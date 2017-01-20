Weekend Open Thread

On the same day that the BBC glorifies the terrorist murderer who was a commander in the IRA as it killed men, women and children, Martin McGuinness, and who is still proud and unrepentant for all that he did, it asks you if you are appalled and disgusted by Donald Trump. #BBCvalues.
http://lawofficer.com/laws/trump-protesters-to-face-felony-rioting-charges/
A news story that the BBC won`t be putting out anytime soon from yesterday.
A Patriotic Spring is coming.
https://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/9812/geert-wilders-koblenz-enf
The BBC has to realise soon that they are no longer a political party of any influence.
Just astounding that our, ‘freedom loving’ politicians keep turning a blind eye and deaf ear to the bias.
Question for those better informed than I am :-
So the US/UK seem divided Trump/Brexit one side and MSM/Left on the other. in both countries the MSM have declared war.
How is it in Europe?
Remember that advisory referendum?
The one that nobody claimed was advisory until “ill-advised” voters threw PreTruthRemain WW3 etc, lies into the bin.
Nor me.
Remember the queues of would-be litigants patiently waiting their turn in 2015 to demonstrate the illegality of this ill-advised advisory referendum.
Nor me.
Being a Trump deplorable I paid some attention to US affairs recently.
I remember vividly in July 2016 when thirty million women peacefully protested in
Washington against the iniquities of the Electoral College.
Maybe my memory is failing, maybe all the complaints started after the serial lying warmongering psycopath lost the election.
Yes I remember correctly now, because that was at the same instant that parasitic “public interest” lawyers
AKA self-interest lawyers, crawled out of the woodwork to see if they could squeeze a buck or two out of the sore losers.
Several million dollars later, or whatever the damaged property figure is, we have a clearer picture of Democratic, with an upper case C, democratic values. No we don’t we already knew how dishonest, corrupt and disgusting many of them were/are.
