Give the EU the Wellington Boot

Two hundred years on from the Battle of Waterloo and Britain finds itself once again in the frontline defending the independence of Europe from the imperial designs of a dictatorship that is aided and abetted by enemies within.

Reading a book, ‘Of Living Valour: The Story of the Soldiers of Waterloo’, and the similarities to today are striking. The British people in revolt against an elitist tyranny that rules over them, soldiers on the street who object to being used to defend ‘might against right‘, and a European Empire looming threateningly over them.

Here’s a quote that could make you laugh or think…

‘Apart from smarting at being used as an instrument of this affluence, both officers and men also objected to the fact that quite a few of the beau monde retained considerable sympathy for Napoleon and what he stood for…alongside the butchery and destruction he had brought, those who could afford the luxury of such whims applauded much of what they assumed he stood for.’

Rings a bell doesn’t it as the ‘elite’ in Britain today seek to sell us out to the EU…..ably assisted by the BBC’s propaganda.

Apparently a popular army song of the time from soldiers of whom the majority were ‘decent, honest and ambitious and proud to be free-born Britons…with a genuine hatred of what Napoleon had done to Europe and a fear of what a British version of the French Revolution would do to their country’…