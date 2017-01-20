Yet More BBC Fake News

I was interested to hear from a BBC presenter that Russian hacking and fake news played an important part in Trump’s election…fact. Also Trump was smeared by the BBC’s sly comment that he was endorsd by the KKK. Well he may have been but so was Hillary Clinton…and indeed Ronald Reagan.
Curiously the BBC for some reason doesn’t tell us that Clinton was so endorsed….
The Independent in November 2016 tells us that Trump has not disowned the KKK…
Trump is unlikely to be fervently tweeting about this endorsement but has also yet to reject it.
Ronal Reagan previously renounced the KKK’s support, saying: “Those of us in public life can only resent the use of our names by those who seek political recognition for the repugnant doctrines of hate they espouse.”
Asked in July whether he would vote against former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke, who has also backed Trump and is running for Senate, Trump said: “I guess.”
Odd how The Independent could miss the numerous rejections of the KKK by Trump as the below video from March 2016 shows…but as they can’t spell Ronald Reagan’s name correctly what can we expect from the Independent?…
So fake news about Trump from the BBC and the Independent as they try every tactic to smear him with any lie and slander.
The BBC as a gold standard for the news industry? LOL.
Okay folks. It’s official. The truth is out there. The brainwashing and far Left agenda that had inculcated our populace with the herd-mentality, virtue-signalling myopia can be squarely laid at the door of our MSM both Sky and BBC ‘News’. Instead of impartial and factual coverage of the inauguration we have had BBC reporter opinion and ‘analysis’ that is bordering on utter ideologically charged left-wing drivel and blatent pro-Obama bias. Both Sky and BBC have been an utter despicable disgrace… smug and nasty snide anti-Trump comments, repugnant pro-Obama bumlicking and utterly pathetic airplay given to violent socialist leftie student filth who instead of being given airplay should be beaten with the truncheon. The BBC is a complete disgrace. It is the enemy.
I want to take this opportunity to wish my American brethren and President Trump my best wishes. The birth of a new dawn awaits. To the future…
This election in America is probably the most important election for our generation – not just for America, or Europe, but the world.
It all started when the USSR, and the Warsaw pact collapsed. This was a seismic event. The waves traveled all over the world. The Left in Russia and Eastern Europe were not just discredited, but the Eastern Left simply abandoned Marxism. The populace simply hated the Left, Marxism, and anything associated with the socialism.
However, the Left survived in the West- mostly cossetted in academic institutions, where they could carry on the fight.
Two events came about, that allowed the Left to resurrect itself. One was Health ie National Health, and its continuous and ever increasing demand for money, even as Western economies took a hit from China. The other was, ironically provided to them by Margaret Thatcher – Global Warming.
Both these events provided the Left to pose as guardians of good, defending the weak – in health, and the environment, soon to be devastated by Climate Change. Both these provided the tools necessary for control of the West by taxation, and regulation. This was particularly true for AGW.
A tool used to silence dissent was Political Correctness.
So we have
1. Government provided health care
2. Climate Change – to prevent catastrophic climate change
And Political Correctness to stifle dissent, and keep the people frightened, till it was too late. This was the plan.
For the last two decades, the Left worked hard to champion AGW and NHS, both in the EU, and America. The EU fell quite quickly, as the EU elite was Leftist anyway. America was going to be a challenge. Then came Obama, quite literally from nowhere. He was just too good. He could be put in the White House, by badgering Americans with the “Racist” card.
It took eight years for the Obama Democrats, to get the job almost completed. It required just one more session of Clinton, and America would be tied to a NHS/Obamacare, and AGW/Climate Change, and thus to socialism.
The most advanced economies in the world – America and Europe, would be marching to socialism. Even an alliance with Islam was OK, as Islam would be tackled later.
Irony of ironies – the roles of the USSR and the West, would have been reversed. If it had succeeded, and it would have if Trump had not turned up, Socialism/communism would have triumphed, and freedom perished. The remnants of socialists in Russia and China would have returned, and we would have global communism.
Brexit was a complete surprise, and was an indication that something was not right. No matter, Clinton was a sure thing, and Britain would fall in with America, as it normally does, if Clinton became president.
I believe this is the reason why the Western Left – America, Europe and Britain fought so hard. They had “planned” for this since the fall of the USSR, and were in touching distance of triumph. They stooped to chicanery and lies, so important was the task, while projecting the same on Donald Trump. And then it was snatched from their hands by a novice, a mere real estate developer.
Donald Trump, either by analysis, or intuition, knew exactly where to hit. Lets see where he hit.
1. Globalism – he put this as being about jobs, jobs, and jobs for Americans
2. Obamacare – about making affordable health care
3. Climate Change – unnecessary regulations that was killing jobs, jobs, and jobs.. Climate Change is a hoax. Which it is.
4. Radical Islam – the putative ally of the Left.
I therefore believe that this election was the most important election for this generation.
It goes without saying, that the Utopian Left will not give up. But the evil of Marxism/socialism had been buried for at least a generation.
