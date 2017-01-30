MONDAY OPEN THREAD

Here you go, on time and locked and loaded! Detail the shocking bias here please and don’t hold back.
Just heard on the J Vine show that Goebel’s secretary has died aged 106. He had a couple of talking heads on explaining who Goebbels was and how much of what went would have been known by his secretary. Turns out Goebbels ran the greatest propaganda outfit the world has ever seen, surpassing even that of the Soviet Union in the way that they managed the news.
JV reckoned that news management would be much harder to pull off today in the light of social media where anyone with a ‘phone can have a story or event on the web as it unfolds.
Nice to know that the bBBC has higher standards when it comes to reporting.
Stop press. BBC News24 just quoted a poll saying 48% of US supports Trump’s ban on visa travel from the 7 states concerned. Naturally the level of opposition was omitted -so it’s probably far lower. Auntie then had the gall to go on regardless to try to explain away the poll in terms of ”how the White House phrases” its justification. As apparently, according to our esteemed national broadcaster ”you can get people to support anything” if you say it’s to prevent terrorism.
The gobsmacking hypocrisy of a short excursus on others’ use of loaded phrasing and selective use of language being given by the BBC of all media sources, seems to have passed clean over the writer’s (and presenter’s) heads.
Goebbels had a club foot and was of short stature, ticked a couple of diversity boxes at Deutsche Rundfunk.
President of the Mosque says “why is this happening here , this is barbaric “. Is he assuming it is non-muslims ?
Mosques are never attacked in Muslim majority countries are they?
Taqiya…Taqiya
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Taqiya
Shaapi Khorsandi has gained credibility by withdrawing her book from award entry for Jhalek Prize for writer of colour.
https://mobile.twitter.com/Justustalking2/status/821716818884751360
Fair play to her. Respect is due.
What a refreshing change from the normal acceptance of positive discrimination.
Much hilarity over WatO today. (BBC R4 1pm) A real car crash of a programme.
The Welsh Windbag (Lord Kinnock) has a new rival in the form of Ed Miliband MP trumpeting on Trump. Perhaps Ed is trying to line himself up for a Peerage, too, along with two or three lucrative NGO jobs on the side for when he steps down from the House of Commons (in 2020?). Immediately following is news of Diageo ending its Baileys sponsorship of the Women’s (your apostrophe in the wrong place, BBC?) Prize for Fiction.
It appears that some forms of discrimination are worse than other forms of discrimination.
To be fair, Martha Kearney was sharp enough on this occasion to observe that, but her contributoress (Kate Mosse?) was in such full stream-of-consciousness, Womens Liberation & Equality and Virtue Signalling flow (another rival to the Welsh Windbag there?) that there was no stopping her.
Except via the Off switch.
Which I operated.
The peace and quiet was so immediately soothing. Bliss!
I am beginning to feel that the BBC’s infatuation with Trump is akin to its infatuation with children. There is something unhealthy about it.
13 likes
The BBC has yet to provide a positive feature on either Trump or Brexit.
I learned from al beebus news that the travel ban would have affected those “Britons” who hold dual-citizenship (however now it turns out it doesn’t) including an “Iraqi born Conservative M.P.” How on earth can someone be allowed to become a Member of Parliament in the U.K. if they are able to simultaneously hold the nationality of another country?
J. Enoch Powell was 100% correct: there should be no such thing as “dual nationality”; you are either one thing or another. The potential for divided loyalties is always present and the consequences of such are plain for someone like a M.P. or minister.
“Allegiance is the very esssence of nationhood, there is no meaning in nationhood without allegiance. Nationhood means that a man stands to one nation, to one loyalty, against all others – that is what it is about.” J.E.P.
Al,
I posted the same here today or yesterday. I think the split of those which allow it and those that do not is about equal. But why only dual ? If 2 is allowed, why not 3,4,5, etc. It is a nonsence. China does not allow it and, for that matter, neither does Gambia !
On The World at One they interview an Iranian female doctor who was on her way to study at Harvard when the ban came into effect. The BBC is almost a parody of itself. Could they interview a more atypical person? Typical left wing narrative over facts.
Chilleden,
That is strange because winter term started on 3 January. Did the Beeboid ask her any details about her course ?
Back in the 80s a book called “Anyone here been raped and speaks English? : A foreign correspondents life behind the lines” by Edward Behr was published.
It flagged up the way in which foreign correspondents get the stories they`re after.
Todays equivalent would be “Any muslim here in a professional job and speaks English?” : a foreign correspondents life toeing the line”.
Anyone catch Trudeau, on the Brexit Bullshit Corp News early this morning?
… going more “all out” than the Al BBC usually does, over the Islamic hate crime attack on that mosque?
… quick as a flash “act of terror” etc, “our diversity” is our strength and all that jazz.
I was watching the clock, waiting for the banana skin, and
sure enough …. I ve only just got back, pretty sure our friends here won t have missed it.
Cries of allah ackbar, slowly filtering out Moroccan descent, the old favourite Mohamhead no basis at all for the widespread assumption that this was some kind of “Islamofauxbic” attack, and that was the angle the BBC was taking;
How, they must virtually have prayed,(to allah)for it to have a “Trump” connection.
Well, the custard pies keep coming BBC … every one another death nail
Oh your Canada Mosque story, is dropping out of your “trending chart” too
… nice try – but no cigar eh!
If it proves to be the case that the attackers of the mosque are Syrians who have just moved to Canada, then any fair minded person would conclude that:
a) President Trump had every good reason to implement a 90 day travel ban pending proper vetting procedures; and
b) Justin “diversity makes us stronger” Trudeau is an even bigger virtue signalling fool than we already thought.
It will be interesting to see how the fake news merchants of the BBC spin that one.
Rob,
Also raises the question of how they got the weapons.
Rob,
Any fair minded would already conclude that President Trump had every good reason to issue the order. That Muslim migrants were responsible for the attack would be confirmatory.
nog – I too was quietly confident that it would turn out to be Muzzies killing other Muzzies, you’d think that the brain boxes at al beebus would keep their powder dry until it was proved beyond doubt that it was Canadians who’d done it rather than these creatures killing each other; before they leapt into “white backlash” mode.
I shall be interested to see how al beebus and the rest of the MSM report or non-report this development, if it turns out to be as we expect.
Grant – she said she was ‘continuing her training as a post-doctoral phil at a lab in Harvard medical school.’ She was doing research into how our genome affects the transition from latent to active Tuberculosis. The migrants I see hanging around coffee shops in my town are always talking about medical research. Somalia is famous for its pioneering research into the human genome.
I suppose it gives them a bit of a break from sub-atomic physics.
Once again, it is utterly amazing how some world leaders (not excluding a recent retiree in the Northern Americas) can ascertain, almost instantly, with what appears to be the flimsiest amount of evidence, that an attack is ‘terrorist’, a ‘hate crime’, ‘racist’ in nature, etc., if it is perpetrated against any of their favoured colours, creeds, or political groupings…
On the other hand, with other groups of victims, we are told we ‘must not jump to conclusions’, ‘must wait for the indisputable evidence’, and not commence ‘retaliation’ (not that anyone has, of course) of any kind, and certainly not label any action as ‘terrorist’ until, well, until it’s just so bloody obvious you’d have to be a lunatic to believe anything else….. but then we mustn’t to jump to the conclusion that this is anything but a ‘lone-wolf’, ‘self-radicalised’, ‘blame-everyone-else….. and particularly the victims’, sort of event.
I wonder just what the difference is between those events on which we can obviously reach instant judgement, and those on which we must forever (it seems) reserve any judgement ? (/sarc)
BBC News Canada Mosque? what mosque? … IT S STOP TRUMP PETITION TIME
BBC Radio London, had the odious “Tulip” Siddiqi on with fatty Feltz
pontificating that Trump vetting was “ethnically motivated” a “witch hunt” against a group of people
Bit Rich … her uncle is PM of a country that won t allow Jews in.
Goes to show that rank hypocrisy is riding high, in Islam and the Al BBC.
There are 16 countries that won t allow Israeli passport holders in
THATS 16, THEY FORBID ENTRY BECAUSE THEY RE JEWISH.
Expect Lilly Allen, and Owen Jones to set up a petition and 300,000 concerned Muslim s to mass sign it inside 24 hrs …. errrr right!
7min 30 seconds
http://bbc.in/2jMCG7z
‘Ethnically motivated’, nogginator ?
Hell’s teeth, not a few hours ago we were being told that it was ‘clearly and exclusively, a ban on Muslims’. Well, blow me down. Next it will be ‘mysoginistic’, or any other pejorative adjective some left-wing idiot can attribute to the policy, as long as it chimes with, and lines up with, the adjectives they’re already throwing at President Trump
I have to say I smelt a rat on this one from the get-go on Toady this morning. It was the second story of the morning, and they were clearly already pushing it down the agenda. I thought ‘I don’t get it – surely a story of violent Islamafauxbia is something they will be shouting from the rooftops all day about? They will love this.’
On reflection, the BBC must have known more than they reported – i.e. enough facts to know among themselves that it was likely to be Inter-Islamic, otherwise they would not have demoted it.
Thus we have another BBC false narrative. The fuss about ‘fake news’ is ridiculous really. Almost all news has a skew depending on where it’s coming from. It’s just that the BBC’s ‘fake news’ is also ‘missing news’, ‘demoted news’, ‘news deliberately missing important details’, as well as ‘as good as made up news’. They simply do the lot – all the time, and with £4.5bn funding, on a more industrial scale than anyone else in the world.
The ‘fact-checking’nonsense is also ridiculous. Everyone will stand up and say they will do it (although so far to be fair it has been the BBC, Facebook, New York Times and Guardian who have claimed the high ground here – guffaw.) It really is an competition in naivety to see who is coming forward first. What least trusted brands are the most blinkered about how they are seen? People used to trust the BBC news because the BBC was a trusted brand. The current lot at the BBC are in the process of destroying not only trust for the brand, but thereby the brand itself. When the history of the discredited BBC get’s written in the future, a special mention will go to how long they got away with it because they did it from a basis of trust. A bit like Jimmy Savile. . ?
This is a good article about the MSM and Trump:
http://www.vdare.com/articles/refugee-ranting-further-proof-msm-is-the-opposition-party
I heard on al beebus today that none of the citizens of countries subject to the travel restrictions to the U.S. have committed acts of terrorism in America, er… that’s true…”up to a point, Lord Copper.”
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/01/30/why-restrict-visas-from-yemen-somalia-sudan-syria-iraq-iran-and-libya/
I gather that Trump is/has definitely pulled/is pulling out of the Paris Climate Change nonsense – read it on Going Postal, so I hope it’s true…
