitter?”
So there you have it, directly comparing President Trump’s tweets with hate speech. Just to check that it’s not me being ultra-sensitive I’ve played this clip to numerous colleagues at work and they all agreed that it was comparing Trump’s tweets to hate speech.
What you haven’t mentioned yet, BBC Business
The tag team of the hyperactive Aussie Aaron Heslehurst and BBC beta male Ben Bland (no really, that’s his name) take over today from the anti-Brexit girls who were fronting BBC Business yesterday.
They’re jumping up and down in the studio (in Aaron’s case almost literally) because Trump is about to meet with US airline industry chiefs (that’s right, it hasn’t happened yet) and get this… Trump will keep his campaign promise to push a policy of “Buy American, Hire American”
Quick, pass the smelling salts, BBC staffers are hyperventilating…
Of course the globalist corporate mugs are getting their message across for free via our national airwaves. (European) Airbus insist just like Boeing they employ Americans and Norwegian Airways insist they are American employers in some way because the Obama administration said they could be…?
Qatar, Emirates and Etihad… No, calm down, it’s not Match of the Day… that lot are three big airlines getting lashings of petro shiekh assistance to compete unfairly with US airlines.
Our Aaron and Ben worry that the Arab airlines might get banned from US airports. A guest industry expert tells them not to worry and that orders for new planes are in the pipeline for years – so no panic there either.
But there’s something the BBC guys haven’t mentioned, according to the expert. My ears prick up.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2016/jan/24/iran-plans-to-buy-114-airbus-planes
‘Iran plans to buy 114 aircraft from the European company Airbus by March, and is looking for other deals, senior Iranian officials said on Sunday as their country emerges from sanctions and international isolation’
Now I’m not exactly a keen conspiracy theorist – but it’s funny isn’t it how this anti-Trump hysteria is not just a thing of the daft left, but rather semi-officially sanctioned and most noticable through the medium of the BBC.
Always think, who is it who might be upset if and when it’s not business as usual?
Please sign and share.
https://you.38degrees.org.uk/petitions/end-the-bbc-licence-fee?bucket
The problem with that is that is wouldn’t stop the bias. If Government was forced through public opinion to end the licence fee I suspect they would just fund it from general taxation instead.
What we need is genuine choice whether we want it or not. It’s only through proper market forces that we can end the untouchable lecturing stance that the BBC takes.
quisquose, I believe you are correct – the government would fund the BBC through general taxation if licence fee revenues fall too low. I believe the current situation is actually quite favourable. I don’t own a television and I don’t watch the BBC online, so I have the choice of not paying a penny towards the BBC; but I can watch non-BBC content online free of charge. If the BBC were funded through general taxation I would have no way of avoiding my money going to them.
8 likes
BBC is the ‘Do be that Guy’ channel.
8 likes
Filthy creature and mentally deranged. What kind of a country is Belgium ? A joke. Guy, why don’t you just piss off ? We are sick of you parasites.
8 likes
Belgium, rather like Luxembourg and Malta is a non-country that sees the EU as the only way it can strut its stuff. Unfortunately we have to blame ourselves for Belgium. We created it after 1815 as a buffer state to stop the French heading east ( again). In the end all Belgium did was make pathetic attempts to stop the Germans heading west. So we can thank Belgium for dragging us into World War One, as well as giving us prats like Verhofstadt, who clearly think that Belgium owes Britain nothing. Luxembourg has of course given us the unsavoury Jean-Claude Druncker. What we did to deserve that, I am still unsure. I feel better about Malta however. After their heroics during 1941-43, they asked to join the UK. We turned them down. A shame really, considering we decided instead to let in every ignorant Kashmiri or Bangladeshi cousin- marrying Muslim who wanted to come here.
12 likes
BELGIUM: Chocolates, piddling statue, useless in two wars, Belgian buns, Claude Junckers, child torture and murder rings – that’s about it.
Belgium also: rains all the time.
Coming 8pm R4 Ted Malloch
In the second part of The Briefing Room’s two-part series on Trump’s economy, David Aaronovitch explores what the President’s trade policies might mean in practice.
Other Guests Arthur Laffer, Diana Furchtgott-Roth, Professor and Monique Ebell (Brexit Doomster)
http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b08cqqrh
Ref up2 stuff yesterday evening on bBBC still moaning about Brexit.
Quote ….(the BBC.like to…)..,paint the great majority who voted to leave as grumpy, old, disadvantaged, unemployed or under-employed, non-metropolitan white racists.
Here’s some cheer in the Telegraph today
Quote ” if you even contemplate voting for Brexit, you must be either ignorant, uneducated, stupid, or racist. My response was I’m none of these, and I resent being described in thise terms…”
The words of ‘stupid, ignorant, racist, uneducated’…..errrr……Mervyn King, ex Governor of the Bank of England !!!!!!!
Result!
Seems the so-called, “refugees” are getting on with their mission even before the taxi service arrives. More to fill the Trojan Horse.
https://gatestone.eu/coastline-allah-akbar/
A song for Syria: Why soul star Jodie Abacus is singing about refugees
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-38908251
“Pop is getting a long overdue dose of politics.”
Yawn! Never heard of him!
Usual BBC stuff where they interview anyone who supports their narrow minded view (like Tim Farron daily) and in the case of Lady Gaga they see a protest against Trump when there isn’t one at all.
I’m tempted to call the BBC News desk saying I’ve written an anti-brexit song just to see if they will interview me.
I don’t know if anyone caught the second part of Michael Scott’s programme on Sicily. The last 10/15 minutes of the programme was devoted to those wonderful people rescuing the migrants streaming in across the Mediterranean. Michael inteviewed 2 members of the Italian navy who pronounced themselves proud and moved to be helping/rescuing these (hundreds of thousands of) immigrants. There was no suggestion that maybe the Italian navy should return the immigrants to the shore of North Africa where they’d embarked. Michael harped on the legal duty to rescue people in distress on the sea: he failed to comment that there is no similar duty to help them to land in the place to which they’re travelling. The moral (and legal?) duty is solely to save lives in immediate danger not to enable illegal immigration.
Also, in the same overtly propagandist section of the programme, the Mayor of Palermo claimed (in unvoiced contrast to those racists in the UK) that not one anti-immigrant incident – spoken or physical – had occurred in that paradise of tolerance which is Sicily. He added that, in order to reassure us non-Sicilian racists who consider that illegal immigration from Africa/Middle East might not be 100% beneficial for the indigenous populations of Europe, all that’s required is for the politicians to pronounce that it’s all wonderful. Mind you – fair do’s – Michael reduced the mayor to incoherence when Michael noted that none of the immigrants actually stay in Sicily but swiftly move north – to the Italian mainland and thence to the UK and elsewhere. I must say that the world has really turned and/or the BBC is at the end of its collective tether, when a politician from Sicily – representative of a country and profession notorious for corruption, crookery and thuggish violence – is brought on to give us a lecture on how to be tolerant and generous.
You see, according to Michael (and this was the argument made persistently in both parts of the mini-series), the tide of 21st century immigration is analogous to the waves of conquerers of Sicily: Romans, Phoenicians, (10/11th century) Arabs, Normans, Spaniards and the Italians lead by Garibaldi in the 19th century). He – and the BBC – don’t realise what he/it has admitted: that today’s migrants come not as seekers of integration and a quiet life but as conquerers.
12 likes
I’m waiting for some of those Muslims who use Sicily as a transit camp to get into mainland Italy,to decide to lob a few bombs from St Peter’s piazza in the general direction of the Pope’s balcony. As Italy gradually becomes more Muslim, I see the RoPers increasingly turning on the Catholic church. They will achieve what the Arabs and the Turks attempted but never achieved – occupy and destroy the heart of European Christian civilisation.
8 likes
I’ve noticed that apart from the BBC/Sky TV etc having a disproportionate number of female/Scottish/black/brown number of ‘so called’ presenters.
Likewise, adverts now have such a high number of blacks/browns – it’s almost a game of ‘spot the white person’. A visitor from another planet would form the opinion that Brits are black/brown with a few ‘whites’ thrown in which must be some form of genetic disorder.
We are being ‘edited out’ (or in at Blackburn hospital – I wonder why?) of our own country which represents a far more sinister agenda.
12 likes
Yes, we notice that too. Maybe the broadcasters and advertisers don’t wish to address us white folks – that’s fine ‘cus we ain’t listening.
2 likes
LoT,
Don’t forget, mixed marriages (or relationships black & brown/white) which appear now so often. Are they trying to tell us something akin to, ‘get with the programme’?
1 likes
“Grooming Gang Deportation Bid Rejected”.
This is the headline on the bbc.con landing page.
Deliberate ambuguity? Has the bid to deport them been rejected? because that’s what the headline conveys to me. In fact an appeal to stop the deportation has been rejected. Am I suffering from RBS – repetitive bias syndrome and find fault with everything the bbc reports? Why can’t they make it clear? Oh I know why, they are still muslims.
6 likes
Not immediate BBC bias but I was reminded of how they tried to stir up trouble over Nigel Farrage’s perfectly sensible comments about hearing English spoken in.. , well, England.
Yesterday on two different occasions I passed mothers with pre-school girls in tow, both little ones turned and said, “Hiya!”. A lot nicer than screams of “A man! A man!” that the BBC encourages. I must have been on a roll because a brief interaction with a woman parking her shopping trolley finished with her adding “my love” to her reply. Very non-BBC. But a lot nicer and isn’t that what Nigel Farrage was alluding to?
“A common language and a common way of living unite our varied people”
3 likes
Two and a half hours after the accident at the nuclear facility in North West France and you would never know its happened on the BBC. Russian RT has been all over the story for the past hour, just what do I pay my licence fee for once again?
Modern slavery. Madonna posts Instagram pictures of adopted Malawi twins
In days gone by, real benefactors built and funded whole orphanages. They didn’t just buy a couple of ‘pet’ kids for their staff to care for.
6 likes
A friend supportive of this website has advised me of an opportunity too good to miss.
I’m sure readers have nothing to do at the end of March.
So why not go to the BBC Arabic Festival 2017!!!
https://bbcarabicfestival.pilots.bbcconnectedstudio.co.uk/#/
Go on. You know you want to.
What better way to spend our licence fee?
£145 would fund our sons school trips with some left to go in the school fund but hey, I so prefer a compulsory fee for stuff I don’t consume.
3 likes
10 charts that show why the NHS is in trouble
Except that the bBBC’s charts are nearly all about wanting more of our money, with none showing, for instance:
the number of patients who need extra care because they can’t speak English;
or the number of drunks who fill A&E each weekend;
or the number of students and others who don’t register with a GP snd use A&E instead;
or the number of foreigners who use our free InterNational Health Service;
or the number of lawyers who encourage claims for damages because something goes wrong;
or the number of lifestyle treatments like cosmetic surgery or fertility treatment;
etc
You’re talking about the, gigantic hippopotamus in the room that remains and doesn’t go absent with a migraine.
Sir, A,
Not forgetting FGM for which the NHS is happily setting up clinics for all over the UK.
Radio 5 dead this morning coming up to ‘fake news at eleven’ a bit on Carswell knocking Farage, but surely they meant to talk about Diane Abbotopotomus telling David Davis to ‘f**k off’ last night!
Then a bit on their beloved NHS (which is of course fake, as they use it only as a battering ram to the tories). They stated.. and I quote, ‘leaked documents allege’.. and I will leave out the various things the ‘leaked documents’ allege, but the words ‘allege’ and ‘suggest’ were used often, needless to say we had no inkling of where the documents came from, possibly maxicone above!. Can anyone tell me how a leaked document can ‘suggest’ something.. rhetorical question by the way.
They then had a bit on the governments ‘battering’ ( my word!) of remainers last night, but rather than interviewing a victor they interviewed a loser allowing him time to tell us how brexit was going to destroy the economy. I switched of then as I realized that if I put some wet paint on a wall and watched it dry my day could be quite exciting in comparison.
Muslims, coming to the West, must think they’ve died and gone to heaven – they even get the virgins, after some drugs and a little grooming.
Well, both BBC and Sky are in overdrive today about the NHS.
I felt dismayed and outraged when I watched the Sky reporter approach an old lady in her hospital bed in Milton Keynes(she looked in her 80s with mobility problems), and asked her outright…
“how do you feel about being in a bed that another person is waiting for ?”.
The poor lady could hardly reply anything else but “guilty” faced with a camera and microphone under her nose; – dear God what have we come to when the media are allowed to bamboozle the elderly into feeling sodding guilty through no fault of their own ? She looked like someone’s Grandma, and I would have punched the reporter had he asked an elderly relative of mine those probing questions.
The elderly are in the hands of others – they are not where they are by choice. EVERYONE should remember that ‘this will be us one day’ – an idea that doesn’t seem to sink in to those under 60. It is worth thinking though that a 20 year period goes by very quickly, so when you’re 60 and think back 20 years you were 40 – that same time span and you’re 80 in no time !!!!!
“how do you feel about being in a bed that another person is waiting for ?”
This sort of attitude makes me angry. Although it is rarely expressed so crassly it is exactly the attitude held by the BBC.
This is an example of the disgusting depths to which our journalists have descended. They ignore or they deliberately forget first principles. That elderly lady will have either paid a lifetime of National Insurance contributions herself or her husband and children will have done so. Her father or uncles may well have served in WW2 – all with the promise of a NATIONAL Health Service paid for via an unwritten contract between the community and the government. The NHS was never sold to us as a way to tackle Ebola or other WORLD issues. It was not sold to us an INTERNATIONAL Health Service giving free health care to all comers as some Human Right. These things – if they are to be done – should be done with charitable donations given by the public by choice.
3 likes
I worked in the NHS for around thirty five years. I’m appalled at what they’ve done to it. I used to get such a buzz just walking the corridors and feeling part of such a wonderful organization. It has been so used as a political football, being kicked this way, then that way it’s had the life kicked out of it. Nowadays promoting genderism is just as important as saving lives.
There are still plenty of good, caring people in the NHS but these days they work under the cosh of double dyed, useless fuckers – very much akin to our beloved BBC types.
Rochdale sex grooming gang deportation appeal fails
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-manchester-38909352
Usual BBC pro-Islam stuff. These men are only ‘Muslims’ when the BBC report something negative about being a Muslim i.e.
“conspiracy to “scapegoat” Muslims.”
“It’s become fashionable to blame everything on Muslims these days.”
At no time does the BBC use a phrase “Muslim sex gang”. I would love to hear what Tim Farron has to say about this.
More tales of nonsense or, call it, Fake News. This time, Amnesty International-
http://newobserveronline.com/amnesty-internationals-syria-report-made-nonsense/
Apologies if this has already been covered…..(h/t to ‘Is the BBC Biased’ but also reported in newspapers yesterday)
http://isthebbcbiased.blogspot.co.uk
Today’s media is “the greatest educational resource the world has ever seen” and he wants the BBC to become a “trusted guide” through this abundance of “information and misinformation…..
That would be this James Purnell, would it, not averse to a little fake newsery himself:
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/uknews/1564465/James-Purnell-in-fake-photo-row.html
and our trusted friend Purnell continues ….It won’t be the Auntie that dispensed culture from on high. It will be much more of a thoughtful friend. Prodding us to keep our resolutions, helping us ask and find answers.
I’d guess Lord Clark’s original ‘Civilisation’ might contain a few too many inconvenient truths for today’s BBC, so crank up the Memory Hole….
We love you big brother!
Sinister or what.
As usual
GreenNews=SubsidyGetter PR
“BBC Scotland business
Wind energy to be created using lamp-posts”
No KWh power output is mentioned cos it will be rubbish.
There is a reason why magic solutions not already being done.
