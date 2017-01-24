Toady of Lord Hall

Out of the way peasants….Ken Clarke’s coming through, riding roughshod over your hopes and dreams in his EU bandwagon fueled by the BBC’s hotair propaganda. Move aside you plebs, you smelly, unwashed ignoramuses…your Emperor is here.

Ken Stott thought that the BBC’s imposition of received pronunciation was the outward sign of an “English culture of a feeling of superiority and entitlement” and that “something we never really got out of is the Lord [John] Reith rubbish that there should be a standard English spoken and that the BBC should lead the way….Reith did more damage to our society than I think anyone gives him the credit for.”

Of course the BBC didn’t just impose received pronunciation but more ominously, it now rigorously imposes its received wisdom, an orthodoxy of thought, values and belief that does enormous damage to British society and interests.

The BBC thinks it very definitely should lead the way, defining what is right, good, proper and acceptable, anything outside its narrow definition is met with violent disapproval and an orchestrated crusade to silence the dissenters and if that fails, to discredit, delegitimise and smear opponents usually with the ever handy cry of ‘racist’. Look how it treats Trump or Tommy Robinson and the EDL or classically its Stalinist attempt to erase from existence the heretical Quentin Letts’ programme on the Met Office….never mind anyone who talks about controlling immigration or of leaving the EU.

This morning we had another classic on the Today show…in this case instead of loading the argument they didn’t have an argument, they just didn’t bother bringing on any dissenting voices at all as they discussed the upcoming judgement on Article 50. We heard from Gina Miller as she was quoted telling us she was only interested in ensuring democracy was seen to be done, we heard from a ‘constitutional expert’ who told us the judges were just doing their job and then we had Mr Toad, or Ken Clarke as some might know him. Louche, patrician, entitled, contemptuous and superior just about covers the hush-puppy clad EU lap dog. Maybe I missed out condescending, smug, self-important, aristocratic and arrogant. You just know he’d rather be making policy down his gentlemen’s club swigging brandy and puffing on his Cuban cigar as he settles in his leather chair with a few good chums. So inconvenient this thing called democracy where instead of the Tyranny of the Self-selected Elite we get the Tyranny of the Majority, or mob rule as he characterises it, and we end up in a fool’s paradise such as Brexit.

No, the BBC didn’t bother with any dissenting voices, just ploughed on with the pro-EU gang giving no idea that Parliament had ceded sovereignty to ‘The People’ via the referendum and that referendum gave May the mandate to trigger Article 50…no permission from MPs is now needed, and certainly no permission from devolved governments…they seem to want to have two goes at stopping Brexit having both a vote in Parliament with their MPs there and then perhaps a right to block it in their own right….they hope. But again no idea from the BBC that that would be an injustice.

The BBC seems to delight in giving the bloated aristocrat Clarke as much airtime as possible to disseminate his rankly odorous and offensive piffle as widely as possible with great glee knowing its highly objectionable, contemptuous arrogance really annnoys the Leave side….or any one who thinks democracy is a good idea.

Never mind alternative facts the BBC peddles an alternative reality that has little to do with the world most of us live in.