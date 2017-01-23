Hungarian Goulag

What the BBC isn’t telling you as it glorifies the women marching against Trump…..from the New York Times…‘What is the link between one of Hillary Clinton’s largest donors and the Women’s March? Turns out, it’s quite significant’…written by a liberal female Muslim who voted for Trump!!!….
Billionaire George Soros has ties to more than 50 ‘partners’ of the Women’s March on Washington
The Guardian has touted the “Women’s March on Washington” as a “spontaneous” action for women’s rights. Another liberal media outlet, Vox, talks about the “huge, spontaneous groundswell” behind the march. On its website, organizers of the march are promoting their work as “a grassroots effort” with “independent” organizers. Even my local yoga studio, Beloved Yoga, is renting a bus and offering seats for $35. The march’s manifesto says magnificently, “The Rise of the Woman = The Rise of the Nation.”
It’s an idea that I, a liberal feminist, would embrace. But I know — and most of America knows — that the organizers of the march haven’t put into their manifesto: the march really isn’t a “women’s march.” It’s a march for women who are anti-Trump.
Funny how left-wing ‘populism’ is OK with the BBC. No cries of a ‘return to Stalinism and the goulags’ here whereas a populism that gives rise to Brexit or Trump is a ‘return to the 1930’s and Hitler’.
Apparently the work and soap dodgers at hope not hate get funding from george soros and there are many more questionable groups out there also funded by george soros as a quick trawl though the internet will prove
One of the worst problems with Soros, apart from how repulsive he is, is the fact that he can never run out of money. Like Tom Steyer, who splurged $30 million on mainly failed candidates in 2014, Soros has sprayed money at all sorts of “liberal” causes. Most of the money is frittered away, but Soros could actually roll the stuff up and smoke it for twenty-four hours, every day, and still leave billions when he finally croaks. From then on, unless the “Soros Foundation” ploughs everything it has into Michael Mann futures, his money will be screwing things up for the rest of us, for generations to come.
Hedging a bet on Mr Trump winning the US Presidency would easily cover the cash he wasted on Billary, Owen.
I wonder if he’d lend me a few notes to buy another car?
