If you visit the BBC Home news portal, it’s just one anti-Trump story after another. The hysteria from the BBC is a joy to behold. They cannot bring themselves to accept that all he is doing s enacting the will of those who ELECTED him. So instead they use every possible angle to undermine him. What a bunch of deplorables they are.
Search Biased BBC
Recent Comments
- StewGreen on February 6, 2017 at 10:42 pm on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD…Next US Holiday President's Day (Observed) 20 Feb 17 Monday
- Jeff on February 6, 2017 at 10:32 pm on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD…President Trump has suggested that terrorist attacks often don't get reported in Europe. The news channels have been aghast at...
- Dave S on February 6, 2017 at 10:12 pm on THE TRUMP ONSLAUGHT…Great post.I look on President Trump's executive orders as akin to probing attacks on the enemy. Let them waste their...
- StewGreen on February 6, 2017 at 10:07 pm on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD…ITV News just confirmed it wasn't on the agenda anyway. Tories got full coverage at top of news ..as some...
- Stella2 on February 6, 2017 at 10:06 pm on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD…Agreed, Thoughtful. I hesitate to comment on this because, though I hold no brief for the Beckhams, nor tax dodging,...
- NCBBC on February 6, 2017 at 10:01 pm on THE TRUMP ONSLAUGHT…This is what Lefties do as a matter of form, when they are not rioting, burning and beating up ordinary...
- StewGreen on February 6, 2017 at 9:54 pm on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD…Hmm The Guardian could have made the whole thing up. It wouldn't surprise me if T May had heard of...
- ID on February 6, 2017 at 9:51 pm on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD…Emmanuel G. Essentially, you are using 12 billion of taxpayers money to pay health tourists to come to Britain. Health...
- wronged on February 6, 2017 at 9:51 pm on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD…Dave S, France is a dead country if she doesn't. Macron has no policies.
- wronged on February 6, 2017 at 9:49 pm on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….....and whatever the health tourist spend, take it off their county's monies to be received for next year. Include interest...
Biased-BBC Twitter
Categoriesagw anti-American anti-conservative anti-Israel anti Israel. pro Palestinian Antisemitism BBC agenda BBC bias bbc bias and balance. bbc bias by omission BBC censorship BBC Question Time BBC selectivity bias Biased BBC climate change dhimmis general thread immigration Islam israel Mark Mardell obama obama bias Obamalove open thread pro-labour pro-palestinian pro EU pro Hamas pro Islam pro Labour bias pro Obama PRO OBAMA AT ALL COSTS. pro Obama BBC agenda question time question time live Richard Black save gordon. Uncategorized USA politics US economy US News US politics US presidential elections
Did the BBC ever correct the fake news of an Iraqi’s mother dying after being denied a flight to the US?
Her son Mike Hagar apparently got the date wrong.
It was before the 90-day ban!
Sad too that Conservative MPs like Stratford’s Nadhim Zahawi have been joining the lynch mob despite the ban never applying to him.
51 likes
Or that story about lady feds who had hit twitter to stick it to the man?
12 likes
It’s an absolute pleasure to be at home in the warm with a nice cuppa, watching the rancid left on tv out in the cold losing their collective marbles besides themselves with rage and hate in their hearts, a joy to behold.
46 likes
I’m sure the spectacle of all those happy hijabs will do wonders for Trump’s support in fly-over territory (and elsewhere) in the US. Moreover, contrary to what the BBC obviously believes, I suspect that deepest England envies the US voters having a leader who, once in office, immediately puts in place those temporary restrictions he was voted in to impose. On that note, it appears that the BBC considers that those grown-ups not demonstrating against the POTUS in the UK actually give more than a flying f*** for what the President of a foreign country does to control entry into that country. If pressed, I guess the grown-ups would opt for similar – but more permanent and more widespread – restrictions to be introduced here.
44 likes
A response to the anti Trump Leftists from a working class Trumper. Worth watching.
31 likes
Wow what an inspiring young guy, speaking in such a gentle, civil voice – without need for a mask – but in a tone which clearly tells the viewer: we deplorables have had enough and are about to turn. If ever the phrase ‘walk softly but carry a big stick’ was written for one man, and if ever an anonymous young man spoke for his country, it was this one..
27 likes
David, I’m proud to be a deplorable, as Hitlery labeled us. I’d suggest that the bbc is populated with despicables.
30 likes
Every time the BBC R4 refers to the ban, it’s a ban on 7 “mainly muslim countries”. Very clearly this is BBC’s way of stoking the anti-Trump fires. It’s very dangerous.
36 likes
This is the only time the bBBC uses the M word.
4 likes
News at 6 – Speaker of the house Belcrow minor accusing Trump of being a racist & sexist – this nasty little height challenged person needs putting in his place.
Major item was on overcrowded hospitals – again the usual mantra of ageing population and never a mention on an ever expanding population due to immigration both legal and illegal
37 likes
Facts and the BBC go together like leftards and intelligence. And over and over again it has been proved that the BBC and leftards go togeter like glue. Still watching the BBC news programs and their anti-Trump agenda along with the BBC and its anti-Brexit agenda is still more funny than the BBC’s efforts at comedy especially at the sheep like mentality of the leftards who seem to be still under the delusion that the BBC is still a professional news and current affairs provider and which the leftards who sheeple like still believe that if its reported by the BBC then it must be true though those of us who’s IQs get beyond our shoe sizes know that the BBC does news and journalism in the same way that I as a Mechanical Engineer does Brain Surgery. Leftards just be good compliant sheeple and believe everythin that Auntie beeb feeds you as when the BBC house of cards will collapse then maybe you will start to actually think for the first time in your lives as the truth is finally releived to you PS it wont be found on the BBC
22 likes
http://the-bonny-badge-company.myshopify.com/collections/badges/products/38mm-badge-is-that-true-or-did-you-hear-it-on-the-bbc
6 likes
And, of course, the BBC headline intimates that, if the courts decide that Donald Trump was entirely correct, and acted totally within the statutes of the US Constitution, and within his rights (in fact in accordance his dutiess as US President, to protect his country) in issuing this Executive Order in the first place, and that it should not have been challenged and blocked…..
…. then the next line of attack will be that, if the Executive Order is re-instated, that he will be the one to have caused chaos by getting so doing.
Only in the poisonous left-wing, hate-fest, mindset can such logic exist.
18 likes
I note from US sites that the word “chaos” is the one that is being constantly blathered in the media there, as the anti-Trump outlets perpetually parrot each other, reporting the “news” as they wish it to be.
On the Beebyanka’s film review programme, “Film 2017”, where, in an average week, a journalist from the “Grauniad” discusses new releases with two other journalists from the “Grauniad”, Trump is a recurrent theme. Recently, the film “Denial” was reviewed, concerning the trial involving Deborah Lipstadt, of the Anti-Defamation League, and Holocaust denier David Irving. I had no trouble supporting Lipstadt at the time, because she was plainly in the right. It also helped me to realise what a vile character the late John Keegan was, when he supported Irving in the “Daily Telegraph”.
Now, however, although not intended as such, the film, “Denial”, is blatantly being exploited as a supposed parable for our not so much later time. Deborah Lipstadt herself recently accused Donald Trump of Holocaust denial and was gratifyingly told off by the World Jewish Congress.
On the “Film 2017” programme, though, Timothy Spall (Irving, in the film) was shown saying, in interview:
“When we were making it, obviously, we were pre-Brexit and pre the election of Donald Trump, so it couldn’t be more timely, yer know. Obviously, in an age that has never been so riddled with information and so difficult to find the truth within that information, yer know, information, opinion and fact are different things.”
Now, if I’d been asked to interview anyone who talks like Timothy Spall, I’d probably have gone into a coma after twenty-three seconds, too, but I’m guessing the Beebyanka actually had rather more footage than that to choose from and that the association of Brexit and Mr Trump’s election with the Holocaust was the Beeboids’ “opinion”, as well as his.
8 likes
Bill Warner on the Louvre attacks
9 likes
In their 100 day Trump onslaught, the BBC do get some American to come and condemn Pres Trump.
What The BBC does not realise, is that most Americans are patriotic. They may criticise America, or the the president, within America, but they don’t like it when some foreigner does so.
When that happens, one cam see the scowl coming on their once happy faces. I also think that this will the last time that American will be getting our money
7 likes
Do the BBC honestly believe that a temporary halt to the import of illiterate Somalis and similar 3rd worlders will bring on armageddon? The continuation is more likely to do so, IMHO.
13 likes
What about ohbuma doing the same things for upto 3 months.
5 likes
Chris Evans is just as bad on Radio 2, can’t resist idiotic snide remarks against Trump, even suggesting this morning that Trump is going to be impeached soon, and doesn’t really want to be President anyway. Funnily enough he said something similar during the election campaign, that Trump didn’t really want to win the election. Yeah see how that worked out.
3 likes
Chris Evans is just as bad on Radio 2, can’t resist idiotic snide remarks against Trump, even suggesting this morning that Trump is going to be impeached soon, and doesn’t really want to be President anyway. Funnily enough he said something similar during the election campaign, that Trump didn’t really want to win the election. Yeah see how that worked out.
2 likes
The cult like mass hysteria that has utterly engulfed the self-styled liberal communities of the west is everything we could have hoped for. All of us on this website have longed for the day where someone could actually take on these hate filled, self-serving, leftoid supremacists who have used and abused their own people to solely benefit themselves.
The regressive left and militant MSM, including the fascist bastards at Islamic Al Beeb, have declared war on Donald Trump, as for the first time in decades they actually have a real person and not a ideal to hate. I am going to list some points on why I believe this war will be the defeat of cult Leftlam…
1: The vast majority of the regressive left are privileged, self-righteous, self-identified intellectual supremacists, who have been brainwashed by the self protecting system to believe the doctrine they follow is morally, intellectually and economically superior than all other belief systems. The institutions that prepare them for adulthood not only encourage intolerance and utter bigotry of opposing views, it has created micro-aggressions and trigger subjects to authorise threats and intimations to protect their views. All of these regressives peers that go into business, politics, and media have been brainwashed to fanatically believe the doctrine, which is why this violent mass hysteria has been triggered.
2: The rest of the population are made up of the following:
= People who are weak and believe cult Leftlams lie that looking and acting virtueous, regardless of what damage is being done to your own people, is the key to happiness and success. ..
= People like us wonderful men and women on here, who have seen though the lies, the deceit, the incompetent leadership, the disastrous policies, that are soley to the benifit of the elite and WILL destroy our country in the progress..
=The silent majority, who are generally apathetic, and believe that the people in charge (political and media) are doing what’s best for their countries and have the people’s interests at heart…..these are the people that Trump is going for. The other groups are already settled, and to control the majority, wins the war.
3: The media constantly portrait President Trump as being out of control, out of his depth, and having no idea what he is doing. This false narrative is part of the left’s war on their enemies to control the majority. The flaw of the left’s plan is their team of career politicians and media prostitutes who are at best mildly intelligent, and all lack in common sense and realism are against team Trump, who are intellectual geniuses and business giants, and are superior in every way to the brainwashed lunatics of Leftlam cultists.
4: Trump is 10 steps ahead of those at war with him. He was voted in on a agressive manifesto and knows he has the public on board to carry those very things out. What he is doing however is going less extreme with his actions, yet all the while knowing that his enemies will attack it like its the most evil policy ever put forward. Cult Leftlams utter hatred is so total, that they are attacking good, sound policies the American people want, slandering, abusing and therefore winning the silent majority to Trump. With every attack it becomes clear that the media are not interested in what’s right for America, its about fucking over President Trump, the man who is their President, who is doing everything to put them first, is trying to make their lives better, yet is being attacked for doing so. This is the brilliance of Trumps team, because this war between Trump and the media is now so indiscriminate, that everything Trump does is evil, therefore the American people who agree with his policies are evil!
We all knew it was going to be a war. The war of ideologies is underway and we have a team put together by Trump thats kicking the all powerful enemies ass! Those with the majority win….and for the first time in decades we have a champion that knows how to reach them
10 likes
Great post.I look on President Trump’s executive orders as akin to probing attacks on the enemy. Let them waste their energies on these and then when the real reforms come they will have over reached themselves.
As for the Bercow virtue signalling what can a rational man say other than it is the action of a genuine fool.
I still think it very important for us that the President cancels his trip and explains exactly why so that the gathering fightback in Europe will see he is on our side.
4 likes
This is what Lefties do as a matter of form, when they are not rioting, burning and beating up ordinary people.
http://nicedoggie.net/?p=12801
1 likes