LINKING THE FAKE NEWS NARRATIVE

Further to Alan’s post below, the BBC are in full on “Muslim victimhood” mongering mode. This morning, the utterly DIRE Today programme, was out to try and link together several stories.
First of all, they had Trump “rowing” back on his “Muslim Ban.” In fact neither has happened. The detail in the legislation brought forward by the President makes it clear that this is a temporary travel restriction on people from seven specific countries. It does not apply to DOZENS of other Muslim countries. But the BBC is hellbent to see Islamophobia everywhere. Secondly, they went on to talk about the Petition to Ban the US President from the US. This bit driven on-line hissy fit is pathetic but the BBC treat it as if it had credence. And then, as the coup de grace, the BBC announces the murders in the Quebec mosque – a “terrorist” attack. The sly insinuation is that Trump is stoking up SUCH hatred against Muslims that some nutters have taken it upon themselves to kill Muslims. However, it is emerging that at least one of the two suspects is…Moroccan. There are reports of them shouting “Allahu Akhbar” as they conducted the attack. There is a clear possibility that this is internecine Muslim killing, but that is contra to the BBC narrative.
The best laugh of there morning was the BBC reporting breathlessly on the need to crack down on “fake news” when they are a prime purveyor of such.
No shame, no balance and beyond salvation. Axe the license tax,
“Les deux auteurs présumés de la fusillade qui a fait 6 morts dimanche soir, à la grande mosquée de Québec, dans Sainte-Foy, sont Alexandre Bissonnette et Mohamed Khadir, a appris notre Bureau d’enquête.”
http://www.journaldequebec.com/2017/01/29/des-coups-de-feu-dans-un-mosquee-de-sainte-foy
The BBC has decided that it is the opposition not only to our government but the elected President of the USA. Talk about delusions of grandeur.
A period of self examination or a stay in a treatment centre for the delusional might be in order.
Seriously it is painful to watch and listen to.
Perhaps the BBC will be a founder member of Snowflakes International. They can all melt away together and drain away and we can get on with our lives.
DaveS,
The BBC is also the leading supporter of and propagandist for Islam worldwide and the pussycat Tories say nothing. They are truly pathetic.
Strange that the BBC regards itself as the main opposition to the conservatives.
In the USA, its the MSM that regards itself as the Opposition to the Repub.. no no, President Donald Trump.
Anyone told James Harding?
Why can I never read the phrase “Fake news” without thinking of Lord McAlpine…
At time of writing there were 1.3 million signatories of the petition to scrap Trump’s state visit later this year. There are 2.7 million muslims in UK, as of 2011 but probably very many more now. So that means 1.4 million muslims are in favour of Trump’s visit or else don’t care much either way.
Lets consider the numbers. 1.3 million voted for banning President Rump from the UK.
Now there are 2.7 million Muslims in the UK. More then half are illiterate in their own language. That leaves 1.35 million. Estimate 50% of these are either too young to vote, or too old. That leaves 675,000. Many of these do not have a smartphone or computer. Assume 175,000 just for round numbers.
Which means around 500,000 Muslims actually voted, on a one person one click.
If only Muslims voted for the petition, this stinks of Click fraud.
If not, then 1 million non-Muslims voted to ban President Trump from the UK. Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Chinese, are unlikely to petition for such stupidity. No way, except maybe Shameless Chakraborty.
Which means 1 million Whites did.
I propose that Muslims and Whites be subjected to extreme vetting.
We know that the BBC never mentions “ISIS” without the preface “so-called”. Now “so-called” has been extended to radical Islam as well. That is, President Trump’s strategy to defeat radical Islam becomes, “President Trump’s strategy to defeat so-called radical Islam”.
Every attempt is made to make Islam other then what is is.
OTH, I have to agree, there is no such thing as radical Islam. Islam is what Islam is – a violent, misogynist, homophobic, intolerant, bigotted ideology, that makes Nazism look liberal by comparison, and has no place in any part of the civilised world.
There needs to be separation from Islam. There is no other way, or its a civil war that will make Bosnaa look like a garden party.
I must admit, whilst listening this morning at 8am, I assumed the BBC already knew the Montreal attack was Mu on Mu because they only implicitly linked it to Trump, not Explicitly.
They have left it to lie there for nearly 24 hours, together with the Trudeau comment (“an attack on the muslim community”) and the pigs head from last year hopping that the unwashed would join the dots and assume that Trump himself did the shooting.
Now this was not just the BBC it was the whole of the world media.
