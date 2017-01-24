It seems that Muhammed wasn’t the Seal of the Prophets after all. Another has come among us bringing the good news and leading us into the light…her name…Emily Maitlis…our blessed Saviour. Maitlis is on a mission from God, part of the BBC priesthood she’s here to deliver us from Trump and Brexit, fighting alternative facts, fake news and outright lies. Let’s hope the burning bush isn’t too uncomfortable and as for the tablets of stone….well I don’t think the tablets are working.

Maitlis has apparently compared Trump’s inauguration speech to something Hitler would have produced. I’m unsure how she came to that conclusion as Trump’s speech seemed entirely innocuous if forthright and was full of multicultural hugs and loving the world sentiment…it’s just he wants America to come first…one would think this was hardly controversial stuff for an American President. Maitlis obviously heard an entirely different speech….the one I heard you can see in the video above or read here in the Mail.

Maitlis’ attitude and mendacious conclusion is pretty standard for the BBC reaction as a whole….the BBC seems intent on doing all it can to undermine Trump and portray him in a bad light whatever he says and does.

On Sunday Pienaar brought on Jenni Russell from the Times who told us that Trump, judging by his inauguration speech, was ‘literally mad’ and that he terrified her, it was she said a ‘terrifying, Orwellian situation’.

On Saturday it was a similar scenario with the BBC’s Today programme bringing on as many people as it could to make derogatory comments about Trump and to claim his speech was divisive and full of hate. Except of course it wasn’t, it was far from that….how many times did he say he wanted to unite America? Hilariously we were told he was marginalising some, ie the elitist politicians and officials who hold the reins of power, and they are upset. Yep, just like the very same people who are being marginalised by Brexit, they are the new forgotten voices, the insurgents now…yes, all those MPs, the power brokers stalking the corridors of power, the bankers, the Big Businessmen and the giants of the media world such as the BBC itself….think someone is channelling Farron and Clegg’s wildest fantasies.

We are informed by the BBC that Trump is isolationist, a nationalist who talks of jobs and power for the marginalised [the real marginalised] and is inexperienced at foreign policy and will leave Russia to do as it wants. That his talk of ‘American carnage’ is overwrought nonsense…America is thriving.

Curious, Corbyn wants to emulate Trump and his success and yet Trump could be Corbyn. Trump’s policies are left-wing policies….all those policies that the BBC would normally applaud and promote and yet the BBC is outraged that he uses the term ‘American carnage’ claiming it is over the top, and yet they themselves paint Britain as a failed state, with the NHS in permanent crisis, welfare in disarray, the prisons in meltdown, the economy always heading into recession, the schools in chaos and care in the community a disaster. But the truth is America in many respects has suffered ‘carnage’…..paradoxically it is the Today presenter Justin Webb who admits the truth writing in the hated Mail of all places…

In an inauguration speech possibly unprecedented in its pugnacity, he began with infrastructure, and rightly so. Anyone who knows America knows that the richest, most powerful nation on Earth is also a complete mess.

He admits Trump speaks ‘American’, he says what the people think…

The Trump line about terror, which will have sounded so crass to so many people around the world, might have made a lot of sense in deepest West Virginia. So, too, will the theme of American jobs for American workers that infused the whole speech. The issue here is not just jobs, it is the providing of jobs that pay well and let people live in dignity.

And then the biggest admission…Trump’s call to put America first is something even Obama would agree with…..

Of course a Democratic president could have said the same thing: America first and American jobs first.

Obama didn’t have any foreign policy experience…and he was pretty much a failure and an isolationist…and yet the BBC praise him uncritically.

.Webb is undermining the very narrative that he and his colleagues peddle on the Today programme…that Trump is some sort of fascist demagogue making outrageous and ridiculous statements when in fact he is talking the truth, a truth that even the Democrats would admit to. Putting America first is not some fascist call to arms, it is not bringing Hitler to America as the BBC would have us believe…it’s just normal, sensible practice for any American President.

Just try telling Emily Maitlis that though. She’s still raging at Trump as in this Evening Standard rant [H/T Guest Who] Emily Maitlis: When #alternativefacts become like Orwell’s #doubleplusgood

It’s a pretty pretentious piece in which Maitlis appoints herself to role of the Guardian of Truth and Justice…

The real question now is how those of us listening to the lies respond…Our priority, uncomfortable as it sounds, is not one of balance but of fairness. We are not being fair to our readers or our viewers if we know something to be untrue and we simply fail to say it. It is unedifying to be in a position where the media is “fighting back” against the democratically elected leader, on his first day in office. But the alternative is worse: to become a voice cowed by a sense of neutrality or decency — into not doing its job. Words matter in a presidency.

The media is not ‘fighting back’…the media set out from the start to attack Trump and derail his election attempt, and the BBC, despite being British, was at the forefront of those attempts to vilify and malign Trump neglecting to analyse his policies which he outlined in sober interviews, preferring instead to sensationalise his every comment and to twist and exaggerate his words and meanings…such as on Mexican immigrants and Muslims. Rather than examine the issues behind his words they prefer to resort to simply calling him racist and islamophobic and that’s about the sum total of their ‘analysis’ and comment on Trump.

And what of this claim by Maitlis?…’the alternative is worse: to become a voice cowed by a sense of neutrality or decency — into not doing its job.’

The BBC definitely does not do its job, it has long censored its news, omitting bits here, adding comment there, emphasising this, downplaying that, in order to shape a narrative that it believes is ‘good’, that works to further the BBC’s own world view. We know it censors genuine news about immigrants and Muslims that would portray them in a negative light and would make people think both are not such a good thing…the BBC claims it doesn’t want to give the ‘Right’ ammunition to criticise immigration policy or Islam and thus, apparently, ‘enabling and giving licence to racism’, Or perhaps just enabling fair and justified comment. Around 1,400 white girls were raped and abused because of just that type of BBC policy of hiding the truth, and the face of European culture is being radically changed by the importation of millions of Muslims without any consent of the people of Europe…and the BBC again hides the truth about the consequences of that and actually works to facilitate the flow. The BBC buries its head in the sand and refuses to acknowledge there is a war going on in Europe already, it’s a slow burn but can only intensify as more and more migrants flow into Europe providing an ever increasing pool of recruits and a power base to intimidate and blackmail politicians and those of the Establishment who can be made to favour them.

The BBC, far from being the beacon of truth, decency and neutrality that Maitlis claims, is dangerously interfering in the democratic politics of many nations and undermining the civil society, cohesion and stabilty of them.

The BBC is one of the biggest dangers to democracy and peace in the Western world today. Putin must be laughing his socks off. No need to hack any emails, just have the useful idiots with BBC passes do the work for him.