Mid-Week Open Thread

Emma Barnett…if I was getting paid for this I’d be rolling in it as long as she’s on air. What a star. Today’s speciality? Women MPs, in particular, are under attack….ala Jo Cox…and new recruits are being frightened off. Well, might suggest alarmist and false claims by the likes of Barnett won’t help. She told us that one woman was considering taking up the cudgel as an MP but had decided not to due to the perceived violence against women MPs. On comes the said woman and we find out that’s complete horlicks….not the reason at all that she didn’t want to do the job. And was Jo Cox targeted because she was a woman? No, not at all. So why is Barnett saying she was and that women MPs in particular are be so targeted? And why link it slyly to Brexit when so many Labour MPs were targeted by Corbyn fans during his leadership election and on many other occasions…men and women?
Just the usual false, sensationalist stories peddled by the BBC in order to create headlines and ‘issues’ and to push their own political agenda.
We had this article recently [apologies to whomever posted it in the comments, I’ve forgotten who you were]..
Most media chiefs believe fake news is good for business
According to the survey of 145 chief executives, editors and digital leaders across 24 countries, 70% believe their position will be “strengthened” by consumers’ desire for trusted and accurate news.
Most respondents see the rise of fake news as “a chance for quality journalism to stand out”
That is one of the reasons the BBC pushes the notion that there is a massive wave of fake news out there on the internet and on the pages of its rivals’ newspapers. The BBC is trying to create the impression that it is the gold standard and thus become the ‘trusted’ goto provider of news…which means it will have a monopoly of what news people see and hear and thus what they think and how they react. All very Orwellian. It is also the chance to discredit other news providers and the internet blogs which the BBC hopes will result in government controls on them….already in operation with Leveson of course which may well result in the destruction of Fleet Street.
The irony is of course that the BBC itself is the biggest generator of fake news and alternate facts….which is why this site has been going relentlessly for over a decade…Bias is just another word for false or fake….when you see it post it here……..another open thread…
Mishal Hussein v James Carafano from President Trumps team this morning (on Today) discussing implementing more effective vetting for immigrants from Muslim countries such as Syria, Iraq and Yemen.
The unbiased Mishal pointed out that many terrorists are “home grown”, without a blink Carafano made the link with Islam regardless of geography…..ouch.
I thought I was listening to Radio Social Justice Warrior
cos her agenda was so right on and full of Virtue Signalling
(an remember it’s on at the same time as Women’s Hour in on R4 and Victoria is on BBC2)
– Women’s dress rules *
– Special guest : Head of the Jo Cox foundation
– Women MPs feeling uncomfortable “ subtley adjusted the headline to “50% of women have received threats of violence”
(That was subtle change from the wording they used earlier of “a third of women MPS have had death threats”
. .as if 100% of UKIP MEPs had not had death threats.
* Men have work dress codes : ties, no beard, army haircuts.)
The previous prog had been R5 Live Your Call about Transgender people
– She had her obligatory sneer at Farage
and apart from that I only heard women in the studio although one was a Tory MP
Women MPs, in particular, are under attack ..she was forced to acknowledge the BBC had only bothered to survey women
@Alan said “….ala Jo Cox…and new recruits are being frightened off.”
Murder is one thing , but it is LeftMob who have been engaging in day to day INTIMIDATION against people who dare express a view different to theirs .
So is there any wonder that people are intimidated away from engage in politics ?
Indeed it is Jo Coxes husbands org “Hate not Hope” who are specialists in using bullying, and physical force to stop people from having legal political meetings.
Women are doing a lot of moaning this week, I can’t see what their problem is, society is more than fair to them these days?
Women I know and work with are all whining about there age for retiring and claiming state pension has gone up, well as I tell them ‘it has risen to be the same as mens retirement age, that’s equality for you’.
UKIP
A must see, The Welsh Assembly gets ‘Reckles’
