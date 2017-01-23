Start the Week Open Thread

Black is the new Black.
Obama was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize because he was black, he has since dropped somewhere near 30,000 bombs from drones in the last year alone, killing countless civilians along the way. Trump was given the bum’s rush for speaking inconvenient truths.
We were told Trump ‘attacked civil rights icon’ John Lewis, black, when the reality is Trump was responding to Lewis’ attack on him. Lewis is applauded and feted, Trump maligned and slandered.
Women march against Trump and the BBC looks on with tears in its eyes but this is the same BBC that deliberately hid what it knew was going on in Rochdale and Rotherham as 1,400 white girls were raped and abused by mostly Pakistani heritage men, the same BBC that told us that what happened in Cologne was a right-wing conspiracy, the same BBC that ignores what is happening across Europe which makes Norway the rape capital of Europe with Sweden not far behind. Guess the BBC is only interested in women’s rights if they are black or vote Democrat.
And of course if you have a brown skin or a ‘non-white’ religion you have a licence to bomb and shoot white people and the BBC will find excuses for you and make sure people ‘understand’ the grievances that drove you to this violence….you are a victim twice over.
Another open thread for a new week and a new dawn….
Do this and you’re toast!
About 15 years ago, food activists ran a campaign against a chemical called Acrylamide. This is produced naturally during certain cooking processes. Despite lack of compelling evidence, it was described as carcinogenic and people were urged not to eat burnt toast so as to reduce their exposure (in reality the quantities produced are miniscule and the main sources of Acrylamide are industrially produced foodstuffs such as cereals). And now, the campaign against toast is back! In response to renewed alarm mongering by the activists, last autumn the EU got involved. Give it a few months and the UK’s Food Standard Agency pips in, with a suitable article/advertisement on the BBC website (see http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-38680622). Needless to say, the BBC does not mention the EU or the activist groups, much less the motivations and financiers of the latter. Here’s a more detailed backgrounder – https://risk-monger.com/2016/11/23/stupid-spelt-backwards-acrylamide/
For the sake of BBC employees, one can only hope that organic muesli and skinny lattés are not effected!
Homeland (ch4)- what a difference a season makes.
Since the last season in which we were told in no uncertain terms what muslims are about because “it’s all in their book” – it’s gone all lefty and soppy about muslim rights despite the fact that a young American muslim is clearly engaged in terrorism!
I should have known something was up when the president elect was revealed – as a woman ! That’s the trouble with tv productions, once they’re made they can’t be unmade. PMSL.
Homeland… Piece of trash. Try watching the original Israeli series upon which it is based – Prisoners of War (or Hatufim in Hebrew). 10 times better.
