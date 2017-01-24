Ignorance is an excuse

We are warned today that over-cooked potatoes are dangerous to our health, however what they don’t warn us about are the threats posed to our democracy by the half-baked thoughts of half-witted BBC presenters.

Just heard Douglas Caerswell talking to Adrian Chiles suggesting that though we should respect this judgement it clearly indicates that if judges are to make such political decisions then perhaps they should be appointed in a way that ensures at the minimum they aren’t ideologically opposed to the government in office.

Chiles jumped in and told us he thought that was a very ‘Trumpian’ idea…’Trumpian’ being a bad thing of course. Caerswell had to educate him on the American system where the Supreme Court and Federal judges are appointed by government…and have been for hundreds of years. Then again perhaps it is very Trumpian where ideologically minded judges are not allowed to over-ride the will of the People. Funny how the BBC would be horrifed if anyone used ‘gay’ to suggest anything was bad but have now adopted ‘Trump’ as a trigger word for signalling disapproval indicating that something is corrupt, immoral or evil.

Caerswell then radically suggested that perhaps the BBC might properly inform the public of what Brexit means and that it might present some positive news and views about Brexit. Chiles dismissed it, as is the BBC’s wont, by saying Caerswell obviously hadn’t been listening to the BBC. Well, we have and Caerswell is quite right. There is no positive news coming out of the BBC about Brexit, it is all doom and gloom and economic armageddon….only this morning we had the Today show trying to paint a free trade deal with the US for agricultural products as a license to poison us with growth hormones and chlorine washed chickens…Mishal Husain somehow thinking washing a chicken in very diluted chlorine wash is worse than swimming in a chlorinated swimming pool and ingesting the water there as you inevitably do…seems she just had an agenda and was sticking to it whatever the evidence really was.

The sheer ignorance of Chiles and his blatant bias is always a joy to behold…he is completely unfit to run any debate on the big issues, perhaps he could get a job as a Supreme Court judge, he seems ideally suited.

It would be quite useful, and unusual, if the BBC were to challenge Gina Miller’s claim that this was all about process and democracy when she knows full well that Parliament is jam-packed with MP’s opposed to Brexit. She knows they may well pay lip service to Brexit and vote to trigger Article 5o to give the appearance that they respect the will of the people but that they will then demand a say in what Brexit looks like…as Ken Clarke alluded to this morning…the real opposition begins then as they seek to keep us in the Single Market and the Custom’s Union…which of course means we must keep freedom of movement..hence Brexit is finished and we remain in the EU. Miller’s claim that this is about democracy is a lie. Shame that the BBC, now apparently so intent on rooting out false news and lies, seems not so bothered about this whopper.