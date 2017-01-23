Start the Week Open Thread

Black is the new Black.
Obama was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize because he was black, he has since dropped somewhere near 30,000 bombs from drones in the last year alone, killing countless civilians along the way. Trump was given the bum’s rush for speaking inconvenient truths.
We were told Trump ‘attacked civil rights icon’ John Lewis, black, when the reality is Trump was responding to Lewis’ attack on him. Lewis is applauded and feted, Trump maligned and slandered.
Women march against Trump and the BBC looks on with tears in its eyes but this is the same BBC that deliberately hid what it knew was going on in Rochdale and Rotherham as 1,400 white girls were raped and abused by mostly Pakistani heritage men, the same BBC that told us that what happened in Cologne was a right-wing conspiracy, the same BBC that ignores what is happening across Europe which makes Norway the rape capital of Europe with Sweden not far behind. Guess the BBC is only interested in women’s rights if they are black or vote Democrat.
And of course if you have a brown skin or a ‘non-white’ religion you have a licence to bomb and shoot white people and the BBC will find excuses for you and make sure people ‘understand’ the grievances that drove you to this violence….you are a victim twice over.
Another open thread for a new week and a new dawn….
Gary O’Donaghue or Brian Taylor / which fat BBC troughing lefty had the biggest jowels?
5 likes
Germany: A step closer to totalitarianism. Next: Brown Shirts or SS?
https://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/9822/germany-ministry-of-truth
3 likes
I reported here some months ago that the problem of the Referendum Act is that it was badly drafted and lacked any thoroughness in detail. Caused entirely by Cameron and his cronies who, no doubt left it deliberately vague to give plenty of wriggle room for parliamentarians who wanted to cause mischief, God forbid, if the public voted to leave the EU. No wonder that he made a quick exit. Fact is, the legislation to trigger Article 50 will be what Cameron and Co. should have included (and in more detail than we can expect now) in the Referendum Act.
8 likes
Will this stir up the German people to take immediate action to get rid of Merkel? Nah! don’t think so – http://newobserveronline.com/germany-police-warn-muslim-chemical-attack/
2 likes
Why isn t the BBC reporting this?, considering they are giving Buraq Hussein the bloody longest wave off in political history, lauding his every move.
“Officials say the Obama administration in its waning hours defied Republican opposition and quietly released $221 million to the Palestinian Authority that GOP members of Congress had been blocking”.
How many Israelli deaths could that fund? you know where that cash is going to go.
Can “The Don” put a stop on that cheque?.
http://hosted.ap.org/dynamic/stories/U/US_UNITED_STATES_PALESTINIANS?SITE=AP&SECTION=HOME&TEMPLATE=DEFAULT&CTIME=2017-01-23-16-02-31
I ask you, Obama eh, its almost a stunt a that a muslim would pull?
why has it always been Islam 1st, 2nd and always with him?
2 likes