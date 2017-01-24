The Empire Strikes back

Aaahh…My job is done…we’re back in control with my hush-puppied foot firmly back on the pleb’s necks once again.
Brexit: Supreme Court says Parliament must give Article 50 go-ahead
I suppose it is some consolation that Scotland’s own wee Idi Amin gets no say in things.
The court also rejected arguments that the Scottish Parliament, Welsh Assembly and Northern Ireland Assembly should get to vote on Article 50 before it is triggered.
Lord Neuberger said: “Relations with the EU are a matter for the UK government.”
Many millions of British people felt for the first time in their lives that their vote counted; that their vote would make a real difference. Those same millions will be wondering if that rare moment in history will be taken away from them by the establishment once again.
The Supreme Court ruling on the triggering of Article 50 was to be expected, but that doesn’t lessen my disappointment. This isn’t about democracy; this is about placing an obstacle in the way of the will of the people. A technicality in law which ignores the will of British citizens.
Even if the judgement was the correct one, the fact is that the whole affair was purely instigated and dealt with by the wealthy, privileged, and out of touch. Another perfect example of exactly why we voted to leave the EU in the first place.
I will not give way! And I hope everyone else who voted for Brexit feel the same.
Certainly do. As I put in my comment under Toady of Toad Hall, we’ve heard no discussion of what would happen if Brexit is somehow stopped. Do all the Remoaners not see that our existing status quo with the EU is now gone, whatever happens? It would be full steam ahead for the political superstate, with plentiful financial contributions exacted from us while they have us bound and gagged in the corner, signed up to Schengen, the Euro and the EU Army. Want to make a democratic/parliamentary issue of it? Tough.
PS. Of course that would be absolutely fine by Clegg, Blair, Cameron, Osborne, Mandelson, Verhorstadt, Tusk, Juncker – and the BBC.
