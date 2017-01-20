Yet More BBC Fake News

I was interested to hear from a BBC presenter that Russian hacking and fake news played an important part in Trump’s election…fact. Also Trump was smeared by the BBC’s sly comment that he was endorsd by the KKK. Well he may have been but so was Hillary Clinton…and indeed Ronald Reagan.

Curiously the BBC for some reason doesn’t tell us that Clinton was so endorsed….

The Independent in November 2016 tells us that Trump has not disowned the KKK…

Trump is unlikely to be fervently tweeting about this endorsement but has also yet to reject it. Ronal Reagan previously renounced the KKK’s support, saying: “Those of us in public life can only resent the use of our names by those who seek political recognition for the repugnant doctrines of hate they espouse.” Asked in July whether he would vote against former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke, who has also backed Trump and is running for Senate, Trump said: “I guess.”

Odd how The Independent could miss the numerous rejections of the KKK by Trump as the below video from March 2016 shows…but as they can’t spell Ronald Reagan’s name correctly what can we expect from the Independent?…

So fake news about Trump from the BBC and the Independent as they try every tactic to smear him with any lie and slander.

The BBC as a gold standard for the news industry? LOL.